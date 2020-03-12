Vivint Smart Home: Sell The Stock And Buy The Warrants

Five analyst targets on VVNT range from $14 to $25. The average is $19, and the two most recent targets of $23 and $25 came after Q4 results.

About a month ago, I wrote about Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) and the potential arbitrage play surrounding its warrants (VVNT-WS) as a recent SPAC listing. Since then, the stock has gone on quite a run on light volume. It has increased 78% from $14.24 to $25.33 as of close on Tuesday and briefly traded over $30. The warrants - which have a strike price of $11.50 and five years to expiry - have increased from $1.91 to $2.75 during that time, lagging the stock. The warrants were trading $0.70 below their intrinsic value last month. That discount has skyrocketed to $11.08 as the warrants have an intrinsic value of $13.83.

For anyone interested in a long position on VVNT, I strongly suggest to buy the warrants instead. It will only be a matter of time before that massive gap will close. It will do so with a combination of the stock price dropping and the warrants spiking. The less the stock price tanks, the more the warrants will have to go up. It remains possible that the warrants could drop if the stock price tanks far enough, but I believe that this scenario will be unlikely. VVNT is not like other volatile SPAC listings that tanked well under $10. It has over $1 billion in annual revenue, it is backed by Blackstone (NYSE:BX), and has several analyst price targets now that imply bearish to neutral outcomes for the stock in the short term, but would result in a very good outcome for warrant holders.

Data by YCharts

Why are the warrants trading below their intrinsic value and how long will it last?

The simple reason why the warrants trade at such a steep discount to their intrinsic value is that they aren't exercisable yet. While the strike price is $11.50, no one can submit their $11.50 per share to purchase VVNT shares at this moment. It is possible but very difficult to act on the arbitrage as that would involve buying the warrants and short selling the stock. The warrants are readily available for purchase, but the stock is very difficult and expensive to short right now. Thus, the huge gap as most market participants don't have a shot at making both sides of the trade.

The company filed an S-3 in order to register the 20,789,474 shares of common stock - up to 17,433,334 issuable upon exercise of the warrants - on February 10. This filing has yet to receive approval from the SEC though it could come at any time. Once the shares and warrants are registered, the warrants become exercisable, and I expect the intrinsic value gap to close quite quickly as the arbitrage can finally be acted upon. So, investors and speculators who wish to purchase the warrants can expect a payout at any time between now and several weeks from now.

One option that is available to warrant holders should the registration not take place upon 60 business days after the date of the merger is cashless exercise. Instead of exercising each warrant and submitting $11.50 to receive each share, investors would be entitled to a net amount of shares based on a ratio that mimics the profits seen in a cash exercise scenario. That ratio is based on a "fair market value" of the closing price of the 10 trading days immediately prior to the date on which the notice of exercise is received by the warrant agent from the holder of the warrants. For instance, if an investor owned 1,000 warrants and the fair market value was $20, they would receive 425 shares calculated as [(20-11.50)/20]*1,000.

The cashless exercise option becomes available to warrant holders in about a month in mid-April. If the shares are still not registered by then, I expect the massive discount to intrinsic value to dissipate as this date nears. The daily closing price of the stock will start being included in the fair market value ratio for the cashless exercise of warrants in early April.

Analyst targets imply trouble for the stock but great upside for the warrants

Most analysts agree that VVNT has overshot its fair value right now and have neutral or hold ratings on the stock. In my last article, I mentioned the $18 price target from Evercore ISI. In addition to that, Deutsche Bank initiated a hold rating on February 14 with a $14 target, while JPMorgan has a neutral rating with a $15 price target on January 31.

After the company released Q4 results and slightly beat on revenue, a couple more analyst targets came out. Imperial Capital raised their target from $12.50 to $23.00, and Goldman initiated a neutral rating with a $25 price target on March 9.

The range of these five targets is from $14 to $25 with an average of $19. Assuming no further upgrades are coming, that implies a 25% drop in the stock price. But if the stock was to hold or recover to $19 after a slide upon registration of the securities, that would result in an intrinsic value of $7.50 on the warrants. That's a 172% increase from Tuesday's close. Even if the stock was to drop to $14, that would imply a $2.50 intrinsic value for the warrants, plus any time value associated with the five years to expiry.

The downside risk versus the upside reward is very heavily weighted towards reward on the warrants. It's the reverse situation for the stock as it will almost certainly have selling pressure in the near term. And if it doesn't have any selling pressure once the arbitrage gap closes, that just means the warrants will have an even higher upside. If you're bullish on VVNT, it makes much more sense to buy the warrants and avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VVNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long on VVNT-WS.