Understanding How Forced Deleveraging By The Major Risk Parity Players Is Hitting Stocks (Video)

Their forced deleveraging has ripped apart the correlation they sought to exploit.

Their strategy just had its very own George Soros reflexivity moment.

In aggregate, their behavior has increased the very correlation they sought to exploit.

The major risk parity players have been using government bonds to synthetically hedge equity exposure for years.

In this video, Zomma takes a look at how forced deleveraging in risk parity rips apart the very correlations that the strategy seeks to exploit.

Indeed, risk parity has had its very own George Soros-esque reflexivity moment, where market participants' observations about correlation, and their actions as a results, created a disequilibrium.

When strategies become crowded, they become vulnerable. Those that dynamically capture data always take alpha from those who engage in static asset allocations stemming from faulty assumptions about static correlations.

Correlations are dynamic. Asset allocations, therefore, should be as well. That's an important lesson to learn in a challenging market for investors.

Disclaimer

Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk of actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all which can adversely affect

On February 21, 2020 at 9:55am, our service signaled a move to cash for our subscribers. This was within 1.6% of the all time high for the S&P 500. Investors want upside exposure to index funds and ETFs, but don't want to suffer through crushing bear markets. We have a solution. Our algorithms signal when to buy and when to sell. Click here to sign up. Our subscribers agree: "Two of the portfolios I manage using his methods are up 40,% 20% vs. a flat market." --Smartestone "...this strategy utilizes portfolios that are going to produce SPY beating returns, over and over." --HermieL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.