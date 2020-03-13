GameStop: Reggie Changes The Narrative

I cannot deny that, in recent years, GameStop's (GME) existence has been somewhat of a joke in the gaming community. Seemingly every reference to company on the internet either compares it to BlockBuster or questions how it is still in business. To a degree, people have a point. Gamers are an informed bunch and do not need GameStop to let them know what the best new titles are or when a new game will be released. The perception was they could just as easily order hit titles on Amazon or Target. Parents or people buying gifts could certainly use a GameStop associate's help, but the motto "Power to the Players" seemed an almost empty expression. What exactly was the company enabling gamers to do?

Fast forward to March 2020, and I think the company has finally taken the effort to cater to gamers through two meaningful ways: the appointment of Reggie Fils-Aimé and their experimentation in their concept stores.

Just recently, GameStop announced that they are improving their corporate governance structure by ensuring a more regular rotation of the directors. Four of the existing directors will be retiring, Kathy Vrabeck will replace DeMatteo as Board Chair, and what I think is most important, three new independent directors will be joining: Reginald “Reggie” Fils-Aimé, William “Bill” Simon and James “J.K.” Symancyk. Bill Simon, former CEO of Walmart, and James Symancyk, former CEO of PetSmart, are impressive additions in their own rights.

Recruiting An Industry Celebrity

However, the biggest news for gamers is Reggie's addition to the board. Reggie is quite well known among the gaming community as the former COO and President of Nintendo of America (OTCPK:NTDOY) and is practically a celebrity. When he retired from his position at Nintendo last year, it would not be hyperbole to say that many were saddened by his departure. Reggie went above and beyond to connect to gamers, and made Nintendo cool, even in the low-point of the Wii U era. So when I heard today that Reggie would be a director at GameStop, as a long-time shareholder, I could not have been more pleased. News of his appointment is even trending on Twitter.

Take a look at the messages on Twitter and see how the tone has changed for messages directed at GameStop. Now, gamers are excited and confident that if any one could turn it around, it would be their hero, Reggie. This is incredibly significant, because thus far, the biggest issue keeping GameStop's stock price down hasn't been the fundamentals but the narrative. It was far too easy to dismiss the $900 million of liquidity the company is projecting to have at the end of the fourth quarter or that the company would still have $100 million of free cash flow or that the negative earnings are mostly a by-product of the write-downs last year. It was easy to dismiss all this because GameStop's relevance was in question and it served no purpose to gamers who could just as easily order on Amazon. However, now gamers are excited to see what innovation Reggie will bring and even just the positive PR could improve employee morale, making GameStop a better place to shop at.

It Pays to be a Pro Member

But note carefully when I said the perception was that everything that you could get at GameStop could be easily gotten at Amazon, because it is just perception only. Admittedly, AAA titles could be bought anywhere, but GameStop does have regular releases of 'Only At GameStop' swag and even games at times. GameStop's scale allows it to publish physical copies of indie games as well, helping smaller developers reach the masses for what would otherwise be digital-only releases. The newly revamped Power-Up Pro rewards program also gives gamers a reason to shop there, as it provides a lot of value for the price you pay. For $15 a year, you get a digital subscription to Game Informer magazine, and $5 certificates each month to spend on nearly anything in store, even digital credit for Playstation Store and Nintendo eShop. The certificates must be redeemed in store, saving GameStop on shipping and ensuring customers come in and potentially make impulse buys. The risk is this may be a burden for someone to have to leave home, but with the direction GameStop is taking to make their stores gaming hubs as well, people might be rewarded for making the trek out.

While nothing is finalized from the gaming hub concepts being tested out in Tulsa Oklahoma, the effort itself is encouraging as it directly targets their core demographic, the players. It gives people a reason to come out to the store and the social element could create a lot of goodwill among the community for GameStop. Anything that could change the perception from a retailer that would short-change people for their old games to instead a broker of memorable experiences would be a tremendous win.

No Bankruptcy in Sight

An obligatory reminder that every bullish GameStop article seems to need is that the company is not going bankrupt. In the last earnings call, the company had total cash and liquidity of $703 million, including $290 million in cash and $413 million in net availability under our revolving line of credit. The liquidity estimate then was $1 billion at quarter's end, with $200-220 million in FCF. With the downward revision after the holiday sales update, even if the $900 million means that FCF is cut in half, this is still impressive given the current market cap of under $300 million. Compare the liquidity estimates to the long-term debt which stands at $419 million and it is quite evident that there is no cash crunch. This is even after the company bought back about a third of the floating shares last year. If GameStop continued repurchases at these sub-$4 levels, the potential for a short-squeeze is exponentially greater, especially with the news of Reggie's appointment.

While the rest of the year may not have the best title releases and therefore, not the best earnings, once the new console cycle begins in Winter 2020, I believe it will be a new beginning for GameStop. Until then, the profit improvement initiative the company has set in place as part of its GameStop Reboot program should help the company stay financially healthy. GameStop anticipated $200 million in gains annually, half of which would be from expense reductions and the other from margin improvements. While there was not an update on how cash flows would specifically be affected by the last holiday sales update, management has made it clear they will prioritize cash and inventory should be reduced by around 26% at the end of the year. Outside of spending money on repurchases, it does appear that management is very intentional in their expenditures. Innovation like the concept stores are being tested thoroughly first before rolling out changes across the fleet. This discipline should help to mitigate any speed bumps until the generation of consoles arrives.

Once the time does come that the PS5 and XBox Series X are released, the narrative will be far more encouraging, with new hardware, hit titles, and GameStop's perception revitalized by one of the most cherished executives in the gaming industry. While it may not be the smoothest ride until then, I am more bullish than ever that GameStop is making the right moves to reinvent itself and truly give back "Power to the Players." As always, please do your own due diligence as well before making any investment decisions and thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.