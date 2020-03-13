Robinsons Land: Bleak Outlook

Putting short-term concerns aside, the re-rating catalyst for Robinsons Land in the medium term could come in the form of a REIT listing.

The lockdown on Metro Manila and travel restrictions initiated by the Philippines and other countries are expected to have a significant negative impact on the Philippine economy and Robinsons Land.

Elevator Pitch

I am downgrading my rating on Philippines-listed real estate company Robinsons Land (OTCPK:RBLAY) (OTC:RBLAF) [RLC:PM] from "Bullish" to "Neutral." The near-term outlook for Robinsons Land is bleak, as the lockdown on Metro Manila and travel restrictions initiated by the Philippines and other countries are expected to have a significant negative impact on the Philippine economy and property companies in general.

While Robinsons Land's valuations are not demanding relative to historical averages, there is significant downside risk to FY2020 earnings which suggests further downward pressure on the company's share price. Putting short-term concerns aside, the re-rating catalyst for Robinsons Land in the medium term could come in the form of a REIT listing. An eventual REIT listing should help to unlock the value of Robinsons Land's investment properties "hidden" within the company's property conglomerate structure, as the market assigns a value to certain of the company's office buildings and shopping malls.

This is an update of my prior article on Robinsons Land published on November 23, 2019. Robinsons Land's share price has declined by close to -30% from PHP25.65 as of November 21, 2019 to PHP18.00 as of March 12, 2020 since my last update. Robinsons Land currently trades at 10.4 times trailing twelve months P/E, which represents a significant discount to its historical five-year and 10-year mean trailing twelve months P/E multiples of 17.4 times and 16.7 times, respectively. However, Robinsons Land traded as low as 3 times trailing twelve months P/E during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis. The stock also offers a trailing twelve months dividend yield of 2.8%.

Readers are advised to trade in Robinsons Land shares listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker RLC:PM where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $600,000 and market capitalization is above $1.8 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), Fidelity, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Metro Manila Placed Under Lockdown To Contain Coronavirus Outbreak

There are 52 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and five deaths on a cumulative basis in the Philippines, as at the time of writing.

Bloomberg reported on March 12, 2020, that Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte is placing the Philippines capital, Metro Manila, under lockdown for a month between March 15, 2020, and April 14, 2020, with the aim of containing the current coronavirus outbreak. This decision came as three people in the Philippines died as a result of the coronavirus in the past three days. Metro Manila has an estimated population of approximately 13 million, which accounts for approximately 12% of the Philippines' total population that comes close to 110 million people.

Robinsons Land derived approximately 42%, 30% and 23% of its FY2019 operating profit from the company's Commercial Centers (shopping malls), Office Buildings, Residential division or property development businesses, respectively. The company's Hotels & Resorts and Industrial & Integrated Development (warehouse and logistics facilities) businesses contributed the remaining 3% and 2% of its operating income for FY2019, respectively.

Robinsons Land has nine of its 52 shopping malls located in Metro Manila, and the company's 26 hectares of land bank in Metro Manila accounts for approximately 46% of the total value of all its land bank combined. Nevertheless, it is to be expected that all of Robinsons Land's property businesses and assets in the entire country will be adversely affected by the current coronavirus outbreak, although the impact on specific property segments and regions might vary.

To add to the woes of the Philippines' economy and property companies including Robinsons Land, Filipinos are not allowed to travel to countries with local transmissions of coronavirus, and foreigners in these countries are denied entry into the Philippines as part of travel restrictions put in place.

While the restrictions on foreigners from certain countries entering the Philippines could hurt residential pre-sales and retail sales for shopping malls, this is not the biggest issue. The Philippines' economy is dependent on Overseas Foreign Workers or OFWs, which refers to Filipinos working abroad. It is estimated that remittances from OFWs accounted for 10% of the Philippines' GDP in 2019.

Due to the current coronavirus outbreak and travel restrictions put in place by the Philippines and other countries, OFWs are unable to work in many places for the time being, which implies loss of income and a significant reduction in OFW remittances going forward. According to media reports by Al Jazeera News, these countries where OFWs have been restricted from entering or working include Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, among others.

At the company's recent 4Q2019 earnings call on March 2, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Robinsons Land provided details of the initial impact of the current coronavirus outbreak on its property businesses. Between January 16, 2020, and February 15, 2020, the average occupancy rates of Robinsons Land's hotels declined by approximately -400 basis points YoY, but there was minimal impact on the company's retail sales for its shopping malls.

