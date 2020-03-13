Bitcoin's Case As Gold 2.0

Bitcoin's current price behavior, particularly in response to exogenous events, suggests it is viewed as a safe haven at times and a risk asset at others.

Bitcoin could become a store of value over time, if its volatility declines and it becomes more widely held, particularly by institutions.

Much of the demand for bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been based on a narrative that fiat currencies are a relatively recent innovation, which results in an inherently unstable monetary system that is doomed to fail. If this were true, cryptocurrencies with a fixed supply like bitcoin could act similarly to commodity-backed currencies and offer a viable alternative. This view of fiat monetary systems is not supported by anthropological studies though, which indicates fiat currencies are natural and commodity-backed currencies evolved from them to facilitate trade in low trust environments. Currencies backed by a valuable commodity like gold have historically only found widespread adoption during periods of turmoil, where fiat monetary systems have broken down.

The view that money has historically taken the form of a valuable commodity used to eliminate the dual requirement of needs during bartering is not supported by anthropological evidence. Throughout history, money has generally taken the form of debt or an IOU. In small communities where everyone knew and trusted each other, this IOU may have been implicit, but as communities grew and became more complex money took on a physical form, such as a token that facilitated exchange in low trust environments. Whether the token has intrinsic value like a gold coin or is worthless like paper currency is immaterial, what matters is that people view the token as representing the promise to give a standard unit of goods or services in exchange. With this understanding it becomes clear that bitcoin’s scarcity is not a necessary or even desirable feature for a currency.

Money is usually considered to perform three primary functions: acting as a unit of account, a store of value and a medium of exchange. A unit of account allows different things to be compared against each other; such as goods and services. A store of value is an asset that can be saved and exchanged at a later time while maintaining stable purchasing power into the future. A medium of exchange is a widely accepted token which can be exchanged for goods and services. There are several observable properties of assets or currencies which determine how well they can perform the functions of money, including price volatility and supply growth. A volatile asset may provide an attractive investment opportunity if it is believed the price will appreciate but the asset will generally be a poor store of value and unit of account due to the fluctuating price. An asset with rigid supply may perform poorly as a medium of exchange as it will tend to be deflationary making users reluctant to spend the asset, but it could be a good store of value.

Gold is a finite resource and over the long term its purchasing power has remained relatively constant, which has contributed to its reputation as a store of value. The USD has relatively low volatility and a flexible supply making it useful as a medium of exchange and unit of account, but inflation makes it a poor store of value over the long term. Hyperinflationary currencies like the Venezuelan bolivar may be useful as a medium of exchange but are poor units of account and stores of value due to their rapidly-changing value. Bitcoin does not exhibit any of these properties as it is too volatile to be a store of value or unit of account and its deflationary nature makes users reluctant to use it as a medium of exchange. Bitcoin currently acts as a speculative investment vehicle but a decline in volatility could lead to increased adoption as a store of value. This is important as bitcoin’s value is likely to be driven by increased faith in its ability to act as a store of value, which may come with time and declining volatility.

Figure 1: Properties of Money

(Source: Created by author)

Bitcoin’s volatility is high, particularly in comparison to assets like gold or most fiat currencies. For bitcoin to become widely accepted as a long-term store of value, its volatility must decline significantly, something that it has so far shown little sign of doing. Potential catalysts for a decline in volatility include:

Stabilizing supply

Longer history

Greater liquidity

More secure storage

Greater clarity in the regulatory environment

Time is likely to be bitcoin’s greatest ally as it still lacks a proven track record weathering economic downturns. The recent bear market in stocks shows that bitcoin is not viewed as a safe haven when there is genuine economic uncertainty.

Figure 2: Bitcoin Price Volatility

(source: Created by author using data from blockchain and the Federal Reserve)

Unlike fiat currencies and physical assets like gold, bitcoin’s supply follows a predetermined schedule. Bitcoin’s supply is also finite, and this scarcity has caused it to become viewed as a deflationary asset rather than as a currency. Bitcoin’s current supply growth is less than that of the U.S. dollar but is above that of gold until the halving in May 2020, at which point the two should be approximately equal.

