Retiring At The Time Of The Coronavirus

But what if you are about to retire any day now? Should you be worried?

Over the past two weeks, about half of what you read on Seeking Alpha is about either the coronavirus or the oil industry. I’m going to spare you the details on how much the market lost so far and how it may affect your portfolio.

I would rather focus on a very specific issue related to this market correction:

What if you retired not long ago or you are about to retire – Should this market crash modify your investing strategy?

Time is (not) on your side

For all investors who are not in your 60s yet, you can always think that time is on your side. After all, you can count on the next 10-20 years to make your money back and build an even stronger portfolio. But if you just finished running your calculations with your 2019 year-end statement, you might be freaking out on the $100K+ that just evaporated from your portfolio over the past few weeks. Then, you’re thinking: “I’m withdrawing from my portfolio, because I can’t lose money on the stock market. I don’t have the time to make it back.”

Wrong. Time is still on your side.

Unless you are 80+, time is on your side. Imagine you have built a solid dividend growth portfolio averaging a 4-5% yield. If you avoid common retirement mistakes like chasing yield or making periodic withdrawals, time will work for you and you will barely notice when you lose 10% of your portfolio overnight. If this hasn’t been done yet, here’s the plan you should have done (then I’m going to suggest what you can do now if you are not in that position).

The plan you should have put in place a few years ago

In an ideal world, you would need $40,000/year and you would have over $1M invested generating a safe dividend yield of 4%+. Therefore, you would not even have to pay any attention to what’s going on in the market. Let’s face it, most investors will retire without this kind of luxury. Let’s discuss an alternative solution.

During their growth period, many investors like to keep 5-10% of their portfolio in cash. I tend to disagree with this strategy as I like having my money working for me full-time (and even overtime!). I do, however, agree that you should have about 12 to 24 months worth of your retirement budget in cash when you are about to retire.

This money would not be used to reinvest in the market during a downturn. This would be your withdrawal account when Mr. Market feels moody. This isn’t perfect, but this use of cash would have prevented you from selling any shares for all but one market correction over the past 30 years.

Source: YCharts

Considering you get a 3-5% yield from your portfolio, the combination of cashing your dividend on top of using your 12 to 24 months cash reserve would have preserved your portfolio even during the 2008 crash. You would likely have to sell a few shares after the 2000 recession/tech bubble, but you would have done it toward the end of the recovery.

If you have a similar plan now, you simply don’t touch your portfolio and use your cash reserve while the market is being crazy. You can patiently wait as you did back in 2018 or 2015-16.

I have discussed this retirement asset allocation strategy for several years. I was telling my readers that “now is the time” to set it up as everybody looks good on prom night. Unfortunately, the party is over and it is now the time to clean up the mess we did. If you are stuck with this problem, let’s see how we can quickly turn your portfolio around.

Review your sector allocation

After such a sell-off, your sector allocation may be all over the place. Some of your stock may have taken a huge beating and some others stayed the course. Before you buy or sell anything, review your sector allocation.

Focus on sectors that will help you reach your goals. I like to keep things simple. Therefore, I’ve split sectors into three distinct categories.

- Growth: Tech, consumer cyclical and industrial.

- Income: REITs, utilities, financial services, consumer defensive, communications and healthcare.

- Unattractive Sectors: Energy & basic materials.

It’s easy to bash the energy sector these days, but I have never been a huge fan (since I started investing back in 2003). Basic materials could provide some boost (especially gold companies right now), but I find both sectors have the same problem: their business model is highly dependent on commodity prices. This usually makes them very bad dividend payers.

Retirees usually look for stable income. Therefore, REITs and utilities should obviously rise to the top of your list. Then, Canadian banks and telecoms would be great candidates offering ~4% yield with barely any risk. Consumer staples are stable, but don’t always offer high yields while healthcare companies could be the best or the worst. The bulk of this sector is represented by pharmaceuticals that can either reward you with juicy dividends or cut it down to invest more in R&D or to acquire another player in their field.

Nonetheless, if you use 20% max in each of the REIT, utilities and financials sectors, you will only have 40% to distribute among other sectors. This should help you build a solid and predictable dividend income.

Rate your stock, identify weak positions

Once you know where you want to go, it is time to draw an itinerary. The first step is to forget if you are currently losing money or not from each position. Just look at the company’s fundamentals (you can use the dividend triangle for assistance).

I like to rank all my holdings from 1 (screaming sell) to 5 (exceptional buy). Then, I rate each stock with a dividend safety score from 1 (dividend trash) to 5 (stellar dividend). This exercise looks like this:

Data coming from my pension plan investing account

Once all the stocks are rated, and I know which sector I want to increase (using the weight (%) section), I can then sell the unwanted (or weaker) stocks right away.

Then, I will do the same exercise to build a buy list and start my shopping. The whole purpose of this process is to get rid of all the stocks that are likely to cut their dividend (or just did like Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)) and find stronger dividend growth stocks.

Postpone all unnecessary withdrawals

While you are making these adjustments to your portfolio, you will likely have to wait a while before seeing your share values go back. The market has been highly volatile over the past few years. Let’s just hope the bear market takes about a year to recover and you can quickly clean your portfolio and get 12 to 24 months in cash for your budget.

Until you get to that situation, try not to withdraw from your investment account. I know the next tip could be seen as a heresy, but this is something I would do (note; I have a very high-risk tolerance and I’ve used leverage several times in the past).

You might also want to consider grabbing a few thousands out of your house (read line of credit or mortgage) and pay a little interest while your portfolio gets back on track. Think about it; interest rates are super low, and your investments will eventually recover. In the meantime, borrowing on your house could be a smart move. I obviously don’t think anyone should borrow $100K, but if you have the choice of taking a small mortgage or selling shares at a loss… It’s not a perfect solution, but I think it’s an option to explore.

Put everything in perspective

We don’t know if the market is going down or not as each new day comes with more surprises. However, while the drop is brutal, keep in mind you lost about a year of great performance. It’s not like the market has plummeted to a point where recovery is impossible. History shows us that the markets historically not only recover from corrections, but they typically roar back to levels surpassing their previous highs.

Source: YCharts

Therefore, it is time to put everything in perspective and do the real clean-up in your portfolio this week before it is too late. It is never pleasant to lose money. But it’s nothing if we enter a recession and the “virus” drags on. Making sure you hold only solid dividend growth stocks is the only real protection you have against such violent value swings in your portfolio.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANCUF, ADWPF, RY, CAE, ENB, FTS, ITPOF, MGA, AAPL, BLK, DIS, GNTX, HAS, LAZ, MSFT, SBUX, TXN, UPS, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.