Good News: 45 Equities Boosted Dividends Despite Price Plunges March 9

5k invested in this week's collection of lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 0.81% LESS net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Big, higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this early-mid-March pack.

Closed End Investment Companies (CEICs) with twelve and Financial Services companies with eleven hikes showed the most increases for the week.

Barron's listed 45 stocks boosting dividends. The increases ranged $0.00011 per M by MMT, to $0.80 semi-annually by RIO, and ranged upward from 0.3% by MMT to 229.7% by CRH.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the last page of its financial data. Here is your dogcatcher 3/11/2020 update for all 45 of them.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your March 9 data from Barron's for 45 dividend-paying stocks as supplemented by dog catcher analysis powered by YCharts as of March 11.

Watch this space as the current bearish pull-back rages for those brave corporations raising payouts in the face of flagging popularity as measured by stock price.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 42.44% To 135.67% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Listed As Of March 9, 2021

Four of ten top stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 11, 2021 were:

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) was projected to net $1,356.73, based on the median of estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for MNRL.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) was projected to net $1,169.79, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 26% greater than the market as a whole.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was projected to net $724.65, based on the median of target estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% more than the market as a whole.

Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) was projected to net $715.82, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% less than the market as a whole.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) was projected to net $682.06, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% less than the market as a whole.

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was projected to net $676.15, based on a median of target price estimates from six analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 19% above the market as a whole.

WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) was projected to net $631.92, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% over the market as a whole.

Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) was projected to net $614.48, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 7% under the market as a whole.

Lamar Advertising Co. (NASDAQ:LAMR) was projected to net $424.42, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 4% above the market as a whole.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was projected to net $259.45, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 9% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 72.56% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 6% less than the market as a whole.

Source: barkpost.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

32 Of 45 Dividend Boosted Equities Showed Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

45 Dividend Boosted Equities By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 3/9/2020 by yield represented five sectors and one variety of fund: two from energy, one each from financial services, consumer cyclical, basic materials, and real estate, plus four closed end investment companies (CEICs).

Those two representatives from energy placed first and eighth, Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) [1], and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) [8].

Single representatives from financial services, consumer cyclical, basic materials, and real estate, placed second, third, seventh and ninth. They were: Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) [2], Kohl's Corporation (KSS) (3), Rio Tinto (RIO) (7), and Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) [9].

Finally, the four closed end investment companies (CEICs) placed fourth through, sixth, and tenth, MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) [4], MFS Charter Income (MIN) [5], MFS Immediate Income (MIN) [6], and Royce Value Trust (RVT) [10], to complete the top ten on the March 9 Barron's boosted dividends list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten March 9 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 27.19% To 59.12% Upsides With (31) No Down-Siders Detected In The Top 30

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 17.29% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks As Of 3/11/2021

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten dividend boosted dogs screened 3/11/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors and closed end investment funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 33.48% Vs. (33) 40.48% Net Gains by All Ten Come March 11, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 17.29% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $0.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced selection, Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL), was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 135.67%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of March 11 were: MFS Intermediate Income (MIN); MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT); MFS Charter Income (MCR); Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL); Royce Value Trust (RVT), with prices ranging from $3.78 to $10.89.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of March 11 were: Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN); Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ); Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT); Kohl's Corp. (KSS); Rio Tinto (RIO), whose prices ranged from $11.94 to $42.71.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Conclusion: The Actual List From March 9

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: barkpost.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.