However, it is important to note that the coronavirus outbreak has worsened since mid-February 2020. It is very likely that retail sales for shopping malls and residential pre-sales are on a severe downward trend as more people cut back on outdoor activities and stay indoors.

For the company's sole China residential project in Chengdu, referred to as the Chengdu Ban Bian Jie Project, there has been a delay in the awarding of the license (by the Chinese authorities) to sell units for Phase 2 of the project due to the coronavirus outbreak as well.

Strong Philippines Residential Pre-Sales Growth Momentum Could Be Halted

Robinsons Land's Philippines residential business did very well in FY2019, with pre-sales of PHP20 billion last year, which represented a 31% YoY growth. The company launched PHP15.3 billion worth of residential projects in FY2019, which was 27% above its initial residential project launch target of PHP12 billion.

Looking ahead, the company is targeting PHP20 billion in new residential project launches for FY2020, representing a 31% YoY increase from last year. This could be too ambitious, as a decline in OFW remittances and entry restrictions on foreigners are likely to have a negative impact on both project launches and pre-sales.

Robinsons Land disclosed at its 4Q2019 earnings call on March 2, 2020, that foreigners and locals accounted for 43% and 57% of the company's PHP20 billion in residential pre-sales for FY2019, respectively. Specifically, buyers from Mainland China contributed 28% of Robinsons Land's total FY2019 pre-sales.

Going forward, residential demand from both foreign and domestic buyers is likely to be depressed due to the various factors mentioned above.

REIT Listing Opportunity For Property Leasing Business

Robinsons Land's property leasing business performed well in FY2019, as revenue from shopping malls and office buildings grew +11% and +24% YoY to PHP13.2 billion and PHP5.3 billion, respectively, last year. The average occupancy rate for Robinsons Land's shopping malls was 94% in FY2019, and same-mall rental revenue growth was a healthy +7% YoY in the same period. The company's average occupancy rate of office buildings also improved from 97% in FY2018 to 98% in FY2019.

Going forward, Robinsons Land targets to increase the Gross Leasable Area of its shopping malls by +3% and +9% to 1.62 million sq m and 1.77 million sq m in FY2020 and FY2021, respectively. For the office buildings segment, Net Lettable Area is expected to grow by +14% and +15% to 677,000 sq m and 781,000 sq m in FY2020 and FY2021, respectively. It is possible that the current coronavirus outbreak could lead to construction delays for the new shopping malls and office buildings, as the flow of workers in and out of Metro Manila is restricted and an increasing number of people placed under quarantine.

Putting short-term concerns aside, the re-rating catalyst for Robinsons Land in the medium term could come in the form of a REIT listing. Robinsons Land highlighted at the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on March 2, 2020, that "we are studying whether some of our malls and some of our office buildings" are suitable to be injected into a REIT, and the company has received "pitches from all the largest domestic and largest international bankers for a potential REIT IPO."

The volatile market environment now suggests that any potential REIT listing is likely to be postponed. But an eventual REIT listing should help to unlock the value of Robinsons Land's investment properties "hidden" within the company's property conglomerate structure, as a market price is assigned to the value of the company's selected shopping malls and office buildings.

Valuation

Robinsons Land trades at 10.4 times trailing twelve months P/E and 8.8 times consensus forward next twelve months forward P/E based on its share price of PHP18.00 as of March 12, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean trailing twelve months P/E multiples were 17.4 times and 16.7 times, respectively. During the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, Robinsons Land traded as low as 3 times trailing twelve months P/E.

Trailing twelve months P/E is the preferred valuation multiple in times of uncertainty like these, as consensus forward next twelve months forward P/E is much less reliable when there is little visibility regarding near-term earnings.

Robinsons Land is still valued by the market at a discount to its larger Philippines-listed property peers, Ayala Land (OTCPK:AYAAF) (OTC:AYAAY) [ALI:PM] and SM Prime (OTCPK:SPHXF) (OTCPK:SPHXY) [SMPH:PM], which trade at 17.8 times and 23.4 times trailing twelve months P/E, respectively.

Robinsons Land offers a trailing twelve months dividend yield of 2.8% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.4%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Robinsons Land include a longer-than-expected time taken to contain the current coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines and globally, a delay in plans to spin off the company's investment properties into a REIT to unlock value, and the progress with respect to the construction of new residential projects, shopping malls and office buildings being slower than expected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.