Eni: High Dividend Yield Now Under Threat Unless Oil Prices Rebound Shortly

When these factors are combined with their history of reducing their dividend at the beginning of the 2015-2016 oil price crash, I believe shareholders should expect subsequent reductions.

Introduction

Following Saudi Arabia launching their oil price war earlier this month that sent oil prices plunging back into the $30 per barrel range, it should come as little surprise that Eni (E) has seen their share price plunge as well. It has now reached levels even below those of the 2015-2016 oil price crash and thus has pushed their dividend yield towards 10%. Given the United States ten year treasury yield is now sitting well below 1% a dividend yield of this magnitude is very attractive, however, I believe that investors should not expect this to continue much further into the future unless oil prices rebound in the short-term.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last four years:

Image Source: Author.

Even though they reduced their dividend 28.57% in 2015 following the previous oil price crash, their dividend coverage has still been patchy. Whilst the terrible negative coverage during 2016 due to low oil and gas prices would be expected, it has still only averaged 101.15% during the last three years despite higher average oil and gas prices. Even though this indicates that on average they have not relied on debt to fund any of their dividend payments, it still means there is virtually no safety net afforded through extra coverage. This clearly leaves them vulnerable if oil and gas prices were to once again sink lower, which has unfortunately eventuated.

It does not appear as though their capital expenditure is forecast to decrease materially in either the short to medium-term. During the next four years they are forecasting capital expenditure of €24b for upstream, €5b for mid-downstream and €2.6b for renewables, which averages out to €7.9b per year across all segments. Whilst they may ultimately decide to reduce their capital expenditure, given their already thin dividend coverage and the high capital intensity of their industry as well as their low single digit production growth forecast, I highly doubt this would sufficiently fill the gap left by lower commodity prices. If significant reductions were made they would almost certainly come at the expense of their medium to long-term growth, which would likely prove a parasitic victory for their shareholders.

Financial Position

Given their thin dividend coverage even with better underlying operating conditions, their financial position will be instrumental when providing protection to their dividend payments when riding out volatility. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully the results largely speak for themselves and paint a picture that overall their financial position is decently strong and certainly not facing any solvency issues in the foreseeable future, even with commodity prices plunging lower. Nevertheless with a gearing ratio of 27.89%, excluding the impact for leases, their scope to fund their dividend payments through debt is limited to the short-term. Their main strength is their liquidity, with a current ratio of 1.06 and nearly €6b of cash both being positive indicators.

Looking towards the future they still retain the ability to cover their dividend payments through debt in the short-term, however, if they were to fund just one year of dividend payments through debt their gearing ratio would climb to north of 32%. This was assuming that they are cash flow neutral; however, based on their performance during the oil price crash of 2015-2016, this would be optimistic without commodity prices rebounding in the near-term. Given the current oil and gas prices along with the economic concerns from the coronavirus, this could easily prove too optimistic and thus would result in higher leverage. Naturally this further increases the probability that unless these plunging commodity prices prove only short-term, their dividend will be reduced within the next year.

Conclusion

Given their current financial position and history of quickly reducing their dividend during the 2015-2016 oil price crash, I believe they are likely to show less resolve in sustaining their dividend payments than BP (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) or Total SA (TOT). Whilst their history does not necessarily reflect their future choices, it does provide an insight into the culture and thought processes within the company. Whilst only time will tell the future, I believe that investors should expect at least a 25% dividend reduction if oil prices fail to increase back above $50 per barrel during the next two quarters of this year.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Eni’s Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fourth Quarter 2017 reports as well as Long-Term Strategic Plan presentation, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.