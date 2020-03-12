Don't Be Tempted By Rogers Sugar's Sweet Dividend

Investment Thesis

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTC:RSGUF) is an appealing business, thanks to its simplicity, dominant market position and steady demand. The company has a long history of rewarding shareholders with an attractive dividend funded by consistent free cash flow. While the company is offering a juicy yield of ~7.9%, there is little prospect for dividend growth and few obvious catalysts to drive sales growth.

After years of stagnation, Rogers has pursued an acquisition strategy to expand from sugar into the maple syrup/products market. The company needs to demonstrate that it can successfully use the free cash flow generated from the sugar business to grow a competitive position in the maple market. With disappointing results so far in this segment, the success of this growth move remains to be seen. While the company's dividend yield is covered, the firm has a high payout ratio and no chance of growing its dividend in the near future. Rogers Sugar may be a viable dividend income option for investors with limited time horizons, however, investors with longer time horizons are better served by looking to companies with established records of earnings and dividend growth.

(Source: Rogers Sugar)

Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc. and its retail label “Lantic Inc.” date back to 1888, when the company built its first sugar cane refinery in Montreal, Canada. Since that time, Rogers has developed a sugar production, refining and distribution network that has come to dominate the Canadian sugar market. Previous to 2008, Rogers and Lantic were separate companies; today, Lantic is the brand used in Eastern Canada, while Rogers is the retail label in Western Canada. Like many other cash-yielding entities in Canada, Rogers converted from an income trust to a corporation in 2011. The company trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker "RSI" with average daily trading volume of approximately 300,000 shares. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada Rogers has approximately 1,200 employees and a market capitalization of CAD $500 million.

(Source: Rogers Sugar Annual Report 2017)

With only one major competitor in Canada, the privately held Redpath Sugar Ltd., Rogers is the dominant player in an entrenched duopoly system. Rogers currently has approximately 50% market share in Canada with few acquisition opportunities left. The sugar industry in Canada benefits from a CAD $31/tonne tariff on imports from other countries. At current prices, this protection amounts to approximately 6% of the current global price per tonne of USD $382. Aside from the import of raw cane sugar, natural gas is the key input into the capital-intensive refinement process. Low natural gas prices have been supportive to Rogers’ margins in recent years.

(Source: Rogers Sugar Annual Report 2019)

As the dominant producers in a protected market, Rogers is a cash cow in a low-growth industry. In 2017, after years of flat sales, Rogers acquired L.B. Maple Treat Corporation and Decacer to enter the higher-growth maple syrup industry. This move helped to diversify the company away from sugar and gain exposure to the European and U.S. markets. In 2015, Canada accounted for over 95% of revenues. Since that time, diversification outside of the Canadian market has reduced the domestic Canadian market to 77% of revenue.

(Source: Rogers Sugar Annual Report 2019)

Canadian Sugar Market

The sugar industry in Canada is very mature with little organic growth. Approximately 94% of the 1.2 million tonnes of sugar produced in Canada is sourced from cane sugar imported to Canada to be processed in facilities in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto. The balance comes from domestically grown sugar beets in Alberta. While there are import tariffs that protect the Canadian market from cheap imports of foreign sugar, there are no price controls for Canadian sugar. This market dynamic results in low sugar prices compared to sugar markets in other countries. The sugar market in Canada has seen significant consolidation in the last few decades, with only four facilities currently (three cane and one beet processing facility) meeting the needs of domestic consumption. Of these, three are Rogers facilities and one is its regional competitor Redpath Sugar based in Toronto. The majority of sugar consumption in Canada is in food manufacturing and food services, with retail consumption accounting for just 12%.

Limited Growth

Per capita consumption of refined sugar in Canada has not increased since the 1940s. With per capita consumption of sugar in chronic decline, population growth and export growth have been among the few options available to Rogers to pursue sales growth. In 2018, population growth in Canada was 1.4%, a rate that exceeds that of most other G7 countries. Despite this reasonable growth rate, population growth alone does not provide much of a catalyst for meaningful sales growth. In the company’s Q1 2020 earnings call, Rogers' President & CEO John Holliday confirmed that the company saw improvements in the consumer and liquid shipments, however these gains were offset by lower industrial and export shipments volumes. Overall, the company expects volume growth in the low single digits going forward.

