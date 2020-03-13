What Will Happen To My Dividends If The CoronaVirus Gets Really, Really Bad

I'm a retired dividend investor. I endeavor to almost never sell stocks, and I do my level best to avoid making investment decisions based on my own (or anyone else's) guesses about the future. Instead, I rely almost entirely on the power of compounding. I try to save what I can, and I regularly reinvest dividends into more shares so I can grow my portfolio income exponentially. I also limit my investments to companies that I think offer products and services that will stand the test of time and the vicissitudes of fortune, and I have to say that I strongly prefer companies with long histories of steady and rising dividends that are backed by an ample cushion of steady earnings. My portfolio dividends currently come in at about 240% of my core living expenses, and I keep enough cash to cover about a year's worth of expenses.

But I'm becoming extremely nervous.

Yesterday, I decided to go grocery shopping. I tend go in middle of the afternoon on a weekday, when the store is typically empty. This time the place was thronged with people and some of the shelves had been totally picked over. The look on shoppers' faces was not panic, and there was no shoving. But nobody was smiling. The first case of Coronavirus in Lisbon was announced recently, and I know that it is only a matter of time before the government closes off the borders. It's unclear from the President's address to the world yesterday, but I don't think I can catch a flight back to America for the next 30 days. And believe you me, it didn't help my spirits much to watch the Dow Jones crash another four figures moments after the market opened today. You'd think I'd be used to it at this point, but hey. Call me a slow learner.

So I do what I always do when I feel terrified by the future. I pour myself a stiff drink, put on my reading classes and lose myself in a shroud of data and history.

Ahhhh. Now that's better! As you and I gaze out over the calm waters of the past hundred years, we can now just barely make out three basic categories of dividend disasters in the distance: the ho-hum, the bad and the truly cataclysmic.

How many of you remember the financial crisis of 2008-2009? This is an example of what I am going to name as a "ho-hum" dividend disaster. According to Dividendchannel.com, for 2007, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) paid an annual dividend of $2.71 per share. Let's say that the high point of the financial crisis broke from the middle of 2009 to the middle of 2010, by which time SPY paid an annual dividend of $2.15. That's a drop of nearly 21% over a two-year period.

The financial crisis felt terrifying at the time, but was remarkably short-lived when measured in terms of dividend payments. Like a flash in the pan, SPY not only recovered its previous high in 2012 for annual dividends paid, but actually paid dividends of $3.10 per share (up 15% from 2007). Dividends have risen substantially since then. Not bad for an index that does not even attempt to focus on steady dividend growth stocks.

Moving right along, we spy the next ship on the horizon that I will classify as a "bad" dividend disaster. We're talking about the period between 1929 through the end of WWII. Using free online data From Robert Shiller's homepage, the monthly (inflation-adjusted) dividends for the S&P 500 clocked in at an average of $13.69 in 1929. In the immediate aftermath of the greatest market crash of all time, the average dividends for the S&P 500 then actually rose all the way through the early part of 1932, reaching a high of $15.61 for January 1931. Surprising, isn't it? It wasn’t until the onset of the Great Depression that things really began to take a serious turn for the worse.

By May 1935, the average monthly dividend payment for the S&P 500 sank to a low of $8.25 in inflation-adjusted terms. In other words, over a period of 4 years starting on the day the stock market paid its highest dividend in 1931, dividends fell by 47%. Looked at another way, the average annualized monthly dividends on the S&P 500 amounted to $15.07 in 1931 and sank to a low of $10.62 by 1936 - a loss of about 30%. Dividend cuts are like eating overcooked steamed broccoli. You push them around on the plate and examine them from different angles until you can finally muster the strength of character to just swallow them and move on.

Vile as it may have been, that particular dividend catastrophe proved fleeting. By the middle of 1937, slightly less than six years later, the average monthly dividend for the S&P 500 rose to $13.98 and then vacillated around that number until WWII (during which period dividends remained fairly constant in nominal terms, but sank in real terms due to conditions such as rationing and wartime inflation).

You don't see real dividend growth resume until after the war, and by 1950, the average monthly dividend for the S&P 500 climbed back to $13.48 in inflation-adjusted terms. Not exactly a dividend grower's dream, but not chopped liver either.

The good news is that from the 1950s onwards, dividends either were steady or rose on a fairly consistent basis all the way through 1999, reaching a high point of $25.47 (inflation-adjusted) in July 1999. It was at that point that S&P 500 dividends sank to a low of $22.42 on August 2002, representing a peak to trough decline of 12% during the post-September 11th internet bubble burst.

On the dividend Richter scale, the 2001 internet bubble burst doesn’t even register as "ho-hum."

And that brings us to the very last category of dividend disaster, which I like to call "the dividend cataclysm." There is only one dividend disaster that truly falls into this category. You guessed it - the global Spanish Flu pandemic that started in January 1918 and ended sometime in 1920.

