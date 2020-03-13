Bonds Aren't The Same Anymore

There are significant tailwinds for gold over the next years.

With nominal yields near zero, bonds are not the same asset class as they were years ago.

The stakes are high for the new round of monetary and fiscal easing, as conventional monetary policy is reaching its limits.

Source: hedgeye.com

Making History

Recent events brought by the Covid-19 outbreak and the Saudi-Russian standoff will be a major test for both monetary and fiscal authorities. For the past ten years, we witnessed a couple of similar scenarios when quick monetary intervention was the last anchor holding the markets together.

In my last analysis, I explained how monetary and fiscal policies were used as a boost to economic activity every time growth of Leading Economic Index (LEI) came close to negative territory. I highly recommend to read it before proceeding with this analysis.

This time, however, the market response was extreme. Oil had its worst day since the Gulf War in 1990s, and the 7.6% drop in the S&P 500 was the worst day since the Global Financial Crisis in 2009.

Source: data from Yahoo Finance

All that came only days after the emergency rate cut by the Fed by 50 basis points, and with expectations now for another cut this month, nominal short-term interest rates would most likely hit zero very soon.

Source: cmegroup.com

In the meantime, 10-year Treasury yields fell to an all-time low - below 0.5% and are also approaching zero. That, in conjunction with oil prices in the 30s, provides one of the most supportive environments for the economy. However, this might not be enough to offset supply chain disruptions and drop in consumer spending from the outbreak of the new virus.

A strong signal that the conventional monetary policy has reached its limits came from the junk bonds spread, which widened at the fastest pace since 2009 and dragged the equity market with it.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo Finance

As we reach the limits of monetary loosening and the record budget deficit is limiting the fiscal response, we will see more unconventional tools being deployed. According to Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, the Fed could soon expand its asset purchases beyond government bonds, just as ECB and BOJ do:

Takeaway: In a situation where both short-term interest rates and 10-year Treasury rates approach the zero lower bound, allowing the Federal Reserve to purchase a broader range of assets could be important. Excerpt: “In such a case, as Marvin highlighted in his 1999 article, we should allow the central bank to purchase a broader range of securities or assets. Such a policy, however, would require a change in the Federal Reserve Act. … Alternatively, the Federal Reserve could consider a facility that could buy a broader set of assets, provided the Treasury agreed to provide indemnification.”

Source: www.bostonfed.org

Doing so will have a short-term positive effect on the equity and credit markets, but will not solve any of the fundamental problems.

The elephant in the room

At this point, it is clear that recessions and market corrections are being avoided at any cost, even if that means driving nominal interest rates below zero, the Fed buying corporate bonds and equities or perhaps helicopter money.

All that begs the following question: "What has changed that we now want so badly to avoid recessions and market corrections, no matter the long-term costs?"

After all, recessions are part of the business cycle, and even though being painful, they do put the reset button on the economy.

The answer to the above question, in my opinion, lies in the graph below.

Source: calpensions.com

Yield-starved pension funds have gradually moved their asset allocation toward the equity market, and with that, now, every stock market correction results in a massive loss to pension funds, thus endangering their ability to pay their future obligations.

As an example, since 2008, CalPERS funded ratio has been consistently below 100%.

Source: www.calpers.ca.gov

The pension fund market value reached a record $400bn this January after a record run of the equity market. Even after the stellar performance of the equity market, the fund was still only 70% funded:

Despite the big number, the nation’s second-largest pension fund remains about $165 billion short of what it would need to pay all its current and future obligations to public workers and retirees, leaving the system about 70 percent funded, according to state financial reports.

The recent plunge in US equities, however, likely had a devastating effect on the fund's rate of return since half of fund's assets are in public equities.

Pension funds across the globe face similar problems. Just last year, the largest Japanese pension fund lost a record $135bn, following the minor correction in the end of 2018.

That is why politicians would do anything possible to reinvigorate stock market returns in the following months or face a full-blown pension crisis. Of course, going all-in on financial engineering, just to keep the pension system afloat, holds significant risks over the medium to long term.