In other industries, many Canadian producers have looked to the United States for expansion once they have reached saturation or other natural growth limits in the domestic Canadian market. This has not been feasible for Rogers, as the U.S. sugar market is highly protected. All sugar imports exceeding the 15% quota allowable to foreign importers face a levy of USD $0.1536 per pound of raw cane sugar and USD $0.1621 per pound of refined sugar. With world sugar prices maintaining an average price of USD $0.1457 in 2020, these deterrents have effectively shut out Canadian sugar producers to the U.S. market.

World Sugar Prices

(Source: MacroTrends)

Maple Market

In August 2017, Rogers Sugar acquired L.B. Maple Treat for CAD $160.3 million, making its first entry into the maple products market. The company followed up this acquisition with the purchase of Decacer, another maple syrup producer for CAD $40 million in November 2017. Rogers consolidated its new maple products division under the brand "The Maple Treat Corporation," or "TMTC," and started reporting results for both its sugar and maple divisions separately. TMTC makes a broad range of maple-based products, including maple syrup, maple spread, maple cookies, maple taffy and other maple candies, popcorn, teas and coffees. The company markets these products under various brand names, including L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks.

With sugar consumption in decline, the move to the maple syrup market was seen as a natural extension of the firm's sugar business that would allow access to a higher-growth market. Demand for maple syrup is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% out to 2024, with significant demand growth coming from the Asia-Pacific region. Canada is the world's largest producer of maple syrup, with over 77% of the global production. The province of Quebec alone accounted for 71% of global supply in 2018. The Northeastern U.S. is the only other major producing region in the world, accounting for approximately 22% of the global production. In recent years, U.S. producers have been gaining market share at the expense of Quebec’s sugarmakers.

(Source: Financial Post)

Maple syrup is produced by collecting and boiling down the sap of maple trees; its production is therefore limited to locations of high concentrations of maple trees. Despite relative geographic concentration, the maple syrup market in North America is highly fragmented, with over 7,300 producers in the Quebec Maple Syrup Federation alone. While the process is labour-intensive, there are few barriers to entry. In Rogers' 2019 Annual Report, the company cites increased competition as the key reason for its disappointing maple syrup sales in the period. There are several other large food producers in the maple syrup market that compete directly with Rogers for market share, including The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

Rogers will rely on growing its international exports to drive revenues in the maple products division. The company estimates the global wholesale market for maple syrup is CAD $850 million, with the U.S. as the largest importer of maple syrup, followed by Japan and Germany. Rogers plans to enhance its selling efforts outside of Canada by forming new partnerships in countries "where the maple syrup market is undeveloped." The company expects steep competition in these markets from U.S. and Canadian producers and states that:

Such growing competition and the incapacity for TMTC to further develop its selling efforts outside of Canada could adversely affect the Company’s capacity to grow TMTC’s business and its future results.

In 2019, in its second full year of maple bottling and distribution, Rogers reported slightly lower volumes and a 2.3% decline in revenue in its maple syrup division compared to the same period in 2018. While it is still premature to judge whether or not the maple syrup acquisition has been successful for Rogers, it has certainly not been a clear win.

Operational Performance

Rogers reported its Q1 2020 quarterly results on February 11, 2020 with nominal revenue growth of approximately CAD $3 million for quarterly revenue of CAD $209 million. Over the same period, adjusted EBITDA of CAD $30.2 million was in line with last year, with increases in the sugar division offset by weaker performance in the maple business. On a cash flow basis, the company ended 2019 with trailing free cash flow CAD $11.4 million lower than the year previous as a result of higher capital expenditures and taxes.

(Source: Rogers Q1 2020 Quarterly Report)

Overall, the first quarter of 2020 was an improvement over the disappointing year-end results from fiscal 2019. With lacklustre results to date in the maple business, the company has yet to convince investors that the expansion into the maple sector will lead to growth. As Rogers looks to the remainder of the fiscal year, the company needs to demonstrate that it can successfully use the free cash flow generated from the sugar business to grow a competitive position in the maple market. With lower anticipated costs in the sugar segment this year, Rogers expects to generate higher EBITDA in the period. According to Rogers' President & CEO John Holliday:

We expect adjusted EBITDA in the Sugar segment to be higher than last fiscal year, given the non-reoccurrence of commissioning costs in Vancouver, lower energy costs, reduced carbon tax and finally, product mix improvements related to increased consumer sales.

