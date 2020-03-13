Federal Realty: A Dependable Dividend King Comes To The Rescue

Given the recent selloff, we have upgraded FRT to a Strong Buy, recognizing that quality is what wins the race.

FRT continues to push forward with initiatives to unlock long-term value and continued bottom-line success.

Companies with 50+ year dividend growth streaks – like Federal Realty – deserve the benefit of the doubt when managing their business during tough times.

This article was co-produced with Nicholas Ward.

For the first time in a fairly long while, fear is running amok in the markets. Volatility is high now, and there’s an obvious (dare we say irrational?) negative bias.

During times like this, investors get defensive. They seek dividends, low-beta stocks, and even precious metals. As real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, we’re very familiar with the desire to lock in attractive yields.

Though, as always, we caution investors not to chase it.

It’s important to remember that a dividend yield is only as good as it is reliable. That’s why we believe that the safest such payouts are often those that have been recently raised.

At this point, you may feel the need to say something along the lines of, “Using dividend growth as a measure of dividend safety is a bit simplistic, not to mention backward-looking.”

We understand that concern. However, when we’re talking about 50+ years of consecutive dividend growth…

Who are we to argue? That kind of well-established trend is compelling, not to mention very likely to continue.

With that in mind, we’d like to spend some time talking about Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). It offers investors what we see as an undervalued share price, a safe yield and, most importantly, a 52-year dividend growth streak.

The Importance of Dividend Growth

The importance of dividend growth is twofold.

First, a reliably increasing dividend signals:

Operational excellence

Conservative stewardship

The proven ability to evolve and adapt to market conditions.

As we mentioned in the introduction, the safest dividend is the one most recently increased. Granted, this isn’t a hard and fast rule. A company could theoretically increase its payout one day and then completely cut it the next.

Though that’s very, very unlikely. We’re not saying it could never happen; we just don’t know if it ever has before.

In short, companies with 50+ year dividend growth streaks – like Federal Realty – deserve the benefit of the doubt when managing their business during tough times.

This has nothing to do with blind faith. We do (and you should) look at other factors before buying up a stock.

As you can see though, FRT maintains one of the lowest payout ratios in its sub-industry… implying a wide margin of safety with regard to its dividend.

Besides, it’s not as if this is the first time the company has faced an apparent economic crisis. It’s weathered, learned from, and grown from past “disasters” before. Those cumulative experiences have prepared it to handle this one as well.

When investing in anything, there is always a certain degree of risk. No one knows what the future holds, and that includes the men and women who run Federal Realty.

However, when thinking about managing risk in the market – especially during highly volatile times like we’re experiencing in the present – we’re happy to tap into the multitude of experience and culture of success that’s developed because of their leadership.

Another Point In Dividend Growth’s Favor

So that’s the first reason why dividend growth is so important. The second is that it protects the purchasing power of an investor’s income stream from being eroded by inflation.

This is extremely important for those of us who focus on passive income as a means to reach financial freedom. You don’t want to take two steps forward and one step back with regard to your portfolio’s profitability.

Right now, the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, sits at roughly 2.5%. That might not seem like much. But when compounded annually over the long term, it will begin to make a huge difference.

Think of it this way: A dollar stuffed underneath a mattress decades ago can’t buy nearly as much today as it could when it was originally hidden.

We believe investors need to focus on both the health and safety of the purchasing power of their income streams. This is especially important for retirees who rely solely on their passive income to meet their spending needs.

Thankfully, FRT’s dividend growth rate continues to hover at levels just above that core CPI right. Its most recent dividend increase was 2.9%. Its five-year dividend growth rate is 5.1%. And its 10-year dividend growth rate is 4.6%.

As you can see, the company’s long-term shareholders have done pretty well for themselves… much better than individuals who have stashed their money into perceived safe havens that didn’t produce reliable annual income growth.