Figure 3: Bitcoin Supply Growth

(Source: Created by author using data from blockchain, the Federal Reserve and USGS)

Another important aspect of bitcoin’s transition from a speculative investment vehicle to a store of value is its correlation with other safe-haven assets, particularly during times of uncertainty. Bitcoin has generally exhibited low correlation with gold and this correlation does not appear to be increasing over time. In many ways a low correlation with gold should be viewed as a positive as bitcoin would be unnecessary if it performed similarly to a gold index. Having said that, bitcoin needs to be able to afford investors protection during tumultuous times.

Figure 4: Correlation of Bitcoin Price Returns with Gold Price Returns

(Source: Created by author using data from blockchain and the Federal Reserve)

Figure 5: Correlation of Bitcoin Price Returns with US Treasury Bill Returns

(Source: Created by author using data from blockchain and the Federal Reserve)

Figure 6: Correlation of Bitcoin Price Returns with USD Trade Weighted Index Returns

(source: Created by author using data from blockchain and the Federal Reserve)

To assess bitcoin’s ability to provide protection during adverse events its past performance during periods of uncertainty can be assessed. In recent years bitcoin and gold have exhibited similar price behavior during events which create uncertainty, although gold appears to provide better downside protection.

Table 1: Events Creating Political or Economic Uncertainty Used to Assess Bitcoin's Ability to Hedge Risk

(Source: Created by author)

Figure 7: Return of Bitcoin and Gold During Events Causing Economic Uncertainty

(source: Created by author using data from blockchain and the Federal Reserve)

The behavior of gold and bitcoin on days of high stock market volatility contrasts quite sharply and highlights bitcoin’s risk-on behavior in some circumstances. On days where the stock market appreciates sharply, bitcoin and gold tend to be inversely related with low correlation. On days where the stock market falls sharply, bitcoin and gold tend to move in the same direction with higher correlation.

Figure 8: Return of Bitcoin and Gold on Days of Large (> 2%) US Stock Market Moves

(source: Created by author using data from blockchain and Yahoo Finance)

As a scarce asset which generates no income, bitcoin’s response to changes in monetary policy should be similar to that of gold. Bitcoin and gold both perform better when interest rates are cut than when interest rates are raised. This is because lower interest rates reduce the cost of holding zero income assets and lower interest rates should increase inflation, making deflationary assets more valuable. There has only been a limited number of changes in interest rate targets by the Federal Reserve during bitcoin’s history, making it difficult to draw conclusions, but bitcoin appears to react quite negatively to higher interest rates.

Figure 9: Bitcoin Return After Change in Fed Funds Rate

(Source: Created by author using data from blockchain and the Federal Reserve)

Even if bitcoin does eventually decrease in volatility and become a viable long-term store of value, this does not necessarily put it in direct competition with gold. Bitcoin and gold can both be viewed as hedge against catastrophic political or economic outcomes, with their effectiveness being dependent on the nature of the catastrophic event. Bitcoin and gold should perform similarly in the event of negative economic events like hyperinflation or a recession. Their difference lies in their ability to protect against adverse political events. If an authoritarian regime is trying to confiscate wealth, citizens are trying to flee a country with their wealth or the state is unable to enforce property rights, bitcoin is much more suitable as a store of value as it is easier to hide and does not need to be physically transported. Gold is likely to be a better store of value in situations where citizens have difficulty accessing the internet, like in North Korea or if a war were to cause widespread damage to infrastructure. While these types of situations are hypothetical for most people and are very unlikely to occur in their lifetime, they are very real for some.

Whether people should hold bitcoin, gold, both or neither depends on which type of negative events they believe they are likely to face and the probability of those events occurring. Until bitcoin’s volatility declines and it builds a better track record weathering economic and political uncertainty it is premature to refer to bitcoin as a store of value. Its best use case now and possibly in the future appears to be in situations where the protection of property rights is weak.

