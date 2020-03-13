Energy Transfer: Solid Results And Future, Could Present An Opportunity

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, diversified midstream giant Energy Transfer LP (ET) announced its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were very solid as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top line and the bottom line. A closer look at the actual earnings report does indeed show that there was quite a bit to like here as the company saw several major growth projects come online 2019, one of which was early in the fourth quarter. Thus, the company clearly saw the growth story that I have outlined in various past articles on it playing out. This story is likely to continue going forward. The market has unfortunately turned very sour on the company along with most other master limited partnerships and this may present an opportunity for long-term, income-focused investors.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Energy Transfer's fourth-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Energy Transfer brought in total revenues of $13.720 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 1.08% improvement over the $13.573 billion that it brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $1.701 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares rather favorably to the $1.419 billion that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Energy Transfer transported an average of 13,098 billion btu per day of natural gas in the most current quarter. This represents an improvement over the 11,708 billion btu per day that it averaged in the equivalent quarter of last year.

The company brought the Permian Express 4 pipeline expansion into full commercial operation in October 2019.

Energy Transfer reported a net income of $1.350 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a substantial 58.45% improvement over the $852 million that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that every measure of financial performance improved compared to the prior-year quarter. This is certainly not what we would expect given the company's rather disappointing performance in the market as of late, but this is a problem that nearly every midstream company has been experiencing. The biggest reason for this improved performance was that the company transported more resources in the fourth quarter of this year than it did in the same quarter of last year. In fact, Energy Transfer reported record volumes of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from both its transportation and fractionation operations. The company's natural gas gathering systems also reported record volumes. As I have mentioned many times in the past, there is a direct correlation between the volume of resources that a company handles and its cash flow. This is because the basic business model of these companies involves either charging a fee for each unit of resources moving through its infrastructure or by buying resources at one end of the pipeline and selling them at the other. Either way, the company's cash flows will generally increase when volumes do.

Energy Transfer is one of the largest midstream companies in the United States, with infrastructure stretching across the breadth of the country. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Energy Transfer

The company is also one of the only ones with pipelines extending west from the Permian basin. Energy Transfer states that this fact directly benefited it during the quarter. It states that there was a stronger demand for resources in the Western United States than in previous quarters and the company was able to take advantage of that by transporting more resources to those markets. The company also saw more resources coming out of the Haynesville Shale in Louisiana as well as higher volumes moving down the Rover pipeline.

In various past articles, I discussed the Permian Express pipeline that Energy Transfer is constructing in partnership with Exxon Mobil (XOM). This system is designed to provide access between the Permian basin and the export markets and refineries along the Gulf Coast. The first three phases of this project became operational in September 2018 and naturally began contributing to Energy Transfer's results at that time. However, the fourth phase did not become operational until October 2019. We can, therefore, conclude that the completion of this project had a positive impact on the company's volume and cash flow growth during the quarter.

This will not be the end of Energy Transfer's growth story. The company has decided to follow the path of fellow midstream companies like Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and expand its business to include the production of liquefied natural gas. In December 2019, Energy Transfer and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) submitted a request for commercial bids to add liquefaction capacity to Energy Transfer's regasification plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The conversion of a regasification plant to include production capacity is very similar to what Kinder Morgan is doing with Elba and saves both time and money compared to constructing an entirely new plant from scratch since some of the needed facilities are already in place. When completed, this plant is expected to be able to produce 16.45 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, which is somewhat smaller than Elba Island but it still represents an opportunity for Energy Transfer. Unfortunately though, at this time the company has not stated when it expects the facility to be operational, so we cannot say when it will begin to positively impact the company's results.

The production of liquefied natural gas represents a very real opportunity for Energy Transfer. This is because the demand for the compound, especially from Europe and Southeast Asia, is expected to surge over the next few years. We can see this here:

Source: Wood Mackenzie, GasLog Partners (GLOP)

This is a direct result of the current concerns about climate change and carbon emissions. Natural gas burns much cleaner than either oil or coal, so many countries are working to convert themselves into being more reliant on it and less on the other fuels. As I explained in a past article, Europe is also seeking to reduce its reliance on Russia as a supplier of natural gas. This positions the United States well to supply natural gas to these markets and the only way to do that is by producing and exporting liquefied natural gas. Thus, Energy Transfer appears to have secured a very real opportunity for itself here.

It is certainly not an understatement to say that the market has not been particularly friendly to master limited partnerships recently. This is partly due to the low energy price environment that has dominated since late-2018. It is also due to some fears regarding the ability of these companies to refinance their moderately high debt loads. The basic fear is that due to the current lack of liquidity in the market and the general aversion to anything energy-related, there would be no demand for new debt in the form of either bank debt or bonds issued by these firms. Fortunately, Energy Transfer does not seem to be having problems in this area. In January, Energy Transfer was able to raise $4.5 billion through a laddered bond offering consisting of bonds maturing in 2025, 2030, and 2050 at very reasonable rates. The fact that the company was able to complete this offering, particularly the 2050 bonds, is a very real sign that the market believes that the company has sufficient staying power to avoid bankruptcy and remain a going concern. Thus, the general aversion to its common units may be unfounded.

Despite the reasonably solid results, Energy Transfer kept its distribution steady at $0.305 per common unit. This may be due to the slight increase in the common unit count as a result of the SemGroup (SGLP) acquisition but that was only 57.6 million units, which is not particularly sizable compared to the 2.6896 billion common units currently outstanding. This distribution still gives the company a very attractive 17.30% yield at the current unit price. As is always the case though, it is critical that we ensure that the company can actually afford this distribution. The usual way to do that is by looking at a metric known as distributable cash flow. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP metric used by midstream companies that theoretically tells us the amount of money generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be paid out to the common unitholders. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Energy Transfer reported a distributable cash flow of $1.546 billion, which was an improvement over the $1.516 billion that it had in the prior-year quarter. The distributions only cost the company $821 million, though. Thus, it appears that Energy Transfer is generating more than enough money to cover the distributions that it pays out, even if its cash flow declines by quite a bit. Thus, the company's distribution certainly appears to be reasonably safe.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Energy Transfer despite what the market seems to think. The company continued to deliver on its growth ambitions and it certainly appears likely that it will continue to do so, which is quite nice to see. The market fortunately continues to look rather amenable to the company's debt and its distribution is well-covered so the company may certainly be presenting an attractive opportunity for a long-term investor.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.