Federal Realty’s Q4 And Full-Year Results

Federal Realty posted Q4 results about a month ago. Its CEO, Don Wood, began the conference call on an upbeat note, highlighting how his company has now increased its funds from operations (FFO) for 10 years in a row.

In 2019, FRT generated $6.33 of FFO, which was adjusted for the acquisition of the Kmart Assembly. It therefore represents 1.6% growth compared to 2018’s $6.23 total.

(Without the adjustment, its 2019 FFO was $6.17. This does present slight negative growth, though management is sticking with the adjusted figure.)

Overall, Federal Realty’s expansion in this regard has been one of the most attractive among shopping centers in recent years. And our forward-looking estimates continue to place the company near the top of its peer list.

Woods was also bullish on the company’s forward-looking prospects, saying that, “barring some unforeseen collapse,” 2020 was looking good. It should be the 11th year in a row where FFO was on the upswing.

“Please let that sink in. We've grown earnings – bottom-line earnings – every single year over this past decade and expect to do so again next year. Yes, growth has slowed as the industry continues to morph into something different. But it's still growth, and there's not a single other publicly traded strip here that can make that claim.”

Admittedly, it does seem fair to say that an unforeseen challenge has arrived in the form of Covid-19. Aka, the coronavirus.

Now, it’s still too early to tell if the economic impacts of this virus will equate to a “collapse.” However, physical retail will at least experience short-term growth issues as foot traffic falls in response to the contagion.

And that’s on top of an already shaky physical retail landscape.

Still Impressive

Woods did go into further detail about the industry’s changing environment and continuing headwinds due to retail “oversupply and changing consumer preferences.” Even so, FRT continues to push forward with initiatives to unlock long-term value and continued bottom-line success.

Even its poorer performance during the Great Recession points in its favor. In 2009, its FFO did fall by 9%, but that was relatively tame considering the circumstances.

Furthermore, that figure then grew by 11% in 2010… meaning it took a single year for Federal’s FFO level to exceed its pre-crisis totals. That’s another thing Woods addressed:

“One of the things that differentiated Federal… when growth slowed following the 2008 recession was the way we relied on our balance sheet strength and broad skill sets to move forward with initiatives that would power us in the years that followed but which were not helpful with generating immediate earnings. We aggressively moved forward with master plans for Pike & Rose, Assembly Row, [and] other long-term initiatives despite the challenging environment. And as a result, we were able to outperform a sentiment change because we were that far ahead.”

It’s still relying on that “aggressive mindset” today. While Federal Realty is known as being retail-centric because of its many shopping-center holdings, it has been diversifying.

In regard to these mixed-use development plans’ ability to generate long-term growth, Woods said:

“… we're doing equally forward-thinking things. Things like doubling down on already successful mixed-use communities with less risky and mostly non-retail additional phases that capitalize on the communities we've already established.”

The company had $760m of construction projects in progress at the end of 2019. As Woods put it, that’s “more than we’ve ever had in our long history.”

Front And (Shopping) Center

He also spoke about the company’s tenant base.

“We're aggressively moving forward with solidifying our core portfolio by proactively acknowledging the haves and have nots among retailers and shopping-center environments. We're beefing up incredibly well-located, high-quality centers for the next decade with better tenancy, with alternative and additional uses, and with attractive place making using sustainable methods and environments.”

Finally, Woods touched on Federal’s asset sales and how it’s recycling capital from lower-quality properties with low growth… to higher-quality locations with higher-growth potential. Those asset sales amounted to roughly $300 million in 2019.

Essentially, Woods and Co. are moving and shaking in this changing retail environment to continue creating value for shareholders. As he put it, “… we're always focused on growing long-term FFO per share no matter what the current environment looks like.”

It’s clear FRT has a long-term plan. And, like we said before, we’re happy to give its management team the benefit of the doubt in implementing their vision.

Just recognize the likelihood of more short-term headwinds in the process. And not just from Covid-19.

CFO Dan Guglielmone said the portfolio’s occupancy ratio was 94.2% at the end of 2019 – which is essentially in-line with its historical average. However, management expects to see that figure fall in the coming quarters, likely bottoming out in the 91%-93% range due to certain retail struggles.

