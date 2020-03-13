The Eurozone's Coronavirus Problem - The Euro Is Rising

This is because monetary policy is already at the zero lower bound - meaning there's not really much that can be done about it.

However, there's a side effect of this with the coronavirus - the euro is rising which is absolutely not what is wanted.

As we all know, the eurozone has a significant problem. Generally known as the design of the eurozone for it's a non-optimal currency area.

The eurozone problem

Okay, part of this is political but then the politics comes from the economic analysis that precedes it. I have been against the very idea of the euro since it was first announced in the 1990s. This has then bled through to my working for UKIP, campaigning in favour of Brexit and so on. Just to get the bias out there and plainly visible at the start.

But the opposition started from the economic analysis of that euro itself. The analysis starts with Robert Mundell and his work on optimal currency areas. He did gain the Nobel for this, it's top-notch stuff. And the insight is that sure, there are benefits to everyone using the same currency. But there are also costs and at some point those costs outweigh the benefits.

The costs being that, by definition, we've got to have the one monetary policy over the area and the larger it is the less optimal that is. No one at all thinks that the eurozone is an optimal currency area as is - it would, at minimum, require coordinated fiscal policy to be so and even then there are those like me who insist that it still wouldn't be.

So that's the background, what now?

The other part of this is straight Keynes. It's possible for there to be a zero lower bound, a place where monetary policy has no more stimulative power. Recent years and quantitative easing have shown us that this is a lot lower than we all thought it was, but the concept still exists.

The European Central Bank is now at this level. Interest rates are already substantially negative and can't really be taken any further. For, there's a point at which people will just stop using the banking system, carrying the costs of hoarding cash say, instead. At which point, the money supply collapses and that's not what we're trying to achieve at all.

An extension of QE isn't really possible either. For political reasons, the Bundesbank won't allow the purchase of just any bonds, it must be in proportion to extant stocks of the relevant country by country government bonds. As Germany has been running a budget surplus there aren't many Bunds out there; so therefore, the vast numbers of Italian and other bonds can't be soaked up.

One more thing - the exchange rate channel

The ECB has for some time been insistent that the major operative route of QE has been through the devaluation of the euro. This boosts exports from the eurozone and that's the method by which it is stimulatory. This now runs into a problem:

(Euro Dollar exchange rate from Macrotrends.com)

That's something of a problem. Because if the major channel for monetary policy in the eurozone is through a depreciating exchange rate, then an appreciating one is indeed a problem, isn't it?

So why is the euro appreciating?

It's sure not because the eurozone economy is doing well. The last GDP figures show that:

Final numbers confirmed that eurozone GDP grew 0.1% q/q in the fourth quarter, easing from 0.3% in the third. The breakdown of growth confirmed that net trade dragged the most, as imports surged while exports rose only slightly, and that inventories also fell.

A rising exchange rate just makes that trade problem worse. And it's not as if there's any growth around anyway.

(Eurozone GDP from Moody's Analytics)

So, what's happening here?

Scott Sumner has what I agree is the answer. The euro is rising because people are flooding into it. Not because they think the eurozone is doing well, not at all. Nor because it's particularly a safe haven in troubled economic times. But because the ECB is already at that lower zero bound. So, while all other central banks are lowering interest rates the ECB cannot do so. Thus things there for depositors can't get any worse - or, as we might also put it, base rate changes aren't going to change the capital value of bonds.

My view

I've long thought, and long been saying here, that the eurozone is in near-terminal trouble. It's just not a long-term viable currency area. However, here we're interested in rather more short-term effects.

The ECB is already at the zero lower bound, it cannot loosen monetary policy anymore - not effectively that is, whatever it announces. It has also long been true that the channel for the effectiveness of QE has been through lowering the exchange rate. But now the euro is soaring precisely as a result of the ECB being at that zero lower bound.

The investor view

The eurozone isn't growing anyway long before any coronavirus effects. I, therefore, expect any recessionary effects to be much worse here than elsewhere. This is being compounded by the fact that the monetary authorities are out of ammunition. This in itself leading to that rise in the euro, exactly the opposite of any desired stimulatory effect upon the economy.

The effect might well be that the rise of the euro continues even for some time. But this is going to have a nasty effect upon the eurozone economy and therefore stocks dependent upon it. Therefore, the advice is to be out of eurozone stocks. It's going to have a worse time of it in this coronavirus-afflicted world than other places and it has much less policy room to deal with that problem.

The eurozone economy isn't the place to be investing now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.