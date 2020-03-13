Bear Market Will Now Enter A New And More Explosive Stage

Investors need a portfolio strategy that's designed to take decisive action in terms of preserving capital and which will position them to actually capitalize on the coming turmoil.

The next leg of the Bear Market will likely be larger, and more painful, than the first.

Massive economic and health problems are about to confront the majority of Main Street Americans, that up until now, have been oblivious to the dangers of COVID-19.

The current bear market is about to transition into a more difficult and frightening stage for Americans who live and work on Main Street.

My readers know that I have been way ahead of Wall Street in terms of warning my clients about the devastating economic and financial impact of COVID-19. After first thoroughly warning clients in my subscription service, Successful Portfolio Strategy, I published my first warning to Seeking Alpha readers on Feb. 1, 2020, alerting them of an impending global economic crisis and major declines in the US stock market (triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak in China).

I then followed up on this first warning with three articles (plus many reports and alerts in my service) warning investors of an impending global recession and a massive bear market in the US:

What has happened? After peaking on Feb. 19, 2020 the S&P 500 has now experienced the fastest 20%-plus decline from the peak in the history of the US stock market.

In the current context, many of us are tempted to seek “bargains” to buy. However, I regret to inform that the worst is yet to come.

The current bear market is about to enter into a second, and more difficult, stage. The first leg of this decline was primarily driven by professional selling – professional traders and fund managers selling and unwinding positions. The selling by professional investors is far from done. However, the second leg of the decline will be driven primarily by mass selling on the part of individual investors who will now start to massively and simultaneously liquidate their stock portfolios and fund holdings – from their private accounts and retirement accounts. Both mutual funds and ETFs will be forced to liquidate their portfolios in order to meet redemption and sales.

The following factors, among others, will drive indiscriminate liquidation in the following days:

1. Fear hits home. With the news that the NBA, MLS and MLB have suspended their seasons, with the news that virtually all public gatherings will cease, with the news that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and many other companies have told their workers to stay home, with many companies having already laid off their workers, and with the stark reality that store shelves across the country are empty – the COVID-19 crisis has now become real for many people. Until a couple of days ago, for most Americans, this was still just some kind of flu that was affecting a few people in other countries. Today, most Americans for the first time are going to seriously think about how they are going to survive economically and health-wise through this period.

People already are massively getting laid off. And while at home, people are going to be hearing stories in the press about how devastating this disease has been in highly developed first-world places such as northern Italy. And people will be fearing for their financial lives and their own health and that of their loved ones.

And they will liquidate their direct and indirect holdings of stocks. Massively.

2. Small businesses shut down and face bankruptcy. Small businesses in the US account for 50% of all employment. Because their will be few customers, restaurants, shops, stores, and service-oriented businesses that directly tend to the public will be forced to shut down and lay off their workers. Few small businesses have lines of credit that will enable them to pay their workers for several weeks or months until business can resume.

Small business owners will sell their stocks and funds and so will their employees, to raise cash.

3. Credit crunch. There's currently a "run" on American banks; not a run on deposits, but a run on credit lines in corporate America. Every company that has a credit facility is trying to withdraw the funds right now. But banks cannot and will not honor all of those credit facilities. I know of specific cases of banks that are refusing to make cash disbursements, using any excuse (e.g. technical violations of covenants) in order to not release the cash. Many companies will not be able to cash in on their credit lines. And those that don’t have large credit lines already – which is most small and medium-sized companies – will be shut out.

Banks will do everything possible to avoid extending credit to troubled businesses – and right now, that's the great majority of businesses in America. To cite just one example, how enthusiastic are banks right now to allow shale oil companies to draw on their credit facilities? Not at all. And they will make it as difficult as possible to draw on those facilities.

This is a weakness in the financial system which will start to be revealed in the next few weeks. And as people start to learn more about how companies will start to fail as they are unable to access credit to fund their operations, they will become frightened and indiscriminately sell stock.

What About Bailouts?

Yes, I do expect rumors and eventual announcements of dramatic government measures to be implemented by Congress, the Treasury, the Fed and various arms of the US executive branch. And some of these measures might trigger some bear market rallies – potentially even some very large ones.

But, in the end, regardless of whatever government measures that can be mustered, the virus will continue to spread and wreak its havoc on US public health and on the US economy, creating panic on Main Street. And as a result of this very human panic, massive numbers of people that live on Main Street will be selling everything they have on Wall Street.

Government measures will ultimately be overwhelmed by a panicked public that's only now about to start massively and simultaneously liquidating their direct and indirect stock market holdings.

Conclusion

You need to get ready for the second stage of the COVID-19 crisis. It will be led primarily by panic on Main Street. My readers have been prepared for this well in advance. If you have listened to my warnings and taken he appropriate actions, I congratulate you. However, if this crisis has taken you by surprise, you need to know that there are still enormous opportunities for you to preserve capital and capitalize on the current turmoil, if you take decisive actions immediately. Now more than ever you need a strategic portfolio management plan to get through and even thrive through this crisis.

This is a real crisis – it's not going to be a short-term problem. The coming 12-18 months are going to be very long and difficult times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.