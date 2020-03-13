Slack: No End In Sight To The Pain

Since its first day of trading, Slack has now eroded 60% of its market value.

Slack (WORK) is potentially one of the most popular and well-known enterprise software products of our age. The enterprise chat application has earned the love of millions of its users, and thousands of companies (particularly in the tech sector) rely on the app to coordinate teams and streamline work efforts.

Unfortunately, the sheer popularity of Slack's product has failed to translate into meaningful stock market gains. Though Slack's IPO was billed as one of the most anticipated unicorn IPOs of 2019, investors have suffered through nothing but pain as they watched Slack erode from the low $40s to now, where Slack sits below $20 after reporting disastrous fourth-quarter results.

Data by YCharts

Slack is the exact kind of stock that was bound to get punished in a bear market. Despite high growth, Slack also generated massive piling losses and sported a hefty valuation that at one point exceeded >20x forward revenues. With revenue growth continually slowing down (at the time of its IPO, Slack's revenue growth was nearly doubling each quarter), it's unrealistic to think that Slack would be able to retain its impossibly high valuations.

The bottom line on Slack: terrific product, but the high hopes for Slack conquering the enterprise chat world have already been fully baked into Slack's share price. That's also not to mention the fact that many much larger companies have gotten jealous of Slack's success and begun encroaching on its territory. Though far less popular (especially in engineering communities) than Slack, it seems that offerings like Microsoft Teams (MSFT) and Facebook at Work (FB) have eaten into Slack's growth. There are many old-school companies that swear by Microsoft, in particular, that would much rather have a blue-chip giant supporting their IT investments than a relative newcomer like Slack.

In my view, investors are better off continuing to avoid Slack until prices erode further.

Not the outlook we were looking for

Naturally, when a stock crashes more than 20% in a single day, something material must have changed with the company's growth strategy or story. In Slack's case, it was a disappointing outlook for a critical FY21 that sealed Slack's fate.

Take a look at the guidance below:

Figure 1. Slack FY21 guidance Source: Slack Q4 earnings release

The key number here: Slack's revenue forecast of $842-$862 million represents just 37-39% y/y growth. Note as well that the midpoint of Slack's range falls slightly short of Wall Street's consensus of $854.6 million.

Slack exited Q4 at a relatively much higher 49% y/y growth rate. Earlier in FY19, Slack was growing revenues as high as 80% y/y. The phrase "how the mighty have fallen" is a perfect description for Slack here. Its rich valuation multiple was predicated on Slack's astronomical growth rates, but now that Slack is projected to revert to much more normal software company growth rates, its valuation multiple should follow as well.

At current share prices near $17, Slack has a rough market cap of $9.52 billion. After adding back the $797.3 million of cash on Slack's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $8.72 billion. This gives Slack a current valuation of 10.2x EV/FY21 revenues. Not quite as expensive as Slack's high-teens/low twenties multiple immediately post-IPO, but we have to acknowledge that the rapid drop in growth rates has forced Slack's valuation to compress as well.

Take a look at how Slack's valuation now compares versus other companies in the 30-40% growth range:

Data by YCharts

At best, I'd say now that Slack is fairly valued. I wouldn't jump in here until shares dropped as far as $14, representing a reasonable (and highly buyable) valuation multiples of ~8x forward revenues.

Deceleration cuts deep; GAAP net losses still huge

Let's now examine Slack's fourth-quarter results in greater detail:

Figure 2. Slack 4Q20 earnings results Source: Slack Q4 earnings release

At face value, Slack performed decently. Revenues grew 49% y/y to $181.9 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $174.2 million (+43% y/y) by a decent margin. However, when we recognize the fact that Slack's revenue growth decelerated eleven points relative to 60% y/y growth last quarter, the story looks less favorable.

Perhaps even more concerning is Slack's deceleration in billings. As most software investors are aware, subscription companies like Slack bill their customers in advance of recognizing revenues, so Slack's billings growth is a better indicator of the company's overall business momentum.

Unfortunately, Slack's calculated billings of $254.7 million grew only 47% y/y - and the fact that billings growth fell short of revenue growth is further indication that revenues will continue to decelerate in the future, hence why Slack's revenue growth outlook for FY21 is so muted compared to Q4's revenue growth rate.

One other factor must be mentioned here, same as all other companies in the market - the impacts of the coronavirus are unknown. While software companies are generally thought to be insulated from macroeconomic shocks, we have to realize two factors: first, even before the brunt of the coronavirus hit, many companies in Silicon Valley, from Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) to smaller companies like Quora and 23andMe were announcing broad-based layoffs. Slack prices on a per-seat basis - so when these layoffs start to accelerate (which may be further spurred by any coronavirus-induced recession), Slack will lose valuable users.

Strong net expansion rates, and expanding seats once installed, has long been a cornerstone of Slack's growth strategy. Allen Shim, Slack's CFO, commented on the strength of this metric on the Q4 earnings call:

Our strong customer retention and ability to expand with an existing customers have resulted in a consistently high net dollar retention rate, which was 132% at the end of our fourth quarter. As Stewart mentioned, our customer retention for $100,000 plus customers is in the high nineties percent and it has been fairly consistent over the last three years. Our customer retention for customers that spend between $1,000 and $100,000 is in the low to mid nineties percent and has also been consistent for the last three years. These customers collectively represent over 95% of our annual recurring revenue. This is a onetime disclosure but one that we think is helpful and understanding the unit economics of our business."

However, with macroeconomic uncertainties compounding on top of a spate of layoffs in Slack's most sticky industry vertical, I'd.be wary of this closely-watched metric falling sideways in FY21. The good news is that Slack's disappointing guidance for FY21 already factors in some impact from the coronavirus - Shim noted that "we are taking into consideration our best guess of the potential impact from COVID-19".

Growth aside, we also need to highlight Slack's stubbornly high losses, which are another painful spot for this company amid a profit-centric, risk-averse market. While Slack has made veritable progress toward breakeven, with pro forma operating margins advancing to -10% in FY20 (up fourteen points from -24% in FY19), this slim margin is only made possible by the exclusion of stock-based comp. Like most Silicon Valley startups, Slack pays an extraordinary amount of stock comp to its executives as well as the rank-and-file; in 2019, stock-based comp expenses totaled $453.5 million, or 72% of revenues.

When we add back this stock-based comp as an expense to Slack's bottom line (after all, though stock comp is non-cash expense, it's not free - investors are paying for it via dilution), Slack's GAAP net losses in FY19 are a staggering -$571.1 million, or -91% of revenues. This is a GAAP net margin that many investors, in today's risk-averse climate, would find unacceptable.

Key takeaways

Steep deceleration, heavy losses, and and uncertain coronavirus impact are driving Slack's share price substantially lower. Yet at just over 10x forward revenues for a company now expected to grow in the mid-30s, I don't find Slack to be a screaming buy. Continue to monitor this stock as it falls into the low teens, but don't jump in too quickly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.