Abbott Labs Is Sliding Closer To Attractive Territory

The stock is now attractively priced for long-term investors and will become very attractive if it slides below $65 per share.

Shares of Abbott Labs have been valued at a premium for some time now. The recent chaos in the markets has since distressed the share price.

In the continued selling of the broader market, it gets continually more enticing to look at discounts afforded on high-quality stocks with strong long-term fundamentals. Healthcare conglomerate Abbott Labs (ABT) certainly fits this bill. The stock had been valued at quite a premium for the past several years, as strong positions in high-growth categories have propelled Abbott to high-single digit sales growth. With shares approaching 52-week lows, the stock is beginning to become attractive again for long-term investors.

The momentum in the stock market is a reflection of the sentiment felt by the general public. This is especially true in a situation such as we face now, when there is more uncertainty and misinformation than concrete facts. The market has now closed in bear market territory and is continuing to bleed heavily as I write this article. Long-term investors are always at an advantage in these challenging times. A long-term horizon allows for stocks to fall in line with their fundamentals over time - something that isn't as easy with a short holding period.

In identifying companies poised to come back strong out of this bear market, we look at two key areas. The first is that a business model remains stable through the adversity. Abbott being a healthcare conglomerate would certainly fit this. The company produces/sells a variety of medical devices, diagnostic systems, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Being more specific, Abbott's offerings are needed by the population regardless of the economic climate. A strained healthcare system may stunt momentum by clogging up doctors and hospitals with patients, but we see long-term demand as being strong. Diabetes and Cardiovascular Health are the two main categories that Abbott caters to. While we will need to see exactly how Abbott has been impacted by the Coronavirus, the company did come in with stellar sales growth of 8.5% for the fourth quarter. Again, we don't suspect that there will be a huge disruption to Abbott's business, but will know more when the company reports its next quarter.

A bit of a bonus for Abbott Labs however, is that the Democratic Party has recently rallied around Joe Biden to try to thwart off self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders from taking the party's nomination. After the most recent primaries, it appears that Bernie's path to the nomination has become very narrow. Because of how the party awards delegates, Bernie Sanders would have to win the remaining primaries in a dominant fashion to have any chance - momentum is simply pointing in the opposite direction of this, however. The reason this matters is because it likely kills any near-term potential of a single-payer healthcare system being implemented. The suspected pricing pressure applied by such a system would be damaging to providers of medical drugs/devices, while being an existential threat to insurance companies.

The other aspect of identifying strong companies in this bear market is the balance sheet. While we already expect Abbott Labs to maintain solid operational metrics through this, the balance sheet is strong enough to fill any unexpected gaps.

The company has been steadily deleveraging its balance sheet after blockbuster acquisitions of Alere and St. Jude Medical (closed in 2017). It is currently sitting on a solid cash position of $3.86 billion. The company's gross leverage ratio of 2.52X EBITDA is comfortable enough given the expectation for steady performance moving forward.

While Abbott technically lost its dividend growth crown in the AbbVie (ABBV) spin-off, the company is a virtual Dividend Champion with decades of consecutive payout increases. That dividend consumes just 50% of cash flow, so it is about as safe as they come. The company spends little on buybacks - just $718 million over the past year - so there is little financial downside here. If cash flows slip a bit, the worst outcome is that Abbott has to slow down its deleveraging process some.

The biggest problem for Abbott stock over the past few years has been the stock's valuation. Shares had virtually doubled over the past three years, running from $45 per share to more than $90.

Shares have obviously retreated in a big way, now trading at approximately $74 per share. Based on the midpoint of 2020 guidance ($3.60 EPS), the stock is trading at an earnings multiple of 20.55X. This is still above the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 17.67X, but Abbott has also entered a period of accelerated growth following its restructuring over the past few years. Analysts are currently projecting the company will grow earnings at a low-double digit growth rate over the next five years.

Given the blue-chip nature of Abbott Labs and the accelerated growth rate of earnings, we like the current share price as an entry point to begin accumulating shares. Shares will become increasingly attractive as they move lower from here. Were Abbott to fall below approximately $65 per share (a multiple of 18X), it would represent a very attractive opportunity for long-term investors. The company's strong position in key health categories among an aging population gives us conviction that it will meet projected growth estimates. This gives investors strong total returns, including double-digit earnings growth, a dividend of 1.75%+, and potential PE expansion if the market is able to avoid a recession and rebound.

