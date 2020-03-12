RIB Software: Grab Arbitrage Return Before It's Too Late

RIB Software (OTCPK:RSTAY) [ETR: RIB] published in its recent release, that Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) submitted its takeover offer to BaFin - the German watchdog to approve the deal. We don't see any risks to the transaction and the approval process should be rather smooth. Since the takeover announcement, some investors remained skeptical whether Schneider will proceed with the acquisition, given RIB's poor corporate governance. However, it seems there were no major concerns indicating positive due diligence outcome. According to the announcement, following BaFin's approval, investors will have around 30 days period, expected to start March 20 and end on April 20 (the so-called "acceptance period), to submit or tender their shares. As noted in our earlier article, CFIUS approval is necessary, however, it should not be a concern.

As outlined in the Q&A on the RIB's website, Schneider requires a "minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus 1 share is reached by the end of the acceptance period, the remaining shareholders have another two weeks to tender their shares into the offer."

We don't see any major risks to the transaction, as following the takeover announcement, Schneider Electric has (almost immediately) acquired 24.92% of RIB's shares. Including 16% of shares committed by the management board (including treasury shares), this corresponds to the total holding of 40.92%. This, in turn, implies 9.08% +1 shares needed to reach the above-mentioned threshold level. A major concern was the ENA Opportunity - UK-based hedge fund, with a total holding of more than 15%. However, a few weeks following the announcement, it started to reduce its holdings with the current stake of 9.99%. Also, some other institutional investors started to clear their positions, such as Goldman Sachs reducing its holding to 1.36% from 6.11%. The only big players that actually increased their positions were JP Morgan to 10.11% and Morgan Stanley to 6.83%. We are not aware of their exact rationale. However, assuming they will be voting against the takeover, we still believe the majority of other investors will tender their shares (i.e. only 9.08% are needed). Overall, we believe it's a good opportunity for shareholders to sell their shares at a very attractive price. As discussed in our previous articles, in order to drive future top-line growth and profitability, RIB will at some point (2021 and beyond) require additional funds. We don't think it would be an issue to obtain some debt financing (since the company explicitly excluded further equity raise) given RIB's solid balance sheet. However, we understand the management is not willing to finance partially risky M&A with debt.

Recent stock decline presents a unique arbitrage opportunity

With the stock prices tumbling following the worldwide spread of COVID-19 and today's travel ban announcement from Europe to the US, markets plunged even further. This, in turn, pushed RIB's stock price to trade below the offer price of €29, presenting an attractive opportunity for a low-risk return. Taking the current stock price of €27.90, investors can make a 23.9% return - not too bad considering the current state of the financial markets. Even if the stock reaches €29 price mark (again), we suggest closely monitoring it, as further newsflow regarding COVID-19 and economic environment might push RIB's stock price down, as was the case on March 3, where it was trading at €25.90 - translating into c. 12% return.

Chart 1 RIB price chart

Source: BloombergMarkets

Conclusion

The ongoing stock market disruption amid COVID-19 pushes stock prices down. Given the takeover offer for RIB with the current stock price trading below the offer price, this unique situation presents an opportunity for the low-risk return, which is definitely rare to encounter. We suggest to hurry up before it's too late.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSTAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.