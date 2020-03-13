It's Already Time To Learn A Few Lessons

While we remain in the eye of the tornado, it is not too early to start jotting down some lessons learned from the current bear market.

This is a historic moment in the stock market.

The S&P 500 (SPY) closed the March 12 session down -26.7% from the all-time peak reached less than a month ago, on February 19. An unwind of such proportions within a mere 16 business days had only occurred around Black Monday in 1987 and during the early stages of the 1929 Great Depression. In none of these previous cases had the stock market corrected this much in such a small time frame off an all-time high, as it has been the case this year - see histogram below.

Credit: Mr. Twister on Twitter

One of the best (and also most cliched) pieces of advice that I have heard recently is "don't panic." The time to sell out of richly-valued, concentrated positions was prior to mid-February. Now in the eye of the tornado, I believe the best thing that investors can do is sit tight, ride out the severe headwinds and try not to sell stocks today at 2017 prices.

At the same time, I believe now is also a good time to start jotting down some lessons learned from the coronavirus-fueled correction. While it may be too late for investors to salvage their stock portfolios in the short term, being better prepared for the next time that the markets fall off the bed (whether in five, ten or twenty years) can prevent them from seeing a good chunk of their wealth evaporate once again.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Think about financial goals and risk tolerance

For as long as the equities market was in overdrive (and it was for a solid decade), few cared to talk about portfolio balance, risk mitigation and other similar topics. Investors wanted to know instead whether to buy Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT), and which of these shares would rise faster than the other. The conversations became monotone, while arguably more important discussions around financial goals and tolerance for losses took a back seat.

I hope that the current correction causes investors to pause and think about goals and risks more carefully. Make no mistake: a sudden 27% correction like this year's may not bother the more risk-seeking, longer-term investor who will probably end up accumulating decent returns over a multi-year or multi-decade period anyway. Those investors should feel comfortable turning off the TV and ignoring all the market noise.

But other investors, I suspect most of them, are much more risk-averse and sensitive to market volatility. They probably started to sweat once the S&P 500 shed 10% of its market value; had a harder time sleeping when the losses amounted to 20%; and are now seriously considering a portfolio fire sale at nearly -30%.

It is too late to point out that this latter group of investors should have been thinking harder about broad sector or asset class diversification along with damage control (it wasn't a few months ago, when I provided the below answer in a Seeking Alpha round table discussion). But doing so with an eye towards other market corrections in the next several years makes as much sense today as it ever has.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Active investors: pay attention to price action

Regarding my career, I "grew up" a value investor who cared almost exclusively about fundamentals. Looking at asset price movements seemed wasteful, other than to uncover bargains to buy or to identify overpriced stocks to sell. But research and numerous backtests taught me that avoiding sizable losses is one of the most important roles of a portfolio strategist. Doing so requires paying very close attention to price action.

Here is one example. A few months ago, I published a piece in which I proposed the following investment/trading system:

Hold 80% of a growth portfolio in a low-cost S&P 500 ETF, like SPY

Hold the other 20% of the portfolio in cash.

Whenever the S&P 500 enters "peak territory" on any given day (defined here as five percentage points off the all-time high), use the 20% cash allocation to buy a leveraged stock ETF like the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO). Do not touch the 80% invested in SPY.

Whenever the index exits "peak territory," sell all UPRO and go back to holding 20% cash at the end of the trading day.

The underlying idea here is to be more aggressively invested (in stocks, in this case) when the market is not hurting. When it starts to tank, move out of the way as quickly as possible. The strategy described above would have performed much better than a buy-and-hold approach (described as "control" portfolio) since 1927, as the chart below illustrates: higher absolute returns, lower volatility and less severe drawdowns.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

Of course, there can be many variants of the strategy described above. But this specific idea of partially exiting the markets at the 5% loss level means that an active investor would have started to trim exposure during the current bear market as early as February 25, thus sidestepping to some extent the 20% loss in the S&P 500 that ensued.

To reiterate, dumping stocks today may prove to be a bad idea in the end, given how much the market has already corrected. But having a system in place in which losses are "shaved off" as they start to mount can do wonders to protect a portfolio from falling off a cliff.

Stop guessing the future

Market opinions and forecasts are abundant, but few of them prove to be accurate in the end. Case in point, who would have predicted that 2020 would be "the year of COVID-19," and that the pandemic (not the trade war nor the US presidential election) would have been the sole driver of market performance in the first quarter?

Allow me to quote myself, from a 2019 blog post:

While [the idea that the future is uncertain appears to be] obvious, it seems like it isn't to many people. I believe investors tend to rely on their 'psychic abilities' way too often to make an investment decision. 'I think the Fed will lower rates next week, buy bonds... I think Microsoft (MSFT) will bomb earnings, sell the stock... I think the economy will tank next year, buy gold'. The reality is that no one knows what will happen next. We may at times have a good idea about the probabilities of a future event happening. But those are usually already fully factored into the prices of financial assets, particularly in highly-liquid and closely-followed markets. Even if they are not, the chances of you being right and the markets being wrong are 50/50 at best. It is also worth noting that trying to guess the future is highly inefficient: in addition to creating little benefit in almost all cases, it consumes extraordinary amounts of time and effort.

In summary, much more important than spending time and effort to come up with their own views on the markets and predictions about the future, investors should instead (1) understand their financial goals and risk tolerance, (2) focus on portfolio balance and diversification, and (3) develop risk control techniques that help their portfolios endure periods of severe stress, such as the one that the market has been currently undergoing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.