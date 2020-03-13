Airbus Orders In Free Fall

AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft for a couple of years. For long-term investors, a single month doesn't mean much. Indeed, a single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends and will have detailed insight into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target.

Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Airbus during the month of February. While the report seems to be a simple summarizing piece, I spent a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics, and we uniquely provide market value estimates contrary to list prices. Subscribers of The Aerospace Forum are given access to a fully interactive infographic built on order and delivery data of Airbus and Boeing. If you are interested in reading Airbus's monthly overview for January, you can check it out here.

Orders in February

Normally we start by looking at the orders during the month. However, Airbus booked no orders in February.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

60 orders placed by Moxy Airways are now reflected under the new name of Breezy Airways.

All Nippon Airways converted orders for two Airbus A320neo to two Airbus A321neos.

CMB Financial Leasing and FlyNas were revealed as customers for one Airbus A320neo each.

An order from BOC Aviation for one Airbus A320neo was transferred to the undisclosed customer category.

Aeroflot was revealed as the customer for eight Airbus A350-900s, years ago these orders were placed for the -800 variant which was never developed.

Airbus booked no orders during the month and no cancellations. Last year orders weren’t much higher with four orders during the month. Year-to-date, however, orders are significantly higher with 296 gross orders this year vs. just four orders last year. Even with no orders in February, the start is still strong for Airbus thought it's evident that the company can only book so many zero order months before it starts falling behind again.

Deliveries in February

Figure 2: Deliveries Airbus February 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2020, the European jet maker now expects around 880 deliveries. You could say that Airbus is running a bit behind schedule on ramping up its production if you take into consideration 880 deliveries was the delivery target Airbus started with last year

In February, the company delivered 55 aircraft or 6% of its full-year target:

Three Airbus A220 deliveries occurred.

Airbus delivered 41 Airbus A320 aircraft, three Airbus A320ceo family aircraft and 38 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

Airbus delivered two Airbus A330 aircraft.

Nine Airbus A350-900s and 0 Airbus A350-1000s were delivered.

No A380 deliveries occurred.

What we see is that Airbus started the year with low delivery volumes, which shouldn't come as a surprise as the jet maker has tried to deliver most aircraft in December. Compared to February last year, deliveries increased by five units driven by higher Airbus A320neo deliveries

Book-to-bill

The book-to-bill ratio typically is expressed in terms of gross units by jet makers. This also is the number we show in the infographic. However, it should be taken into account that cancellations and conversions also take place. For February, the gross ratio was 0 in terms of units as well as value since no orders were booked.

Year-to-date the gross book-to-bill ratio is 8.8 on a unit basis, indicating that net orders were 3.4 times the number of deliveries and 2.7 on a value basis (slightly worse if you take into account that the A220 is part of a joint venture), indicating that the order value is almost 2.7 times the delivery value.

Conclusion

You can't conclude anything from one month. Last month Airbus saw an order flow of 300 units followed by a month by 0 orders. That shows that a month by itself is not indicative of performance. As we progress during the year, we will get a better picture of the order inflow. For now, Airbus still is performing significantly better than last year though it remains to be seen to what extent COVID-19 will play a role in this year’s order inflow.

During the second month of the year, deliveries were naturally slow, but this will pick up significantly in later months, shouldn't be reason for concern. At this point, we'd like to see Airbus not only being consistent with its A320neo family orders, which is a clear winner, but also see the company booking wide body orders on a consistent level and orders for the Airbus A220. On the wide body market, the Airbus A350-1000 could use an order boost. Other than that, we'd like to see Airbus for once achieving a delivery target that it sets at the start of the year rather than aiming high, missing and then hitting a revised lower delivery target.

