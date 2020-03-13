Vector Group: 7.3% Yield Does Not Look Appealing

After the DPS cut, dividend sustainability had improved, though the company will still have to do its best to bolster FCF conversion, as analysts anticipate 2020 EPS to decline.

VGR decided to halve the DPS and eliminate the annual stock dividend. The yield, however, stands at around 7.3%, thanks to bears that are raging on the market now.

In November 2019, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) announced it would halve the quarterly DPS and eliminate the annual stock dividend from the first quarter of 2020. On March 5, the company fulfilled its promise and declared a $0.2 DPS; assuming a $10.97 share price, the annualized yield is now approaching 7.3%. Frankly, the yield looks solid for the bull market, but rather bleak for a market on the brink of the bearish territory when the coronavirus and the oil price war are whipsawing equities.

The dividend cut was in the cards. When a company generates around $124 million in annual operating cash flow and returns to shareholders more than $238.2 million, it is just a matter of time when dwindling liquidity will force management to radically cut the payout. Simply put, VGR was too generous to maintain these payments ad infinitum. And, frankly speaking, I am a bit skeptical the 2020 estimated FCF per share will cover DPS fully. So, let’s take a more in-depth look.

Delving deeper into the 2019 results

In 2019, Vector Group, a holding company that represents an unusual combination of the cigarette business and real estate, delivered total revenues of $1.9 billion, 1.8% higher than in 2018. With the impact of federal excise tax factored in, net revenues were $1.45 billion, 3.7% above the 2018 top line.

Both segments delivered soft growth.

Sales (including federal excise tax) of Tobacco (consists of Liggett Group and Vector Tobacco Inc.), the flagship division, increased by a meager 0.3%. As the company clarified in the 2019 Form 10-K, the increase in the Tobacco segmental sales was propped up by Liggett’s decision to raise prices on EAGLE 20’s, which was aligned with the strategy “to gradually shift its focus from volume growth to income growth.”

(consists of Liggett Group and Vector Tobacco Inc.), the flagship division, increased by a meager 0.3%. As the company clarified in the 2019 Form 10-K, the increase in the Tobacco segmental sales was propped up by Liggett’s decision to raise prices on EAGLE 20’s, which was aligned with the strategy “to gradually shift its focus from volume growth to income growth.” Real Estate (New Valley LLC, which, in turn, owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC) was slightly more successful with a 3.9% growth year-over-year.

When we discuss the company’s structure, an important remark worth making is that though the Real Estate division is responsible for 41% of total revenues, its contribution to the adjusted EBITDA is diminutive (only $6.1 million). Also, the segment had a negative 2019 operating income. Hence, it appears the cigarette business provides the bulk of EBITDA that the company converts into organic free cash flow and then returns to shareholders.

Turning to profitability, I should highlight that the company has narrow margins, as the cost of goods sold equals to more than 68% of total revenues. In 2019, COGS even edged higher, driven by Real Estate, while Tobacco’s COS was marginally down.

It is essential to understand what variables are included in Vector’s cost of sales. The company spends not that much on raw materials, labor, and manufacturing overhead. The most significant item included in COS is a federal excise tax that amounted to 59% of the figure. The MSA expense (Master Settlement Agreement, net of market share exemption) is the second-largest item the firm factors in Tobacco’s segmental COS with a 21.5% contribution.

Source: VGR's 2019 Form 10-K, page 43

Speaking about Real Estate, its COS is dominated by agent commissions.

Source: VGR's 2019 Form 10-K, page 44

As VGR has a burdensome cost of sales, there is no coincidence it had a mediocre cash flow margin of just 6.5%; besides, its 2019 net CFFO declined to the lowest level since 2017 even despite much better net profit, as an increase in inventory and payments due under the MSA ate into cash flow.

Financial position and capital efficiency

To investors' chagrin, it is impossible to measure how efficient the company is regarding generating profit or cash flow returns on its shareholder capital, as its net worth is negative, and has been in the red territory since the third quarter of FY 2015.

One of the culprits of sub-zero book value is total debt, which is close to a decade-high and stands at $1.6 billion; its components are 6.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2025, 10.5% Senior Notes due 2026, other notes, and a few other items (see page F-45). To give a bit more color on how the debt impacts its profitability, I should mention that the 2019 accrued interest was covered by operating income of only 1.7x, which is too low. Also, it would be pertinent to say that VGR's 2019 Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA was 4.3x. I think that is a level when deleveraging should be prioritized over shareholder rewards.

As the firm clarified on page 15 of the annual report, 2020 would be the year of sizeable liquidity commitments. First, the company must repay "$169.6 million in aggregate principal amount of our 5.5% Variable Interest Senior Convertible Notes due April 2020." Second, its cash interest expense is anticipated to be $116.8 million. No coincidence VGR decided to radically scale down the dividend.

Anyway, though the net worth is negative, we have other metrics that can be placed in the denominator like capital employed (there are a few definitions, but I prefer to use the difference between total assets and current liabilities) and total assets. According to my analysis, VGR’s median CROA in 2011-2019 was 8.1%; 2019 CROA was equal to the median. The highest result was delivered in 2018 when Cash Return on Average Assets hit 12.6%. For a broader context, Altria’s (MO) CROA reached 15% in 2019 and 17% in 2018. As of my calculations, the median figure in 2011-2019 was above 12.5%. Turning to CROCE, the metric also looks not perfect but quite acceptable. In 2011-2019, median CROCE was approximately 11.2%, while in 2019 it climbed to 11.8%. At the same time, Atria’s 2019 CROCE surpassed 20%, which is undoubtedly an exemplary result.

The figures were calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a matter every dividend investor should pay attention to. In the case of VGR, we can factor in only capital expenditures, which required less than 1% of the total revenues ($12.5 million), or use a slightly different approach and put all investing activities (there are a plethora of them, from purchases of subsidiaries to distributions from investments in real estate ventures) in the equation. So, in 2019, the company had $111.5 million left after capex (and a 110% FCF/Net income) and $101 million after covering all investing activities (a 100% Inorganic FCF/Net income).

In the chart below, I visualized VGR's dividend coverage by organic, inorganic FCF, and net CFFO in 2011-2019.

The figures were calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha

The essential takeaway here is that the dividend was fully covered only in 2018. Another conclusion is that dividends had never been covered by operating cash flow since 2011. Let me put it clearly: when a firm returns over 16% of net revenue (after federal excise tax) and over 190% of operating cash flow to shareholders, at some point, it will have to acknowledge that it was too generous and slash the dividend. And that ultimately happened. Cyclopean dividend payments cannot be sustained ad infinitum, especially when debt maturities are approaching.

2020 dividend coverage

Analysts anticipate 2020 profit per share to decline by around 18% and amount to $0.53. In this scenario, the company will be able to cover a $0.8 dividend only if its organic FCF conversion will be close to 150%. If it delivers the same FCF conversion as in 2019, it will again outspend its cash surplus.

Final thoughts

In the current hysteric environment, it is tough to be bullish. Frankly speaking, I see no drivers that can catapult VGR’s share price in the coming weeks. I also would not say the company's dividend is entirely safe, though I acknowledge that after DPS reduction, its dividend sustainability had increased dramatically.

Now, the market faces the inflection point when the startling overvaluation of equities is quickly evaporating and optimism is fading. I cannot say when this virus madness is due to end; in fact, no one can say precisely. I am neutral on the stock.

