Anheuser-Busch: This Has Gone Far Enough

The stock has been so aggressively sold that long-term investors now have a sizable margin of safety. A turnaround will still require patience. Short-term volatility is unpredictable.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world's largest beer company. Despite this, the stock has lost more than half of its value in recent months.

The current market environment is one of mass hysteria and indiscriminate selling. The market just closed its worst day since 1987, and the DOW suffered a fresh worst loss (points-wise). Companies with coronavirus exposure have been harshly punished, and fears of a looming recession have further pressured stocks of companies with hefty balance sheets. Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has been such a company, its stock has lost a staggering 60% of its market cap since hitting 52-week highs of just over $102 per share. We believe that the hate for this stock has gone too far, and see an attractive long-term investment. Alcohol is traditionally a very lucrative industry, and Anheuser-Busch remains a strong cash flow generator. The balance sheet is structured with a manageable amount of debt coming due in the immediate future, and a cash infusion will come from its $11 billion deal to sell its Australian business to Asahi.

Frightening Downward Momentum

Market sentiment is a powerful force. When a stock that was already lagging the broader market sees a market-wide sell-off, the results can be truly frightening.

Source: YCharts

The company's soft quarter in October set off a bit of a chain reaction with the stock. The markets began to rally, and shares of BUD didn't follow along. The coronavirus outbreak has since rattled the markets, applying additional pressure. Now Anheuser-Busch certainly has exposure to this. China is an important market for the company, and the total disruption of consumer activity (eating out, nightlife, etc.) will be felt. The same fears arise as the virus breaks out in other countries. Short-term operating performance will likely be impacted by this. With that said, there are some important points to make.

Anheuser-Busch Is Financially Stable

Such a staggering drop would imply that the company is on shaky ground, with bankruptcy imminent. It would imply that the business model is highly cyclical, and facing a crisis as the operating climate falls apart (looking at the oil sector). But that just doesn't appear to be the case with Anheuser-Busch.

Source: Anheuser-Busch InBev

For one, AB InBev has been restructuring its debt load in this low interest-rate environment, and now has plenty of short-term flexibility. The company has $16 billion worth of total liquidity, and less than $4 billion per year in debt due until 2023. This doesn't even factor in the proceeds that will be raised from the company's divestiture of its Australian business, a deal worth approximately $11 billion.

The Underlying Business Is Strong

The other aspect of this, is that AB InBev remains a strong business model (alcohol is a historically lucrative industry). The business generates robust margins, and streams of free cash flow. In other words, AB InBev isn't investing mass sums of its capital into the business to generate its volumes (such as an oil exploration company would), and suffering as volumes drop.

Source: YCharts

Will AB InBev see results suffer from this outbreak? Of course. But the reality is that most companies will to some extent or another. AB InBev has enough of a financial buffer to ride out any drops in revenues in most realistic scenarios.

Source: Anheuser-Busch InBev

As of a couple of weeks ago, the company was in the process of bringing its production back online. Management also points out that a drop in consumer activity will hurt demand, but we agree that some of that will be negated by consumption through retail channels. Grocery stores are being wiped out in the US as anticipation of possible quarantines rises (being stuck in your home for long time periods is a ripe opportunity to spur desire for booze).

The Take Home Point

Our take home point here is that the stock has simply been beaten up beyond a point that it deserves. The company's 2019 year produced EPS of $3.63, putting the stock at an earnings multiple of just 12.1X. The stock's historical median P/E ratio of 22.2X implies a discount to historical multiples of 46%. Even as the company is working through these short-term challenges and deleveraging, AB InBev is still the world's largest beer producer at the end of the day. We feel that the company's strong position in consumer discretionary/sin niches will reasonably limit the operational downside during the outbreak. Additionally, the company boasts solid liquidity to manage its near-term debt load with a large infusion of cash following the closure of its deal with Asahi. That deal was last expected to be completed around the end of Q1 2020.

Of course, the stock could continue to fall if market-wide hysteria continues. This level of fear in the market makes it impossible to predict a bottom/turning point. However, long-term investors should benefit from what will become an increasingly stronger business as deleveraging continues. The massive discount offers a sizable margin of safety here.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Based in Belgium, Anheuser-Busch InBev's dividend payment may be subject to withholding taxes, depending on your resident country's tax law. Please consult your tax professional to determine how your investments may be affected.