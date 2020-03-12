Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Is Slightly Overvalued Right Now

The fund is a good defensive choice as these stocks provide essential products for consumers regardless of an economic recession or not.

ETF Overview

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL) owns a portfolio of consumer staples stocks. The fund seeks to tracks the investment results of the Dorsey Writhe Consumer Staples Technical Leaders Index. Unlike other consumer staples ETF that have lower growth profile, PSL’s portfolio has better growth profile as it includes “momentum” factor when constructing its portfolio. These stocks are currently slightly overvalued. Given the recent volatility in the market, investors may want to initiate a small position and incrementally add more shares.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A recession-resilient portfolio

PSL’s portfolio of stocks are consumer staples stocks. As can be seen from the chart below, its portfolio includes food products (34.52%), diversified consumer services (15.10%), household products (12.86%), food & staples retailing (10.29%), etc. These are essential products or services that will continue to be needed even in an economic recession. Therefore, PSL’s portfolio of stocks are mostly recession-resilient stocks.

Source: Invesco Website

Portfolio construction focusing on momentum will increase its exposure to growth stocks

Consumer staples are generally stocks that have less growth potential as there is only so much people will need for these essential products. Fortunately, PSL’s portfolio construction include one important factor to make sure that there are some growth stocks in the portfolio. As we have already mentioned earlier, PSL tracks the investment results of the Dorsey Writhe Consumer Staples Technical Leaders Index. This index uses a proprietary methodology to analyze the relative strength of each stocks and determine a momentum score. This momentum style of investing basically emphasizes investing in stocks that have had better recent performance compared to other stocks. Therefore, it should result in a stock that has better growth profile. In fact, growth stocks represent about 37.84% of its total portfolio.

Source: Invesco Website

Compare to its peer Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC), PSL has a much better growth profile. As can be seen from the table below, sales growth and cash flow growth in its portfolio are 5.39% and 8.90% respectively. These are much better than VDC’s 3.72% and 3.92%.

PSL VDC Sales Growth (%) 5.39% 3.72% Cash Flow Growth (%) 8.90% 3.92%

Source: Created by author; Morningstar

PSL is slightly overvalued

Below is a table that shows PSL’s top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the table below, its weighted average forward P/E ratio is slightly higher than its historical average. In fact, PSL’s average weighted forward P/E ratio of 24.32x is slightly higher than its 5-year average P/E ratio of 23.62x. Therefore, we think PSL is slightly overvalued.

Ticker Top 10 Holdings Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting CHD Church & Dwight 26.46 25.36 7.02% MKC McCormick 27.86 24.49 5.93% BF.B Brown-Forman Corp 30.12 28.83 4.64% FRPT Freshpet N/A N/A 4.49% LW Lamb Weston Holdings 19.42 24.21 4.04% SCI Service Corp. International 24.10 21.71 3.86% TSN Tyson Foods 9.19 12.21 3.77% EL Estee Lauder Cos Inc. 27.86 28.05 3.69% CHE Chemed Corp. 24.75 23.17 3.60% HSY Hershey 24.39 21.32 3.52% TOTAL 24.32 23.62 44.56%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Investors should be concerned about PSL’s concentration risk

Investors of VDC faces considerable concentration risk as its top 10 holdings accounts for nearly 45% of its total portfolio. In addition, it only includes 32 stocks in its portfolio.

Exposure to emerging markets

Many of PSL’s top holdings have sizable businesses overseas. If we look at the top 10 holdings of PSL, we will realize that many of these companies (e.g. Church & Dwight, Hershey, McCormick, etc.) are well-known international brands and have sizable revenues outside of the United States. As we know, emerging markets may be much more volatile than the market in the U.S. and that revenues and incomes from these markets may be impacted by foreign exchange rates.

Investor Takeaway

PSL is an interesting defensive choice for investors seeking to invest in consumer staples as it also offers some growth. However, its valuation appears to be slightly overvalued. Given the volatility in the market recently, we think investors may wish to start with a small position and incrementally add more shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.