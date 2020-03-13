SIVR Weekly: The Rally Is Not Canceled, Just Delayed

Our initial Mar-20 target for SIVR at $18.00 per share has become our Apr-20 target.

However, we believe that the SIVR selloff is a counter-move, in which weak hands are getting flushed out. The real move will be on the upside once things settle down.

Because investors rush to cash as cash is not trash in a financial panic, all assets have been dumped, including traditional safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

SIVR has sold off sharply (10%) so far this week, alongside gold, in sharp contradiction with our bullish expectations.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

We expect the Fed to beat already over-dovish market expectations at its next meeting on March 18, which should pressure the dollar and US real rates lower, which in turn will move silver (alongside gold) higher. In the current environment, silver behaves like gold judging by its high correlation with gold/low correlation with silver).

Our initial Mar-20 target for SIVR at $18.00 per share has now become our Apr-20 target.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut massively by the equivalent of 4,120 tonnes their net long position in Comex silver in the week to March 3. This represents 13% of open interest or 15% of annual supply in one single week. The Comex silver spot price sold off by 4.4% over the corresponding period.

This was primarily driven by long liquidation (3,875 tonnes), suggesting some forced long liquidation.

The net spec length is presently at 25% of open interest, far below its historical high of 57% of open interest but far above its historical low of -14% of open interest. In this context, we view the current silver’s spec positioning as neutral.

The net spec length is likely to have fallen further considering the sell-off in the Comex silver spot price this week.

Implications for SIVR: The further lightening of silver’s net long spec positioning implies even more room for additional speculative buying for silver. This is positive for the Comex silver spot price and thus SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors took profit (23 tonnes) in the week to March 6, after a substantial addition of 200 tonnes to their silver holdings in the prior week.

The slight decline in silver ETF holdings last week stands in striking contrast with the massive increase in gold ETF holdings over the same period, which we documented in our latest Gold Weekly update.

Despite the relatively cheaper price of silver (vs gold), it seems that investors do not trust monetary properties of silver. This week, they longer trust gold as investors rush to the dollar, which is at its highest over the past three years.

Why did last week not elicit ETF inflows into silver?

Our interpretation is that retail investors were not active last week; rather, professional investors were rushing to buy haven assets like gold. Because professional investors tend to prefer gold as the silver market is too small for their needs, it makes sense that gold ETF holdings increased while silver ETF holdings were little changed.

This week, however, even these professional investors are liquidating gold as they scramble for dollars.

Implications for SIVR: We expect retail investors to add silver to their holdings once the market is no longer in a "panic" mode. We expect another year of solid inflows into silver. This is positive for the Comex silver spot price and thus SIVR.

Cross-correlation analysis

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

In the chart above, we compare the 1-month rolling correlation of daily returns of silver and daily returns of gold (smoothed by a 1-month average) and that of daily returns of silver and daily returns of copper.

Although the correlation with copper has turned slightly positive in March, silver co-moves the most with gold, with a correlation of roughly 80%. This clearly shows that silver behaves like gold at the current juncture.

Implications for SIVR: Because we expect gold to move higher next week once the Fed implements a very dovish policy (its the only option considering that the market is broken), we think that the Comex silver spot price could follow gold and perform well. This should be, therefore, positive for SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

Although we acknowledge the underperformance of silver to gold, the substantial wave of spec selling in Comex silver, and the lack of ETF buying interest among retail investors over the past week, we remain of the view that SIVR could move strongly higher next month, alongside gold.

Indeed, our cross-correlation analysis demonstrates that silver co-moves strongly with gold. After the first wave of liquidation in gold and silver as investors dump everything while scrambling for dollar, we expect investors to express renewed interest in traditional safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

The speculative community, which holds a very light net long positioning in Comex silver, could also jump back on the long side of the market.

Against this, we expect SIVR to reach $18.00 per share in April (instead of March in our previous forecast).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.