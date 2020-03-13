Pacific Drilling: Q4 Report Shows Massive Cash Burn

Pacific Drilling has always been a binary bet on the success of the offshore drilling industry. At this point, all factors have turned against the company.

Pacific Drilling reports its fourth-quarter results and provides an updated fleet status report which shows that drillship Pacific Meltem is mobilized to U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Pacific Drilling (PACD) has just reported its fourth-quarter results and provided an updated fleet status report, which is especially interesting to evaluate given our recent discussions in the comments sections of offshore drilling - related articles regarding the mobilization of stacked drillship Pacific Meltem. Let’s start with the fleet status changes.

Fleet status report

Drillship Pacific Sharav got a new job from Murphy Oil (MUR) in Mexico. The rig will be employed from November 2020 to February 2021 at a dayrate of $230,000. This contract has one option well. Currently, the rig is on contract with Chevron (CVX) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico until May 2020. The current dayrate is $225,000. At this point, Pacific Sharav faces an employment gap between May 2020 and November 2020. It remains to be seen whether the company will be able to fill this gap in the current market conditions. Drillship Pacific Meltem is mobilizing to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. No further information regarding the rig was provided in the fleet status report.

The news about Pacific Meltem, which was delivered at an unfortunate time and got stacked from the very beginning, is certainly intriguing. Perhaps, the company will provide some more information about the rig during the earnings call. Unfortunately, the fleet status report does not indicate any follow up work for Pacific Bora, which is currently working for ENI (E) in Oman and whose contract ends in March 2020. The report indicates that the contract has one option well – apparently, this option has not been used yet.

Earnings

Pacific Drilling reported revenues of $33 million and a GAAP loss of $308 million. The main driver of the loss was the write-down of $218 million related to the unsuccessful resolution of Zonda arbitration. Even without this write-down, the results look ugly since the “golden era” contract for drillship Pacific Sharav ended and was replaced with a modern-era contract which carries lower dayrates.

The most important factor in the current situation is the cash burn. For the full year 2019, the company reported a negative operating cash flow of -$67 million. When the company reported its results for the first nine months of 2019, operating cash flow was positive at $6 million. This indicates a huge cash burn of -$73 million in the fourth quarter. Not surprisingly, Pacific Drilling’s cash position deteriorated from $356 million at the end of the third quarter to $279 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Put simply, this is very bad, especially in the light of the recent developments on the oil price front.

Conclusion

Pacific Drilling is hugely undervalued on a steel basis, but this will not make any sense if the company runs out of money. My bet is that everybody expected Pacific Drilling to report a cash burn in the fourth quarter, but a roughly $70 million hit is a negative surprise. Earlier this year, the company has secured a $50 million credit facility – today, it looks like it will need it going forward.

I have always stated that Pacific Drilling was a highly speculative, binary bet on the offshore drilling recovery that implied a risk of losing the principal of the investment. Currently, the situation is developing in the completely wrong direction for Pacific Drilling: the cash burn is very significant, Russia moved out of the OPEC deal, coronavirus is a global pandemic, drillship Pacific Bora has no follow-up contract and drillship Pacific Sharav faces a gap in employment, which will further complicate the cash flow situation. Drillship Pacific Meltem is being mobilized to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but no contract is indicated at this time. In short, everything that could have gone wrong for Pacific Drilling (including the loss of Zonda arbitration) has gone completely wrong. The company is now in a battle for its survival.