Dividends for the S&P 500 came in at a high of $12.93 (in real terms) for December 1917, and then drifted down steadily until 1920 to a low point of $6.30 - a total loss of just over 50% over a two-year period. Another less alarming way to look at is that the average annualized monthly dividend prior to the Spanish Flu pandemic came in at $12.62, and then sank 45% over the space of three years to an annual monthly average of $6.88 in real terms.

It was a quick and painful three years. By mid-1920, dividends began a long and slow recovery until they reached what was then a historic high in 1929. Just in time for the next crisis.

Let us step back and put today’s crisis into its proper 100-year historical context. The takeaway should probably be that dividends for US companies (including those with no dividend policy or only a sporadic one) remain fairly consistent most of the time but can experience declines between 12% and 45% over 3-5 year bursts (occasionally followed by lengthy periods of low or no real growth). This happens during the absolute most horrendous catastrophes known to modern history. So, what does that tell us about our situation today?

We can debate that. Perhaps you have a point of view that you wish to air in the comments section to this article (which I gladly encourage you to do). I'll preface what I'm going to say next by offering you my solemn guarantee that I have no better idea than you do (although that certainly has never stopped me from pontificating from my chair). It seems to me like today’s crisis has all of the piquant and lively flavors sampled from each of the three dividend disasters over the last century. Rampant disease, severe stress in the credit markets, and political leadership that demonstrates a succulent melange of gross incompetence, crass buffoonery and hopeless dysfunction. Of course, there are huge differences between today’s crisis and those of the past 100 years. Medical advances since 1918 can only be described as miraculous. That's the good news. On the other hand, the AI-enhanced financial derivatives weapons of mass destruction can reallocate wealth between buyers and sellers at blinding speeds that a trader in 1929 could not even conceive of.

Honestly, I don't have the next clue what comes next, so I'm focused on the only thing that I can control right now: what do I plan to do with my investments. I'm expecting dividend cuts and potentially nauseating declines in the stock market. The obvious solution (as far as I can see) is to limit my spending and reinvest my dividend savings into as many shares as I can get my greedy little mitts on.

HUH????!?!?!?!?!?

WHAT?!?!?!?!?!?

WHY?!!!!! Don't you think I should be worried about risking massive declines in my portfolio?

Friends, I might look it, but I'm not actually crazy.

Historically speaking, why don't you ask me what happened to investors who reinvested dividends during the most horrendous dividend disasters of all time? Turning again to Robert Shiller's data, we see that if you went into the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic owning 100 units of the S&P 500, you'd be earning monthly annualized income of $108.69. Suppose you reinvested all dividends back into as many shares as you could buy at whatever the prevailing price was for every month during the pandemic. Your portfolio income would hit a low of $64.08 in June 1920, representing a total income loss of 41%, and would reclaim its prior dividend high by Christmas of 1924. 6 years and a 41% loss - that's definitely "bad" on the dividend disaster scale, but not quite as catastrophic as it would have been otherwise.

Moving right along, if you went into the crash of 1929 with 100 units of the S&P 500, you'd enjoy dividend income of $116, which would go on to rise all the way to a high of $139.55 by 1931 and then decline to a low of $94.55 by 1934 - a loss of only 18.5% from stem to stern over a 5-year stretch. Why, that's a dividend decline that only registers as a "ho-hum" on the dividend disaster scale!

And last of all, what about 2008? If you started with 100 S&P 500 units, you'd enjoy a high of $289.77 dividend income in December 2008 that would hit a low of $222.99 in March 2010 (a loss of 23%) and then rebound fully by June 2012. 4 years and 23%. Fun? No. Manageable? Who am I to say, but at least you and I can probably agree that a result like that is way better than what would have happened had you panicked, sold and run away into the bushes like a scared rabbit. And as of December 2019, your income would be over 100% higher than it was in 2017, clocking in at $609.48. Which sadly might be the highest point that you or I will see for a while, depending on how this crisis plays out from here.

In the investment game, it's more about mitigating the damage than trying to avoid it altogether. That's the real reason you'll find me skipping restaurants and parlaying the savings into more income-producing shares.

I'll leave you with just one last chestnut of historical data to chew over. Looking at the worst dividend disasters in history, what is the average dividend disaster in terms of magnitude and length of time to recovery? If you are a dividend compounder who invests and reinvests in the S&P 500, the answer is a 27.5% dividend cut from which it takes 5 years to recover. If it helps you, go ahead and remind yourself of that statistic whenever you watch the Dow Jones drop 7% a day every day for weeks on end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not investment advice. I don't guarantee the accuracy of any of the data used in this article, or my computations. I make dumb mistakes all the time, which is why I included a link to the data and computational spreadsheet.