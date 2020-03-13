Syros, Beyond Oncology

Syros’ approach is one of the most promising ways to produce a functional cure for sickle cell disease.

Introduction

Syros (SYRS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for cancer and diseases resulting from mutations of a single gene, also known as monogenic diseases. Its leading drug is SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, or RARα agonist, that is currently evaluated in a phase 2 trial in combination with azacitidine (Vidaza) on patients affected by acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Syros is also developing SY-5609, an oral inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7), that is currently in the dose-escalation portion of a phase 1 study in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

The Company has multiple preclinical programs in oncology and monogenic diseases such as sickle cell disease (SCD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1. Syros expects to announce its next candidate to enter investigational new drug application (IND), by the end of 2021.

SY-1425 (tamibarotene, RARα agonist)

Retinoic acid is the major bioactive metabolite of retinol (vitamin A). Its activity is mediated essentially by the retinoic acid receptor (RAR) subfamily, namely RARα, RARβ, and RARγ, which belong to the nuclear receptor (NR) superfamily of transcription factors.

In 2015, Syros entered into an exclusive license agreement with the Japanese oncology company TMRC Co. Ltd., to develop and commercialize tamibarotene in North America and Europe for cancer. The drug, now called Sy-1425, is a first-in-class agonist to retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARα), a nuclear hormone receptor that regulates transcription. Using its proprietary platform, the Company discovered a cancer dependency to RARα and a biomarker to identify patients who may respond to RARα agonist therapy. Tamibarotene is marketed in Japan for acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), a form of AML characterized by a different genomic alteration of RARA (gene encoding RARα).

In 2017 Syros stated it will pursue the development of SY-1425 in a combination therapy after acknowledging that only one of 48 evaluable patients achieved a complete response (CR) to the treatment with its lead candidate alone in a phase 2 trial. According to Syros, 10 of 23 (43%) evaluable r/r AML and higher-risk MDS patients and two of 25 (8%) evaluable transfusion-dependent lower-risk MDS patients had evidence of clinical activity.

The Company said that preclinical data supported a combination with daratumumab (an anti-CD38 marketed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)) but despite this, in January 2019, Syros announced a portfolio prioritization decision not to pursue further development of SY-1425 in combination with daratumumab.

The ongoing phase 2 trial is evaluating SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in about 25 newly diagnosed AML patients who are not suitable candidates for standard intensive chemotherapy and who have been prospectively selected using RAR alpha or IRF8 biomarkers, as well as in approximately 25 newly diagnosed unfit AML patients who are biomarker-negative.

Syros is also evaluating SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in approximately 25 relapsed or refractory AML patients who are being prospectively selected using the RAR alpha biomarker.

Syros has posted updated clinical data on SY-1425 from the newly diagnosed unfit AML cohorts last October.

All patients were treated with azacitidine at standard daily doses of 75 mg/m2 for seven days, followed by SY-1425 at 6 mg/m2/day orally, divided into two doses, for the remains of each 28-day treatment cycle.

As of an August 22, 2019 data cut-off, 17 biomarker-positive patients were evaluable for response: 13 were RARA-positive and 4 were IRF8-positive.

Before entering into the substance, let’s see how to interpret the clinical data available. CR is an acronym for “complete remission” and is associated with increased survival. Another clinically meaningful responses include CR with incomplete hematologic recovery or CRi. Food and Drug Administration (or FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (or EMA) accept durable CR as a surrogate for the clinical benefit because patients who achieve CR survive longer than those who do not. Biotech companies have an interest in using CR as a clinical trial endpoint because it quickly evaluates the early efficacy of their agents.

To come back to what we were saying, Syros announced that the combo with Vidaza achieved a 62% CR/CRi rate in RARA positive (RARA+) patients.

The CR rate was 54%, consisting of seven CRs, including three molecular CRs (the disappearance of all signs of cancer, supported by molecular analysis) and three cytogenetic CRs (when no cells with the Philadelphia chromosome can be found in your bone marrow).

Responses were seen in RARA +patients across AML risk groups, including those with mutations that are typically associated with poor outcomes.

In the 22 RARA-negative patients evaluable for efficacy, the CR/CRi rate was 27%. In the reported literature, single-agent azacitidine has shown response rates of 18-29% in newly-diagnosed unfit AML patients.

In patients with only the IRF8 biomarker positive, the CR/CRi rate was 0%, and that's what motivated Syros to use RARA as the sole biomarker for patient selection in SY-1425 clinical trials.

According to the Company, RARA is not a prognostic biomarker in AML, and RARA doesn’t enrich for genes that may be associated with responsiveness to azacitidine. Therefore, Syros believes that the difference in the observed response rates supports the potential predictive value of the RARA biomarker for identifying newly diagnosed unfit AML patients most likely to respond to SY-1425.

The Company expects to report mature clinical data in the fourth quarter of 2020.

SY-5609 and SY-1365

I will try to be brief. In November 2018, Syros reported data from the dose-escalation portion of phase 1 clinical trial of SY-1365 its CDK activating kinase inhibitor.

In total, 32 patients with solid tumors were treated with SY-1365 as a single agent at doses ranging from 2 mg/m2 to 112 mg/m2 using either a weekly or twice-weekly dosing regimen.

Dose-limiting toxicities were headache, coronary vasospasm and fatigue, and a maximum tolerated dose was not defined.

Clinical activity was observed in seven of the 19 patients (37%) who were evaluable for clinical responses. Based on these data, the Company initiated the expansion portion of phase 1 clinical trial in September 2018.

