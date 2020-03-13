Retirement Strategy: What Are You Doing With Cash During This Crash?

I'm hoping investors do not sell in panic, but what can be done with cash?

Many investors have trimmed their exposure to stocks or sold out in panic.

A Pandemic And A Market Crash. What Is Worse To You?

I believe it's time to put all the cards on the table here. This country as well as the world is facing a pandemic that dwarfs what the markets might do. It needs to be contained or we will have larger worries than the stock markets!

That being said, I found this article from Mashable that appears to have some commonsense advice for you to consider:

"Social distancing goes a long way to prevent the rapid spread of the virus," Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology at the Yale School of Medicine, told Mashable.



"Social distancing is one of the most effective tools," agreed Suzanne Willard, a global health expert at Rutgers School of Nursing.



Washing your hands, too, is absolutely imperative to avoid infecting yourself or others with coronavirus. It won't, however, stop you from breathing or coughing near someone, or picking up airborne respiratory droplets from a coworker. But social distancing - if your work and life allows - will avoid a rapid spread.

I urge you to read the entire article. Place things in perspective and be as diligent as you should be. The NBA has cancelled the balance of the season, the NHL has cancelled the balance of the season, and MLB has cancelled the balance of spring training, just to name a few of our largest American sporting events.

To me, what are the chances of the stock market taking a "9/11" type of approach and just shut down for a while? It might stem the tide of selling that is taking place until we wrap our hands around this global disaster!

It Looks Like Investors Are Moving To Cash

Obviously, stocks are being sold, whether out of panic or deliberate exposure trimming:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The money is not going into stocks, and it appears that very few folks want to tie up their cash in 10-year Treasuries:

Data by YCharts

With inflation around 2% or so, treasuries will not offer the return most folks need. Correct? So where should investors park some cash for a relatively safer haven?

Cash Might Be King, But Maybe We Can Make A Few Bucks While We Wait

Many investors are being more cautious than I have ever personally seen. There are investors who are on the sidelines doing nothing, trimming exposure and or selling positions to have emergency cash on hand. There do not seem to be many buyers according to the deep drops in nearly every market sector.

By the same token, investors have no idea what the short- or longer-term damage will be, so to my mind, cash seems to be king for now. If I needed to keep cash handy, I would use a brokerage money market fund such as the Fidelity Money Market Fund Premium Class (FZDXX), which pays about 1.26% right now but the market value can drop below zero, but is completely liquid, or the Fidelity Government Money Market Fund (SPAXX) for smaller portfolios, which pays .95% currently and is FDIC insured and will never go below 1.00 market value

For investors who are willing to take some risk and require more income from their cash positions, I would take a look at a Dividend Aristocrat that has paid and increased its dividend for over 45 consecutive years: Con Edison (ED).

Let's take a look:

Data by YCharts

In the last 12 months, ED has increased its dividend by 2.29%, as well as having a very realistic dividend yield right now of about 3.59%. The share price has dropped about 15% from its 52-week high of $95/share.

Here is a broad dividend overview of this Dividend Aristocrat:

On top of this, I personally believe that a utility has very limited exposure to the pandemic, and as far as energy goes, it might even benefit from the very cheap oil environment. If I were looking for some yield with some risk, I would absolutely research ED. I also believe it is a Buy at this price.

My Bottom Line

If I were investing, I would ease into this stock with small bites over a period of time that I feel comfortable with. For example, I would consider a 25k investment at 5k per nibble not an awful idea.

What are YOU doing with your cash right now?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.