Stagnant Dividend

While Rogers' dividend appears to be covered by cash flow at current levels, the dividend has not changed since 2011. With a consistent quarterly payout of CAD $0.09 for the last 40 consecutive quarters, Rogers has a demonstrated history of stability and consistency that has attracted many shareholders. To fund its ~7.9% yield, Rogers has a trailing twelve-month dividend payout ratio of 92.31%, which doesn’t give the company much room to contemplate future dividend increases. Over the long run, investors are better served by prioritizing consistent dividend growth over high dividend yield. While Rogers can be suitable for dividend income in the short to medium term, investors seeking dividend growth or who have a longer time horizon will be better served by looking to companies with established records of earnings and dividend growth.

In May 2019, Rogers received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to proceed with a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 1,500,000 common shares between May 2019 and May 2020. This volume of shares represents approximately 1.6% of shares outstanding. As of February 2020, Rogers has completed the repurchase of approximately 1,075,000 common shares since the beginning of the fiscal year at an average price of CAD $4.89 per share. While 1.6% of the share float will not meaningfully impact EPS, over time the company will see savings by not having to pay out dividends on those shares. With a low current share price, a rich dividend and few viable growth opportunities, share repurchases are an appropriate way to return capital to investors.

Valuation

At current levels with a P/E ratio of 12.1X, Rogers is trading at a discount to its 5-year average P/E of 17.02X. With a fair degree of earnings volatility relating to the company's recent acquisitions and one-time production facility related costs, Price/Cash Flow may be a better representation of current value. On this basis, with a current Price/ Cash Flow of 6.92X, the stock is trading at a discount to its five-year average of 15.22X and its lowest average annual level in the last five years.

(Source: Morningstar)

The five analysts who cover Rogers maintain a one-year average price target of CAD $4.90, suggesting that the stock is close to fair valued at its current price in the mid-CAD $4 range. Morningstar maintains a slightly higher quantitative fair value estimate of CAD $5.65. While the company is cheap on a fundamental basis, this low P/E and Price/Cash Flow ratio reflects low expectations for growth in the stock.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Risk Analysis

As the dominant incumbent in a duopoly system, Rogers has a strong market share and consistent demand. Being a consumer staple product, it benefits from resilient demand in food service and manufacturing. Consequently, the company's stable revenues enable it to fund its dividend and leave it less exposed to market volatility. With a 60-month beta of 0.45 and a long history of dividend payments, Rogers has been called the "Sugar Bond." The company's Debt to EBITDA is currently around 2X, above the company's historical levels of 1.5X. While there are no imminent concerns with Rogers' balance sheet, there has been a steady trend of increasing long-term debt, resulting in a shift of the company's debt-to-equity ratio from 0.48 in 2010 to 1.07 in Q1 2020.

Rogers benefits from tariffs that protect it from foreign competition and suffers from the impact of similar protectionist measures in other countries. Both the sugar and maple markets could be impacted by trade deals such as TPP, which could create additional risk for Rogers. This lack of moat and low barriers to entry in both the sugar and maple industries leaves Rogers exposed to foreign competition if trade protections were to change in the future.

Over the long term, Rogers also faces risks from changing consumer preferences. Increased research and attention to nutrition and health will no doubt lead to pressures on sugar producers and other processed food manufacturers. Per capita sugar consumption has been declining across all age groups in Canada in recent years, which could lead to lower sales volumes over the long term.

(Source: Canadian Sugar Institute)

Investor Takeaways

Diversifying into the maple syrup industry is likely still a net positive for Rogers; however, the company will face fierce competition as it attempts to grow international exports. Sugar, as the company's core business, remains a low-growth industry. Evolving global trade relationships could impact the tariff protections that Rogers currently benefits from. Additionally, declining per capita consumption of sugar could be accelerated by changing attitudes toward health and wellness. Consistent sales and limited competition should continue to support the company's attractive dividend, however there are no obvious catalysts for dividend growth. While Rogers may be attractive for income seekers, investors looking for growth will be better served by adhering to companies with established records of earnings and dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.