With that said, Guglielmone did appear confident that these issues were transient in nature. The way he sees it, the company “should see a steady rebound back up to historic levels over the latter half of 2020 and into 2021 given our strong pipeline of leasing activity.”

Steady Earnings Drives The Ship

Continuing with that bullish mindset, Guglielmone highlighted current 2020 FFO guidance of $6.40-$6.58, implying around 2.5% growth at the mid-point.

Granted, this was provided before the Covid-19 spread began domestically. So we’re interested to see what management says going forward. Even so, we expect Federal to maintain its long-term mindset.

Guglielmone certainly spoke to that when he mentioned finding tenants that will be “thriving in 2030 and beyond.” This is exactly the type of thinking we love to see during short-term headwinds like we’re experiencing today.

Furthermore, due to its balance sheet strength, our minds remain at ease about FRT’s ability to navigate any unforeseen short-term hurdles. The company ended 2019 with over $127 million in cash on its balance sheet – up from just $64 million a year ago.

Management also mentioned it has no outstanding balance on a recently expanded $1 billion credit facility.

Guglielmone also had something to say about Federal Realty’s recent maneuvers to reposition its capital structure. For instance, those efforts have resulted in:

Net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) running at 5.5x.

A fixed-charge coverage ratio holding steady at 4.2x.

A weighted-average debt maturity remaining “near the top of the sector at 10-plus years.”

The weighted average interest rate on its debt standing at 3.8%, “with all of it effectively fixed."

In short:

“Our A-rated balance sheet equipped with a diversity of low-cost funding sources allows us to execute our diversified business plan with a… meaningfully lower cost of capital than anyone in the sector, which is another way we derisk the development activities we have underway.”

He’s confident that Federal’s 2020 game plan “has all the components” needed “for sustainable outperformance” over the next decade. That’s both in terms of FFO and net asset value (NAV) growth.

Valuation Matters

Back to CEO Woods, he did some more acknowledgment of FRT’s superior FFO growth streak:

“In fact, of nearly 200 U.S. equity REITs in every sector, less than 5% were able to grow FFO per share each year. Not surprisingly, those companies have a combined average multiple of nearly [21x].”

In other words, investors have been willing to pay a premium for exposure to such high-quality, reliable growth. And who could blame them?

Certainly not us.

Our Fair Value estimate for FRT lies at $134, representing a 21x multiple on trailing 12-month FFO. This falls perfectly in-line with the average premium of other blue-chip REIT names.

At last check, shares were trading for just $104.37 per share. That puts the trailing 12-month P/FFO multiple at 19x.

As you can see, this is below the stock’s long-term average multiple that’s served as support since early 2018. The multiple just hit 16.8x (P/FFO), getting closer to 2008 lows of 11.0x.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

While the future of physical retail remains uncertain in the short term, we continue to be confident in this company’s long-term direction. It remains a blue-chip stock with one of the highest R.I.N.O. ratings in all of REIT-dom.

We’re also not going to sit here and predict how long Covid-19 will stick around. At this point, there simply isn’t enough good information to go off of.

The spread of the disease could ramp up significantly in the U.S., leading to an economic recession as commerce slows. Or warm weather could slow the spread of the disease like other seasonal illnesses.

Furthermore, a cure and/or vaccine could be announced any day now… which would go a long way toward placating the markets. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Conclusion: Strong Buy Upgrade

Until we get more clarity on Covid-19, we’re bound for more volatility. But we also expect to see high-quality stocks trading at very attractive valuations.

More specifically, we like stocks that provide not only safe yields but reliably growing dividends as well. This sort of passive income will help investors sleep well at night as they ride out the storm.

What more could you ask for out of a defensive investment?

With this in mind… for investors looking to put capital to work during the current market weakness…

We rate Federal Realty Investment Trust a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nicholas Ward is long FRT.