During the expansion portion of the trial, adverse events occurring around the time of infusion of SY-1365, which Syros believed to be related to the intravenous administration of the drug, forcing the Company to evaluate lower doses in the single-agent cohorts and extended infusion times across all of the cohorts. Extended infusion times reduced peak drug concentrations while maintaining CDK7 target occupancy and appeared to reduce the overall frequency and severity of these peri-infusional adverse events, but the best response observed across the expansion cohorts of the trial was stable disease.

Sustaining the level of CDK7 target coverage is necessary to enhance clinical activity with SY-1365 and this would require more frequent dosing, or a higher dose. Syros decided to discontinue further development of SY-1365 and prioritize the development of the oral agent SY-5609 (which also targets CDK7).

The initial focus of the clinical development program for SY‑5609 includes ovarian cancer, HR+ breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), colorectal cancer (CRC), and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The Company also believes there is an opportunity for SY-5609 in patients with solid tumors that have Rb pathway alterations (resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitors in HR+ breast cancer is associated with Rb loss).

SY-5609 is now in a phase 1 trial in patients with advanced breast, colorectal, lung or ovarian cancer, or with solid tumors of any histology that harbor Rb pathway alterations. The Company expects to report initial safety and tolerability data in the fourth quarter of this year and clinical activity data in mid-2021.

Syros is not the only company developing a CDK7 inhibitor.

On November 30, 2017, Carrick Therapeutics announced that the first patient was been dosed in the phase 1 clinical program of CT7001, an orally bio-available CDK7 inhibitor. According to clinicaltrials.gov, the trial is still enrolling patients.

Qurient Therapeutics’s pipeline includes a CDK7 inhibitors program, which is in the preclinical stage.

Sickle Cell Disease

The first monogenic disease in which Syros focused its research efforts was sickle cell disease and recently it has discovered and validated a novel fetal hemoglobin repressor, Nuclear Factor I X (NFIX), using its gene control platform.

At the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting held in December 2019 (ASH 2019), Syros presented preclinical data that showed:

increases in expression of gamma-globin mRNA comparable to known fetal hemoglobin repressors;

detectable levels of fetal hemoglobin in nearly 100% of cells, compared to 16% of cells when the NFIX gene was not knocked down; and

increases in total fetal hemoglobin levels to 40%, exceeding levels that are associated in the published literature with a functional cure in a subset of sickle cell patients.

In December 2019, Syros and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) signed an agreement to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapies, potentially oral drugs, for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.

Under the agreement, Syros granted to GBT an option to obtain an exclusive, worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize any compounds or products resulting from the collaboration.

Syros retained an option to co-promote the first product in the United States. GBT made an upfront payment of $20 million and if it exercises its license option, Syros could receive up to $315 million in option exercise, development, regulatory, commercialization and sales-based milestones per product candidate and product resulting from the collaboration.

Syros is also entitled to receive tiered mid-to-high single-digit royalties for any licensed product.

Myeloproliferative neoplasms

In January 2018, Syros entered into a target discovery, research collaboration and option agreement with Incyte (INCY). Under this agreement, Syros scientists will use genomic analysis to identify novel therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte paid $10.0 million in upfront and Syros could receive target selection milestone payments and option exercise fees of up to an aggregate of $54 million.

Syros is eligible to receive from Incyte a total of up to $50 million in development and regulatory milestone payments, a total of up to $65 million in commercial milestone payments and low single-digit royalties on net sales.

In connection with the collaboration agreement, Syros sold 793,021 shares to Incyte for an aggregate purchase price of $10 million in cash, or$12.61 per share, in a private placement.

In February 2018, Syros sold 144,505 additional shares to Incyte at a price of $9.55 per share, resulting in proceeds to us of $1.4 million.

Other Programs

Syros has several other programs in its preclinical pipeline, including a CDK12/13 inhibitor program, a program directed to inhibitors of macrophage target, and discovery programs related to a gene control target to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Financial results.

Last month, Syros announced the closing of a $60 million loan facility with Oxford Finance, including the funding of an initial tranche of 20 million. Proceeds from this tranche extend its anticipated cash runway into 2022.

The Company ended 2019 with $91.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared with $99.7 million at the end of 2018. This amount does not include the 20 million upfront from GBT and the 20 million from the Oxford loan facility.

R&D expenses for the full year of 2019 were 58.2 million compared to 50.2 million for the full year 2018. G&A expenses for the full year 2019 were 21.5 million compared to 16.2 million for the full year of 2018. Syros reported a net loss for the full year 2019 of 75.4 million or $1.88 per share compared to a net loss of 62.3 million or $1.91 per share for the full year of 2018.

Conclusion

This will be an important year for Syros with meaningful clinical data expected for both SY-1425 and SY-5609. Although the road that SY-1425 has traveled hasn't always been entirely smooth, to say the least, the latest data are encouraging.

The CDK7 program also raises some doubts, but it’s too early to draw conclusions.

In my opinion, the Company’s highlight is the gene-control platform which could become a significant stream of potential new partners.

Syros’ approach to inducing fetal hemoglobin is one of the most promising ways to produce a functional cure for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. To confirm this, right after the Company presented preclinical data about the role of NFIX, GBT came forward with a multimillion-dollar deal. For those unfamiliar with GBT, last November the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its sickle cell disease medication Voxelotor for the market. The drug was considered a “game-changer” because it attacks the root cause of the disease however Voxelotor improves “surrogate” endpoints that can be measured in lab tests but has not yet been proved to reduce the disease’s symptoms. In this context, it appears evident that Syros could look like a buyout target. The road towards this outcome is, undoubtedly, still very long, but the direction it has taken seems the right one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SYRS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.