But bonds are not bonds anymore

With 10-year yields around 0.5% and 30-year near 1.0%, bonds CANNOT be seen in the same context as they were seen 30 years ago when real interest rates were around 5% and 10-year government bonds yielded around 8%.

Historically, bonds have been a very good counterweight to equities, since every time the U.S. economy faced an increased risk of recession and growth of Leading Economic Index started stalling or entering negative territory, the Fed cut the Federal Funds Rate and drove the short end of the curve.

Therefore, for most part of the past century, bonds were the best addition to an all-equity portfolio.

Source: www.highlandplanning.com

Even though interest rates have been used as a counterweight to the economy, for a large period of time, correlation between bonds and equities has been positive, making bonds a poor equity hedge.

But things have changed over the past decade as interest rates neared the zero bound and real rates fell into negative territory. Unconventional monetary policy that I discussed above not only significantly increased systemic risk but also limited any potential upside in bonds.

Therefore, the trade-off between expansionary monetary policy that stimulates the economy and emerging systemic risks brought by the near zero interest rates has now skewed towards the latter. As a result, it's time for investors to rethink bonds and look elsewhere for a hedge of their equity portfolios.

So, why gold will be a better alternative to bonds

Gold performance

The precious metal has been on a run for the past year, breaking out from a period of fluctuating prices. At the time, I started writing about the reasons why I hold gold in addition to my equity portfolio, the metal was trading at $1,345. Fast forward a year later and gold is now trading at $1,634 or 21% higher.

Source: data from Yahoo Finance

Needless to say, I am very happy with that return, but more importantly, how gold acted as a hedge to my equity risk.

If you haven't read my analysis on what I consider to be the long-term drivers of gold, I would strongly advise you to do so here. You can also view my last thought piece on the upcoming paradigm shift and how LEI cycles affect gold prices here.

Price of gold follows long term patterns

Contrary to bonds prices, which move closely with the business cycle, gold has long-term price movements. The precious metal falls during periods characterized with low risk to the financial system and increases in value when trust in the monetary system runs low. I analyse these long-term movements in more detail here.

Inflation-adjusted gold prices per ounce

Source: www.macrotrends.net

During periods of close to zero and negative real interest rates, the precious metal sees prolonged bull markets until financial conditions normalize. However, this is not due to the common notion that, since gold does not pay interest, it goes up when interest rates are low. The reason why gold performs well during period of negative real rates is that, during these times, the stability of the financial system is at risk.

US 1 year real interest rates since 1900

Source: primeeconomics.org

Having said that, it should come as no surprise to anyone that, year to date, the precious metal has been among the best performing assets, alongside the U.S. 10-year Treasury.

Source: Policy Response To Virus Takes Shape

How did a 60 equities/40 gold portfolio perform

Correlation between 10-year Treasury and the S&P 500 is close to that of Gold and the equity index, except for periods when 10-year yields were falling significantly. Over these periods, correlation between equities and fixed income has been between -0.4 and -0.8, which made Treasuries the best hedge against equity risk.

However, with not much room left for yields to fall further, bonds are unlikely to continue to offer a superior equity hedge against gold. Therefore, I expect that the gap between the two correlations showed below to narrow over the coming months.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo Finance

A 60/40 portfolio using gold instead of 10-year Treasuries has also outperformed a classic equity/bond portfolio.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo Finance

A 60/40 portfolio using gold has also been consistently outperforming the classic portfolio on a risk-adjusted basis since 2014.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo Finance

Final thoughts

During these periods of extreme risk for the financial system and never-before-seen level of financial engineering, having at least some exposure to gold is a must.

Of course, I am not advocating for allocating 40% of your portfolio to the precious metal. This percentage would depend on each investor's personal circumstances, risk tolerance, time horizon, and the level of equity risk taken.

The main point I would like to make is that bonds are not the same instruments they were before, and investors should therefore take notice and rethink the role fixed income plays in their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.