Making Sense Of The Bond Market

Bond investors should remain cautious and be flexible in pursuing yield where the risk-adjusted returns have the most potential.

Certain yield curve pairs are now inverted, indicating that the market expects further easing. We appear to be heading back to a zero percent Fed Funds rate.

By Gene Tannuzzo, CFA, Deputy Global Head of Fixed Income; Kris Moreton, CFA, Senior Vice President, Fixed Income Client Portfolio Manager

With expectations of continued volatility and additional rate cuts, bond investors should remain cautious - and flexible.

At the beginning of the year, markets were expecting one Federal Reserve Board interest rate cut in 2020. But then came the coronavirus, heightened uncertainty, and most recently, a sharp drop in oil prices. Now the Federal Open Market Committee has made one intermeeting rate cut, and more are expected.

Rationale for the rate cuts

Lowering interest rates is a powerful weapon to combat deteriorating economic conditions:

For businesses , a reduction in the cost of borrowing can support wages and employment, as well as companies' spending plans.

, a reduction in the cost of borrowing can support wages and employment, as well as companies' spending plans. For consumers, lower borrowing rates are an incentive to refinance mortgages and lower total debt expenses, which can mean more money in their pockets.

Heading toward zero

Yields on government bonds at all maturities have moved significantly lower. The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield reached an all-time low on March 9, 2020. Certain yield curve pairs are now inverted, indicating that the market expects further easing. We appear to be heading back to a zero percent Fed Funds rate.

What's next?

If the U.S. Federal Funds rate hits zero - and if markets still don't show improvement - we expect the Fed to look at unconventional measures such as asset purchases, but negative interest rates are unlikely. A sustainable move higher in U.S. yields will require two things:

A combination of data that indicates limited economic damage from the virus

A policy response from governments - in the form of aggressive fiscal stimulus - to complement rate cuts. There are limits to what central banks alone can do, and investors will watch for a response from elected officials as well.

What bond investors can do

This presents real challenges for yield-based investors. The fall in Treasury yields exacerbates an already challenging low yield environment, and simply buying the highest yielding bonds can expose an investor to even more risk if the economy continues to deteriorate. More than ever, investors need to make sure they're getting paid to take risk, which requires:

Intensive fundamental research on individual companies and industries to assess their ability to withstand a longer economic downturn

Flexibility in allocating to both safe-haven government and riskier high-yield bonds

A keen eye on valuations to help generate yield while mitigating losses

Bottom line

The current outbreak is novel, but the playbook for spikes in volatility like this remains pretty much the same. We expect further rate cuts, but their effectiveness would be enhanced by complementary fiscal stimulus. In the meantime, bond investors should remain cautious and be flexible in pursuing yield where the risk-adjusted returns have the most potential.

Disclosures

There are risks associated with fixed-income investments, including credit risk, interest rate risk, and prepayment and extension risk. In general, bond prices rise when interest rates fall and vice versa. This effect is usually more pronounced for longer term securities.

© 2020 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

With respect to mutual funds, ETFs and Tri-Continental Corporation, investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To learn more about this and other important information about each fund, download a free prospectus. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund carefully before investing. To obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings, contact your financial advisor or download reports here. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change and may differ from views expressed by other Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by CMIA and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, may not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not take into consideration individual investor circumstances. Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Asset classes described may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no forecast should be considered a guarantee either. Since economic and market conditions change frequently, there can be no assurance that the trends described here will continue or that any forecasts are accurate.

Columbia Funds and Columbia Acorn Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Columbia Funds are managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Columbia Acorn Funds are managed by Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, an unaffiliated entity.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

NOT FDIC INSURED · No Bank Guarantee · May Lose Value

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.