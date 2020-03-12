iShares Residential Real Estate ETF: Advantage In A Low Interest Rate Market

Real estate cannot be lost or stolen, nor can it be carried away. - Franklin D. Roosevelt

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (REZ) is a good choice to fill the income gap happening in portfolios. "A coronavirus-inspired risk-off pivot likely makes REITs an outperformer within the equity markets, while plunging Treasury rates will make yield spreads look even more appealing to dividend seekers," the Lead-Lag Report advised. With a yield of 2.8% and an average return of 13% for the past 10 years, REZ can complement your equity portfolio in a turbulent market. REZ is, currently, trading at a 0.04% discount to NAV whereas over the past five years, it averages parity between NAV and trading price.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF tracks the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped Index. This provides exposure to the US residential, healthcare, and self-storage real estate markets. Like many REITs, REZ runs a concentrated portfolio of just 43 holdings and 94% of assets are in the top 25 holdings.

Real Estate Sector Sum of % Weight Healthcare 29.44% Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. 1.28% Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 1.81% Healthpeak Properties Inc. 4.45% Medical Properties Trust Inc. 3.09% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. 2.54% Physicians Realty Trust 1.02% Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 1.08% Ventas Inc. 5.68% Welltower Inc. 8.49% Residential 49.65% American Campus Communities Inc. 1.73% American Homes 4 Rent Class A 1.85% Apartment Investment & Management Co. 2.05% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 8.01% Camden Property Trust 2.89% Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. 3.40% Equity Residential 7.95% Essex Property Trust Inc. 5.38% Invitation Homes Inc. 4.33% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 4.27% Sun Communities Inc. 3.97% UDR Inc. 3.82% Storage 15.30% CubeSmart 1.64% Extra Space Storage Inc. 3.54% Life Storage Inc. 1.45% Public Storage 8.67% Grand Total 94.39%

REZ's potential advantage to other REITs lies in its allocation to smaller real estate companies. About 60% of assets are in mid-sized market capitalization companies whereas industry giant, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) has only 30% in mid-cap companies. These smaller REITs have proven to help protect on the downside than larger-cap REITs. The S&P 100 Real Estate Index, a large-cap real estate index, is underperforming the mid-cap index by 12.9% and small-cap index by 14%. This also shows in the year-to-date numbers for REZ which is up 94 bps whereas XLRE is down 44bps. Looking back, in 2018 when equity markets were in negative territory and REZ was in the black at 3.94%, XLRE was down 2.37%. Using Zillow Research and data, it shows how more localized and specialized areas can be insulated from a broad market slide:

REZ has focused a large portion of the portfolio on the lower-end residential market in Florida and the southeast. Invitation Homes Inc., Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc., and Sun Communities were the largest drivers of performance over the past year. They are in the RV/mobile, apartment, and smaller first home market. According to USPopulation.org, Florida's population has been growing at an average rate of 1.7% for the past 5 years, making it the 3rd largest state based on population. So, REZ is focused on a growing residential space which should continue to push performance higher.

Healthcare REITs make up 30% of the REZ's portfolio with WellTower (NYSE:WELL) being the second-largest holding overall. REZ has a large focus on senior living facilities and post-acute care centers. Baby boomers are less than 10 years away from the average age of senior living facility residents, so WellTower and REZ are prepared to take advantage of that growth. In fact, the average move-in age is 84.6 but has been slowly declining over the past 5 years as senior living facilities cater to a younger more active lifestyle.

REZ's portfolio is, currently, trading at a higher PE than the overall Morningstar REIT category, 48.4 versus 47.9 but has been able to translate that into outperformance over 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods. Their portfolio selection has translated into outsized returns, using Morningstar data, REZ has a 10-yr annualized return of 13.0% while the Morningstar category comparatively is at 10.3% for the same period. The downside capture ratio for the past three years is -8 compared to XLRE's 19, which shows how well the fund performs in a down market.

The fund offers a 3.0% yield which is competitive with the other REIT ETFs according to Morningstar data. XLRE, currently, has a yield of 3.2%. Some of the risks involved with REZ and REITs, in general, come from rising interest rates. Mortgage rates tend to follow US Treasury interest rates and when mortgage rates increase, less people are going to look to buy a home due to the increased cost. Given current market conditions, I do not see rates rising in 2020. Another factor to consider before investing in a REIT is the tax treatment of the income paid out. Unlike stock payouts that are taxed at the dividend rate, REIT payouts are taxed at the ordinary income rates. So, depending on your situation, that rate could be considerably higher than the dividend tax rate. Using a REIT in a retirement account could help alleviate this problem.

From a technical standpoint, prior to last week's massive selloff, REZ had been trading well above its 50- and 200-day moving average. Now that the overall market has sold off, the fund looks even more attractive to supplement portfolio yield and offer upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.