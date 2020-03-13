Crash Metrics Comparisons And Gold Ain't A Hold

Overview:

An informal Wall Street definition of a bear market is down 20% from the highs. As of now, that’s what we’ve entered.

Yes, it’s been brutal for the longs and in many respects unprecedented. But by and large, the markets always confront an array of similar problems as they progress from bubbles to crashes. The reason: Human nature hasn’t changed much if at all over the last, say, five thousand years or so. Prices bubble up and speculators are not repelled but instead attracted by rising prices. On the way down, every long rides the “slope of hope.” And new generations of traders must again learn old lessons.

It’s not the price, but the quantity held or not held that becomes the most important feature for the portfolio manager or individual investor to consider….and consider in a hair-on-fire haste when the market plunges. As I wrote in my 2018 book (Financial Market Bubbles and Crashes, 2nd ed.: Features, Causes, and Effects (Palgrave Macmillan or FMBC 2 for short):

“Considerations of current prices thus begin to take a back seat to considerations of quantities; in bubbles you can never own enough of the relevant asset classes. And in crashes you cannot own too little of them.”

At this stage, no one can from an epidemiology standpoint predict when the virus intensity and mortality will diminish. But the damage to markets is to a degree much more predictable in that many businesses of all sizes will likely find revenues absent and liquidity insufficient to service debts and pay the bills.

How close they will be to the edge of insolvency and thus bankruptcy depends on the business model and the balance sheet structures under which they operate. Companies with high financial leverage ratios are most vulnerable, of course, but there are also many others that have high operating leverage as well. For these, a relatively small shortfall of a few percentage points in revenues has a much greater percentage impact on free cash flow and profits.

This operating leverage question and condition applies as much to the sidewalk food truck vendor as well as to the giant travel-related airlines, hotels, and cruise ship companies.

All of this then feeds back on bank profitability and ability and willingness to lend. And this is where central banks and government assistance can to some extent and up to a point relieve the pressure.

Crash Metrics

In FMBC 2, I developed a simple crash metric that allows crash episodes to be compared in terms of intensity and speed. Although the mass media tend to talk about number of points dropped by the DJIA, the percentage change is of course more important and typically neglected. However, the 9.51% one-day drop in the DJIA of Thursday March 12, 2020 -- the largest since 1987 -- caught even the mass media's attention.

The current S& P 500 and NASDAQ composite comparisons against previous crash episodes -- from closing peak to trough-to-date (March 12, 2020) -- indicate that this decline has been excruciatingly intense.

Total # trading days Avg loss per day Peak Trough Points lost % lost points % S&P 500 9-Feb-66 94.10 29-Aug-66 74.53 19.57 20.8 139 0.14 0.15 14-May-69 106.16 26-May-70 69.29 36.87 34.7 260 0.14 0.13 11-Jan-73 120.24 3-Oct-74 62.28 57.96 48.2 436 0.13 0.11 31-Dec-76 107.46 6-Mar-78 86.90 20.56 19.1 296 0.07 0.06 28-Nov-80 140.52 12-Aug-82 102.42 38.10 27.1 430 0.09 0.06 10-Oct-83 172.65 24-Jul-84 147.82 24.83 14.4 199 0.12 0.07 25-Aug-87 336.77 19-Oct-87 224.80 111.97 33.2 38 2.95 0.87 16-Jul-90 368.95 11-Oct-90 295.50 73.45 19.9 62 1.18 0.32 24-Mar-00 1527.46 4-Apr-01a 1103.25 424.21 27.8 251 1.69 0.11 9-Oct-07 1565.15 10-Mar-08 1273.37 291.78 18.6 104 2.81 0.18 29-Apr-11 1363.61 3-Oct-11 1099.23 264.38 19.4 108 2.45 0.18 19-Feb-20 3386.15 12-Mar-20 2480.64 905.51 26.7 16 56.59 1.67 avg 25.8 195 5.70 0.33 NASDAQ 27-Aug-87 455.8 7-Dec-87 293.70 162.10 35.6 70 2.32 0.51 17-Jul-90 469.5 17-Oct-90 325.10 144.40 30.8 65 2.22 0.47 27-Apr-94 800.39 27-Jun-94 694.16 106.23 13.3 69 1.54 0.19 21-Jul-98 2018.46 8-Oct-98 1420.94 597.52 29.6 56 10.67 0.53 10-Mar-00 5048.62 9-Oct-02 1114.11 3934.51 77.9 647 6.08 0.12 31-Oct-07 2859.12 17-Mar-08 2177.01 682.11 23.9 94 7.26 0.25 29-Apr-11 2873.54 3-Oct-11 2335.83 537.71 18.7 108 4.98 0.17 19-Feb-20 9817.18 12-Mar-20 7201.802 2615.38 26.6 16 163.46 1.67 avg 32.0 141 24.82 0.49

In fact, the intensity (for the S&P 500) so far is almost double that experienced in the October 1987 episode. For the S&P 500, the average loss per day for previous crashes since 1966 was 0.33% and for the NASDAQ since 1987, 0.49%. But in the present episode, the to-date-losses for both indexes are averaging 1.67% per day.

One other important crash characteristic is that the slide down, no matter how intense, is eventually punctuated by massive, as they say on Wall Street, “rip-your-face-off” rallies. Even in the Great Depression’s decline of the early 1930s there were out-of-the-blue rallies of up to 10% to 20%. Ultimately, these proved to be fakes, as the DJIA of the time fell almost 90% peak to trough.

But the same might be expected here and perhaps sooner than later. That’s because there are many market anomalies, some seasonally related. Option expiration on Friday March 20 happens to nearly coincide with the Northern Hemisphere’s Spring (vernal) equinox (March 19 at 11:50 PM) – which has sometimes (plus or minus 3 days or so) marked an anomalous turning point for market directions.

Gold and the Family Jewels Theory

It’s long been a matter of myth and faith among those obsessed with gold that it serves as a store of value and preserves its value as a haven in rough times. That is usually correct in times of inflation and/or a weakening dollar. But in my opinion, this doesn’t compute in a time of deflation, the condition and vector in which the markets are currently immersed.

As also covered in FMBC 2, gold is not a safe haven in crashes because of what I’ve called the “family jewel theory.” Think of it in this way: When your hedge fund is about to blow up and you are receiving constant pressure for fund redemption, and when your friendly broker frantically emails to inform that your portfolio has been margin-called, what do many if not most people do?

Well, many such investment managers own what are believed to be never-sell “conservative” and “quality” securities and assets that are positioned to be held for the long term and are in effect the equivalent of the family jewels.

Yet, when the brokerage and bank margin-call and redemption guys are shouting and demanding, if you want to stay in business and live to play another day, you then must liquidate something. And in a vicious bear episode, the speculative junkier names don’t get a bid and the only somethings that can be liquidated with a modicum of discount are the family jewels, aka, things like gold.

Conclusion

In a acute bear market of this kind, there’s no place to hide as on the downside correlations of index components and ETFs often closely approach 1.0 and gold will not necessarily preserve capital even though it might turn out to be the best of the worst in terms of its staying-alive potential.

Also, do not be surprised that sharp rallies are soon likely to occur.

