Union Pacific: 'All Aboard' For The Long-Haul At 15.8x P/E

Union Pacific (UNP) has seen its share price pummeled along with expectations of lower global growth stemming from COVID-19. From 52-week highs of around $189 per share, Union Pacific has now seen its share price slide around 30% to its current $147. This leaves the shares trading at a fair 15.8x TTM P/E with a 2.9% dividend that is further enhanced by share buybacks as will be discussed later. Putting fears of COVID-19 aside, Union Pacific is a company to ride up and down economic cycles, taking advantage of downturns such as this to load up on more shares at favorable valuations.

Data by YCharts

A Highly Profitable And Growing Company

Union Pacific's premier rail network covering 23 U.S. states with connections into Canada and Mexico provides the company with a large economic moat that they have used to generate superior returns. While the company is cyclical along with the broader economy, their favorable position in the railroad industry's oligopoly allowed them to generate strong returns even in the depths of the financial crisis.

Since 2007, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital [ROIC] of 22.8% and 14.8%. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $14.94 in 2007 to $26.26 in the latest quarter which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 12.8% annually.

Source data from Morningstar

Share Repurchases And Financial Leverage

Since 2007, growth at Union Pacific has been impressive with EPS growing at an average annual rate of 14.1%. However, revenue growth has been more moderate growing at an average rate of only 2.4%. The outsized growth in EPS has been driven by increased operational performance (as witnessed by increasing ROIC in the previously graph above) and also by increased use of financial leverage in the business being used for share repurchases (as can be seen in the graph below). Since 2007, financial leverage has grown from 2.4x to be at 3.4x in the latest quarter. However, due to the falling interest rate environment since the financial crisis, the interest coverage ratio has actually slightly improved from 7.2x in 2007 to 8.4x in the latest quarter.

Source data from Morningstar

The debt raised has been used to increase share repurchases with shares outstanding having fallen from 1,073 million in 2007 to 706 million in the latest quarter. These repurchases have averaged 3.4% annually and when combined with the current 2.9% dividend indicate a total shareholder yield of 6.3%.

How Is The Cash Flow?

Strong businesses with wide moats such as Union Pacific are able to generate cash beyond what is needed to fund sustainable operations. As can be seen in the graph below, capital expenditures have averaged only 55% of cash flow from operations (CFO) over the past decade. This is clearly a great business to be in and indicates Union Pacific has an economic moat.

Source data from Morningstar

With capital expenditures and acquisitions only taking up on average 55% of cash flow from operations over the past decade, this leaves approximately 45% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $7.9B over the past five years, this 45% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $3.5B for around a 3.9% free cash flow yield at the current $91.1B market capitalization.

Price Ratios And Potential Returns

With Union Pacific's P/E at 15.8x, it might be hard for some value investors to get their head around being an owner at this price. When looking at steady growth companies such as Union Pacific, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Union Pacific's market valuation compares to competitors CSX (CSX) and Canadian National Railway (CNI), I have placed them all side-by-side and used 10-year average growth rates to compare their valuations.

Source data from Morningstar

As can be seen, Union Pacific's PEG (EPS) reflects favorably to its peers as its average EPS growth has been top of the pack. Union Pacific's PEG EPS ratio of 1.6x is also well within Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

Investors shouldn't be too quick to jump at embracing that the P/E of 15.8x can also be expressed as a 6.3% earnings yield. Value investors need to be conservative and remember that this is a cyclical company that does experience swings in profit margins over a business cycle. What is far more informative to look at is an average ROE adjusted for the current price to book value in order to get an idea of what average long-term returns investors might be getting at today's prices. This cyclically-adjusted ratio is what I call the Investors' Adjusted ROE.

Source data from Morningstar

With Union Pacific earning an average ROE of 22.8% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 5.0x when the price of their shares is $132, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 4.5% for an investor's equity at that $132 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is below the 9% that I like to see, but adding a conservative 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP could increase this potential total return up to 7.5%. A company like Union Pacific with such a strong economic moat could potentially grow well above this 3% rate, as it has in the past.

Conclusion

Union Pacific is a highly profitable company with a wide economic moat that helps it stay profitable even during cyclical downturns. While the company's valuation might look expensive at 15.8x TTM P/E, investors taking a long-term perspective might be rewarded with annual returns closer to 8% which is not too shabby in this low interest rate environment. Union Pacific is a company to ride up and down economic cycles, taking advantage of downturns such as this to load up on more shares at favorable valuations.

