DWT: It's Time To Take Profits On The Short Crude Trade

If you were lucky enough to have purchased the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN (DWT) at the beginning of this year, then it’s been a great way to start off 2020. In line with a drop in WTI of near-historical proportions, DWT has rallied by around 270%, delivering astounding returns to investors. While these returns truly have been strong, I believe that investors should look to take profits on the short crude trade. Specifically, while I am currently neutral crude oil, I believe that the down move in the commodity has largely been made and that the next significant trend will be to the upside.

Crude Markets

This year has been one for the record books with the fears of demand destruction from the coronavirus hitting simultaneously with disarray in OPEC. These twin elements have resulted in an incredible selloff in the price of crude as investors have fled the commodity.

While this route has truly been strong, I believe that investors should consider taking profits on open short positions (and DWT is a 3x short trade on crude) and look for the next prolonged trend to be to the upside. I base this view on a few key fundamentals which I’ve been monitoring for several quarters. These fundamentals reflect what is actually happening in the world of crude supply and demand and are correlated with the actual price movements of the commodity.

Let’s start our analysis off with a look at the 5-year range of inventories.

As you can see, throughout the entire year we have seen crude inventories below the 5-year average. The reason this is important is that when crude inventories are below the 5-year average, it signals that supply is unable to keep up with demand and inventories are declining (or underperforming seasonal norms) as a result.

The basic reason why it is important to monitor trends like this is that there is a direct correlation between the level of inventories versus the 5-year average and price itself.

As inventories decline versus the average, the outright price of crude oil rises. And the converse occurs in which as stocks rise, prices fall. This economic relationship is simple, straightforward, and is important to monitor.

To understand where inventories are likely headed, we need to take a look at the key drivers of supply and demand. Let’s start with the bad news: refining demand is bad and likely to continue to be bad due to coronavirus concerns.

The general idea here is that crude oil usage is directly correlated with the level of economic activity – when economies see higher activity it necessitates greater levels of transportation which is a demand pull on crude oil. Given that travel restrictions have been put in place to and from different regions in the world, refining demand is almost certainly going to drop to an extent. For this reason, demand remains a very bearish part of the balance at this point.

Counteracting this bearishness, however, is the bullish developments on the production growth. Put simply, production growth is slowing.

I’ve overlaid the price of crude oil with the change in production to make the point that slowdowns in production typically come before prices rise. The basic idea here is that in general, you need to see supply growth to keep up with the underlying growing demand in a typical year for crude oil. So when you have production growth slowing, there reaches a point where inventories contract and the price of crude rallies to incentivize additional production.

At present, we are on a trend which will see outright declines in inventories within one year. This is noteworthy in that this means that even if demand is flat due to issues like the coronavirus or a potential recession which results, prices still could stand to rise as inventories compress. This relationship played out in 2015-2016 as growth slowed and price rallied for several quarters to bring online additional volume.

This declining trend in production growth as well as several operators slashing spending is certainly bullish on oil.

When it comes to assessing the crude markets, we are currently in between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, we have declining demand. But on the other hand, we have declining production. Due to these twin counteracting forces, it makes sense to maintain a neutral bias in the short term (3-6 months) but a bullish bias in the long term (6-12 months) as production continues to slide.

Understanding DWT

Before moving on, let’s make a quick comment about what exactly DWT is. DWT is an ETN which follows the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index. I’ve commented on this index before so I won’t spend too much time here, but it’s important to note exactly what this index does as well as its benefits and pitfalls.

When you’re holding exposure to the GSCI, you’re holding Brent and WTI futures contracts in the front of the curve. During a certain rolling window, the GSCI will shift this exposure into the second-month futures contracts and then repeat the process the next month.

Unfortunately for long traders of the GSCI, at present there is negative roll yield built into the curve for both Brent and WTI. What this means is that since futures prices increase along the forward curves of these commodities, long exposure is held at higher prices than the front of the curve. There’s a tendency in financial markets for futures prices to converge towards the spot price, which means that these holdings will be generally declining in value in relation to the front of the curve.

This is great news for long traders in DWT in that it is essentially rolling short exposure along these futures curves on a leveraged basis. This means that shareholders are reaping the benefits of their futures contracts rolling down towards the front of the curve on an ongoing basis.

And another thing to note about the GSCI is that it’s a very similar basket of commodities. That is, Brent crude and WTI crude are relatively similar in terms of chemical properties and highly correlated in terms of price movements (correlation coefficient around 90%). This means that when you’re holding the GSCI, even though it bills itself as a global commodity benchmarking index, it’s really just holding two very similar products so you would likely have a similar return holding either Brent or WTI separately. This is more of a nuance than anything else, but I think it’s generally important to understand what you’re holding.

Conclusion

The short crude crowd in DWT has reaped incredible benefits from a collapse in the price of crude. Given that crude has collapsed and fundamentals are rebalancing towards the bullish side, it makes sense to maintain a neutral bias at this time. DWT follows the GSCI which has a few benefits and detriments that investors should keep in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.