Oil Price War May Deliver A Death Blow To Whiting Petroleum

Whiting also has to contend with the potential for a borrowing base reduction that would complicate its ability to use its credit facility to repurchase its 2021 debt maturity.

The oil price war brings up the possibility that Whiting could see $200 million in cash burn (at $40 WTI oil) combined with those production declines.

Whiting's production was already expected to fall 8% in 2020 while it needed near $55 WTI oil to reach neutral cash flow with that below maintenance capex budget.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) may have been dealt a death blow by Saudi Arabia's decision to engage in an oil price war. It was already in trouble before, with its guidance suggesting that its production would fall around 8% in 2020 while it still needed close to $55 WTI oil in order to reach neutral cash flow.

It still has plenty of liquidity at the moment, but it is facing a combination of both significant cash burn and significant production declines if WTI oil averages $40 in 2020. It also has a large amount of debt maturing in 2020 and 2021.

Previously it appeared to have a path to pay off its near-term debt maturities (at least 2020 and perhaps 2021) using its credit facility, but that path is made quite difficult (especially for 2021) with the combination of projected cash burn and the potential for a borrowing base reduction.

2020 Outlook At $40 WTI Oil

Whiting is expecting approximately 70,300 barrels of oil production per day and 115,300 BOEPD in total production per day in 2020 with $600 million in capital expenditures.

At $40 WTI oil in 2020, it would generate around $1.077 billion in revenue after hedges. Whiting is affected by wide differentials, as it is guiding for negative $7.00 oil differentials and negative $2.00 natural gas differentials. This means that it may realize close to zero for its natural gas.

Whiting's oil differential was wider than expected as its Redtail delivery contract expires in April 2020. With only four months of 2020 affected by that contract, I would have expected its oil differential to be around $1.50 lower than 2019, but Whiting is guiding for a similar oil differential. Perhaps the lower NYMEX oil prices will result in narrower differentials overall, but I've stuck with negative $7.00 oil differentials in my model.

2020 Production Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 25.65 $33.00 $846 NGLs (MMBbl) 7.89 $10.00 $79 Natural Gas [BCF] 51.36 $0.05 $3 Hedge Value $149 Total Revenue $1,077

With a $600 million capex budget, Whiting is expected to end up with around $1.278 billion in cash expenditures. Thus it may end up with around $201 million in cash burn in 2020 at $40 WTI oil. At $45 WTI oil, Whiting's projected cash burn would decrease to around $110 million in 2020. Whiting would reach cash flow neutrality at around $54 to $55 WTI oil.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $300 Gathering, transportation, compression and other $40 Cash G&A $90 Cash Interest $162 Production Taxes $86 CapEx $600 Total $1,278

Whiting could reduce capex further in order to limit its cash burn. However, that would result in even greater production declines, and that smaller production base would still need to support Whiting's debt of around $2.8 billion.

Notes On Debt

I previously thought the most likely path for Whiting would be to pay its 2020 debt maturity with its credit facility, then use second-lien debt in a debt exchange to reduce its outstanding 2021 debt to more manageable levels.

The potential for a borrowing base reduction and cash burn in 2020 may significantly complicate that path though. Whiting's borrowing base is currently $2.05 billion, while its elected commitments are $1.75 billion. It also needs to keep at least 15% availability on its credit facility after repurchasing any debt.

Whiting's potential 2020 cash burn at $40 WTI oil plus its 2020 and 2021 note maturities add up to $1.61 billion compared to the $1.49 billion that it can put under its credit facility with 15% availability. If Whiting's borrowing base was reduced by nearly 20% (to $1.65 billion), then it could use around $1.4 billion of its credit facility for debt repurchases.

Conclusion

Whiting Petroleum is in a tough position right now, with production expected to decline significantly in 2020 while also supporting a large debt burden. Whiting's debt was estimated at around 4.0x EBITDAX in 2020 at $50 WTI oil and including the benefit of its hedges. At $40 WTI oil, its debt would increase to around 5.3x EBITDAX.

This suggests that its common stock may have no intrinsic value based on 2020 production levels and oil in the low-$50s or below.

Whiting can survive through 2020 if it chooses to hang on and attempt to wait for better oil prices. Without a rapid improvement in oil prices, the 2021 debt maturity appears to be a major obstacle though due to Whiting's cash burn and the potential for a borrowing base reduction. A debt exchange for second-lien debt may buy Whiting some additional time if it can reduce that 2021 maturity significantly though.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.