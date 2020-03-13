Splunk: A Much Better Story With SaaS And Cloud

After the 40% drop, the company sells at a P/S of just 7. With almost 300% ARR growth over the next three years, it looks quite cheap.

Splunk reported its earnings after the market close on Wednesday. On Thursday, its stock price fell almost 10%.

Introduction

Last Thursday, March 5, after the markets closed, Splunk (SPLK) reported its earnings. The stock dropped 14% after the market hours, recovered about 10% after the conference call and then fell almost 10% on Thursday when the broad market sold off. Together with the broader market, Splunk's stock price kept falling and it is now down 40% in just 17 trading days.

In this article, I will try to give some insights into the earnings and the guidance, which is much better than it looks. The switch to SaaS and cloud revenue goes much faster than Splunk had foreseen and that obscures the numbers. But if you look deeper, you can see that the company is firing on all cylinders.

What Splunk exactly does to make money

What exactly Splunk does to make money is maybe not that easy to see for the average investor. I think many know that Splunk has 'something' to do with (big) data. But what exactly does it do? The short answer is that Splunk helps companies to make sense of their big data.

We live in a world of huge data creation. Just think of smartphones, smart speaker and virtual assistants, wearable devices, the growing internet-of-things, and so much more data-generating devices. There is an estimate that there are about 50 billion connected devices now.

Maybe if you hear 'data', you only think of the internet, mobile phones, apps, etc., and those generate a huge amount of data, of course, but there is much more. A lot of industrial equipment creates data too and they will create them more and more in the future, with sensors, smart meters, alarms, etc. Think of cars, they collect so much data: speed, fuel use, weather, your location and the way that you take to work, for example. But then think of airplanes and how much more data they collect.

All those devices create an enormous amount of data, big data. Splunk can help companies to make sense of all those data to give them insights that they can use. Splunk uses AI (artificial intelligence) to sort and visualize data and pour them into insightful buckets.

Splunk sets itself apart from other big data companies because it can handle all sources of data and that the applications are very broad: IT (of course), security, industrial processes, customer services, etc. Splunk can be used on-premise, on a private cloud or the public cloud.

In March 2018, on its investor presentation, the company estimated that its TAM was $62B at the time but was still expanding.

And customers seem to appreciate what Splunk does and really love Splunk's products. The company has had consistently high customer retention rates of 94%-95%:

The stock price has done very well since the company made its debut in March 2012:

Before the recent fall, Splunk tripled the market's return, but still, it underperformed versus its revenue growth over the last three years.

The Q4 results

Splunk reported its Q4 2020 (yes, Splunk is a year ahead of the calendar) results last Thursday, March 5. The non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 missed estimates by $0.01, while GAAP EPS of -$0.15 missed by $0.17. Q4 2020 revenue of $791M was up 27.2% YoY and beat the estimates by $7.66M. But especially guidance underwhelmed investors. I think that was a mistake.

Splunk guided lower for Q1 2021 and although its guidance for FY2021 was raised, at 10% it still couldn't make investors enthusiastic. But if you look under the covers, there is a lot more going on and the frog is actually a beautiful prince.

The transition

Splunk is in full transition. CEO Doug Merrit on the Q4 2020 press release:

This was a transformational year for Splunk. We have transitioned our business model, our product strategy and introduced new and enhanced pricing models as part of our company-wide, cloud-first approach. These shifts have provided unprecedented value to our customers by bringing Data-to-Everything,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk.

The big shift? As for many companies, it's a shift to the cloud and a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) model and that transition was started in 2019. SaaS is a superb model because it gives companies a clear stream of stable and growing revenue and it reduces the lumpiness from year to year.

Cloud products are projected to be responsible for more than 60% of the total software revenue of Splunk in a few years and that's very likely because the company has exceeded its guidance of 25% cloud revenue now. It already accounted for 35% of the revenue. That has consequences for the numbers, as I will explain later.

In the past year, fiscal year 2020, Splunk's ARR (annualized recurring revenue) grew by 54% and that's the most important thing to look at right now.

The ARR growth even accelerated in each of the last five quarters, as you can see and the subscription revenue keeps growing at an impressive rate of 80%.

The number of customers with big orders also grew impressively:

This allows Splunk to grow its already impressive gross margins even more:

Nonetheless, the stock is down a lot, and not just on COVID-19 fears. Splunk guided for 6% YoY growth in Q1 2021 and a negative operating margin of -25% and you can understand why investors sold off the stock. Growth seems to fall like a rock here. Splunk bought SignalFx for about $1B and you can see the easy picture to paint: Splunk can only grow with acquisitions.

But that really is not the case. As we have seen in stocks like Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK), the transition from perpetual contracts to the cloud and to a SaaS model can really cloud the strength of the results for a few years. But compared to those transitions, Splunk's transition really goes very smoothly and at high speed. It has already almost eliminated its perpetual software licenses and 99% of its bookings now come from renewable contracts.

New accounting standards

With the new model, Splunk also had to introduce new accounting standards that cloud the numbers even more. Licensing is accounted for in another way than cloud revenue.

Cloud was expected to contribute about 25% of software bookings, but it was much higher at 35% of the total contract value. That's very good for Splunk, of course, but cloud revenue recognition is divided over time and not immediately, as for term contracts. The much higher revenue from the cloud makes that the revenue growth seems slower than it actually is. Splunk targets to get 60% of its revenue from cloud contracts in 2023. That's why the company just shows a 6% revenue growth in its guidance for Q1 2021 and 10% for FY 2021. Remember that I said at the beginning of the article that ARR (annual recurring revenue) growth is the best metric to look at right now? ARR shows how Splunk really grows and at 54%, it's fast.

High growth on top and bottom line.

This quote from Splunk's CFO Jason Child on the Q4 2021 conference call is very important for long-term investors:

Looking forward, we are confident in the continued acceleration of customer adoption and high-growth trajectory, and we maintain our guidance for mid-40% ARR growth this year, fiscal ‘21. Looking further out, we expect to sustain a 40% ARR CAGR through fiscal ‘23 and we reaffirm our $1 billion operating cash flow target for FY ‘23.

The numbers (mid 40% for this year and then 40% for the next two) are very impressive. I repeat a chart that I have already used, but this time for another reason:

As you can see, the ARR of Q4 2020 was $1.68B. With the projected mid-40% growth of 2021 (I took 45%) and 40% growth for the next two years, Splunk would rake in $4.77B in FY2023, an impressive growth of 284%.

That ARR growth will be translated to operating cash flow that goes from negative to around $1B in 2023:

With the current price of $103 (AH on Thursday, March 12), Splunk has a market cap of $16B, which means that it trades at a 2023 P/OCF of 16, quite cheap for a company that is expected to grow its revenue (and earnings) at a pace in the high 20% or even low 30%.

Conclusion

After the big drop (the stock is down 40% from its top), Splunk only trades at 7 times earnings. Given the high growth expectations, this seems a very reasonable price. Of course, if the COVID-19 problems keep bringing down the economy, the projections may be optimistic and the stock may sell off much more but that is a timing issue. For long-term investors, gradually adding to Splunk might bring excellent returns. I will keep a close watch on this one and if it becomes even cheaper, I might start a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE, ADSK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.