Carnival Dividend Must Be Cut

That said, I think there's value here in the options market, given the excessive premia offered for short puts. I describe the specific trade below.

Fully 45% of the company's financial obligations are due over the next two years. This is troublesome, given what's happening to the underlying business.

I was looking at Carnival Corporation PLC (CCL) before the recent market turmoil took the shares down dramatically. In particular, I was interested to know whether or not the dividend is sustainable. I was concerned about dividend sustainability before the market turned sour, and I'm now convinced that this dividend must be cut. That said, the shares are obviously more attractively priced now, so it's worth exploring the idea of buying at these levels. For those who are impatient, I'll jump to the conclusion. The shares are not worth buying at these levels, given the number of question marks around the name. That said, I think there is an excellent short put trade here, and I go through that below.

Financial History

A company’s financial history may be more relevant when there’s a good chance that the future resembles the past. Unfortunately, the immediate future will not resemble the recent past, but I think the history here is still relevant, as I think the company will return to a more normal operating state.

Over the past five years, Carnival has been what could be called a “growth” company, with revenue and net income up at CAGRs of 5.8% and 7.6%, respectively. What is interesting to me is that the company managed to achieve this growth by increasing the number of ships in the fleet at a CAGR of only ~1% and passengers served at a CAGR of 3.6%. The company obviously anticipated growth to continue, given that they’ve contracted for another 17 ships through 2025.

For their part, management has been quite shareholder-friendly in my estimation. In particular, they have returned just under $5.2 billion to shareholders in stock buybacks, and another $5.62 billion in the form of ever growing dividends.

Turning to the balance sheet, in many ways the timing of this pandemic could not have been worse from Carnival’s point of view. Per the following, fully 24.8% of the company’s total future commitments is due this year, and another 20% is due in 2021. In my estimation, this would be a stretch for the company in a good year, given its earnings generating power. In an environment as punishing as this one will be, the future commitments loom large in my view. I think the company will need to conserve cash, and that means a cut to the dividend.

Source

In anticipation of questions about the debt markets being an alternate source of financing, I think the following is instructive

Source

It’s a positive that the company has about $2.8 billion of its credit facility available for drawing, but that remains about $4.8 billion shy of its current commitments.

On the bright side, per the following graphic, the company has been able to access credit markets at very favorable rates. This is why the interest expense has declined at a CAGR of 3.4% over the past five years, in spite of the fact that long term debt has increased at a CAGR of 2.5%.

Source

Source: Company filings

Modelling the Next Two Years

This is a very tenuous exercise, given the unprecedented nature of the current environment, but I think it’s a necessary exercise in order to analyze the resiliency of the dividend here. I’m going to make the following assumptions in this model:

The company can react to slower demand by reducing operating costs by 20% in each of 2020 and 2021. I’m keeping interest expenses constant. I’m ignoring the depreciation expense, as it will have a minimal impact on the ability to cover dividends in my view. The company will serve 50% fewer customers for 2020 and 30% fewer in 2021. I consider this a reasonable estimate, based on the company’s own caution here.

The result of this forecast assumes that the company will be losing about $2.1 billion in 2020 and just under $5 billion in 2021. This result would have obvious implications for the company’s ability to access credit lines and remain onside regarding their covenants.

Source: Author estimates

The inevitable slowdown in the business, coupled with the large obligations due this year and next suggest to me that a dividend cut is in the offing here. That will have obvious consequences for the shares.

The Stock

I think many investors buy this stock for the income that it generates. Given that there’s a strong possibility that the dividend will be cut in 2020, it would be misleading to suggest that investors should pile in because of the dividend. Additionally, an analysis that suggests that the stock is inexpensive based on history is missing a significant factor. Obviously, future “e” will be much lower than previous “e”s, so the inexpensive price may be a mirage. For that reason, I will avoid looking at the stock at this point, and will remind investors that at some point, even an unpopular, beaten down business like this one will be a great buy.

Options as Alternative

As my regular readers know, I use short put options as an alternative to buying shares that I consider to be overpriced. In order to pick the strike price, though, it’s necessary to come up with a reasonable valuation for the underlying business, and understand that the strike price represents a price at which the investor should be happy to own the business going forward. In this case, that’s a challenge, as the number of unknowns hanging over this stock.seem to grow weekly. For that reason, I will write about a short put that I’m willing to sell at this point, but I consider this trade to be more risky than most. In other words, this short put is not for the feint of heart in my view. I should also say that on March 10 I sold 5 CCL puts with a strike of $20 for $1.80 each. The puts were going to expire in 10 days, and the shares were trading for about $24. As I clicked the “sell” button on these puts I thought to myself ‘what are the chances that this stock will drop 16% in a week?’ The anwer, it turns out, is ‘100%’, given that the shares are currently trading at $19. I just closed that options trade at $2.85.

With that disclosure and painful admission out of the way, I think it’s possible to make money with short puts here, as at some point, this stock will find a bottom. I’m recommending as a very speculative trade at this point, the January 2021 CCL put with a strike of $12.50. These are currently bid-asked at $3.30-$4.30. If the investor simply takes the bid on this put, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll own the shares at a net price of $9.20. I consider that a reasonable price to own this stock for the long term.

Conclusion

I think a dividend cut at Carnival Cruise Lines is inevitable at this point. Obviously the business will suffer over the next two years, and I think that realization has driven price action over the past few weeks. What’s less well known is the fact that nearly half of all future cash obligations are due over the next two years. This is the definition of bad timing in my estimation, and for that reason I can’t recommend buying the shares. In addition, many of the metrics we use to analyze stocks are by definition “backward looking”, and these are of limited use at the moment because the future will be much different than the past. My own forecast is not overly pessimistic in my view, but it suggests the operations of the firm will dry up just as cash demands are highest. This is a bad combination. That said, there is value here, and the more adventurous investor could make some good money on the short puts that I wrote about above. If the shares find a bottom above $12.5, the investor will simply pocket the premia. If the shares continue to fall, they’ll own this business at a net price of $9.20, which I consider a very good entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling 10 of the puts mentioned in this article today.