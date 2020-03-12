PLTM Weekly: Pain For Bulls Is Over

We expect the rebound in PLTM to continue and maintain our Mar-20 target of $9.50 per share.

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lens of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM).

PLTM has rebounded well over the past week, which is mainly driven by renewed supply disruptions in South Africa after Amplats declared force majeure on Friday, March 6.

The latest CFTC statistics suggest that the sell-off in platinum prices earlier this month was triggered by forced long liquidation. We therefore think that speculators could come jump back in on the long side of the market as the calm returns.

Although we contend that platinum's fundamentals (bar investment) are weak, platinum prices exhibit a strong co-movement with palladium prices. In this regard, platinum could enjoy positive spillovers from the strength in the palladium market due to its strong fundamental backdrop.

We expect the rebound in PLTM to continue and maintain our Mar-20 target of $9.50 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the fund physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official GraniteShares' website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is, however, more expensive, considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed its net long position in Nymex platinum massively, by 808 koz, in the week to March 3. This represents 20% of open interest or 10% of annual supply in one single week. This was the largest weekly decline since the CFTC began tracking data in May 1989. The Nymex platinum price sold off by 11.1% over February 25-March 3.

The decline in the net spec length in Nymex platinum was mainly driven by long liquidation (702 koz), while fresh selling was more modest at 106 koz. This suggests that speculators were "forced" to liquidate their long positions as a result of either stop-loss orders being triggered or the need to liquidate some positions to raise liquidity.

Despite the significant wave of speculative selling, platinum's spec positioning remains heavily long. Indeed, the net spec length is at 41% of open interest (vs 51% of OI in the prior week), which is not far below its historical high of 74% of open interest.

Implications for PLTM: From a purely positioning viewpoint, a further lightening of platinum's spec positioning cannot be ruled out until the net spec length reaches a more "neutral" level. This would be negative for the Nymex platinum spot price and thus PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought platinum at a robust rate of 46 koz in the week to March 6, marking the first week of inflows over the past four. The Nymex platinum spot price rallied by 6% over February 28-March 6.

Like gold, platinum benefited from ETF inflows. However, we believe that the increase in platinum ETF demand was not the result of safe-haven demand but supply disruptions in South Africa. Last Friday, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) - the world's second-largest producer of platinum group metals - declared force majeure after shutting down its entire processing plant due to the risk of explosion following an initial explosion on February 10. Here is the official statement:

Anglo American Platinum announces the temporary shutdown of the entire Anglo Converter Plant (ACP), part of the chain of processing facilities, and the need to declare force majeure. The Company's ACP phase A converter plant, at Waterval smelter in Rustenburg, was damaged following an explosion within the converter on 10 February 2020. Nobody was injured in the incident and work has started to repair phase A, which is expected to be completed by Q2 2021.

Amplats cut its 2020 production guidance for platinum by 400-450 koz, from 2.0-2.2 moz to 1.5-1.7 moz. Here are the detailed estimates for the PGM group.

Source: Amplats

The announcement resulted in a rally of nearly 4% in the Nymex platinum spot price on that day.

So far this year, ETF investors have added nearly 36 koz of platinum to their holdings, marking an increase of 1% in platinum ETF holdings.

Implications for PLTM: Solid ETF demand for platinum is positive for the Nymex platinum spot price, which, in turn, exerts upward pressure on PLTM.

Cross-correlation analysis

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Although platinum's fundamentals (bar investment) are weak, palladium's fundamentals are extremely tight.

Interestingly, our cross-correlation analysis shows that platinum co-moves the most with palladium. The 1-month rolling correlation of platinum and palladium is stronger than platinum's correlation with gold or base metals.

Implications for PLTM: The Nymex platinum price should enjoy upward pressure from the Nymex palladium price driven by the strong fundamental backdrop of the palladium market. This is therefore indirectly positive for PLTM.

Closing thoughts

We believe that the pain for PLTM bulls is over. Renewed supply disruptions in South Africa seem to have been sufficient to stabilize the platinum market, even though we concur that the platinum market is likely to remain in surplus even after taking these disruptions into account.

However, we believe that PLTM is likely to continue to move higher as the speculative wave of forced long liquidation has come to an end. Although platinum's fundamentals are loose, platinum prices should indirectly benefit from palladium's tight fundamental backdrop as a result of the strong correlation between the daily returns of platinum and that of palladium.

Against this backdrop, we maintain our Mar-20 target for PLTM at $9.50 per share.

