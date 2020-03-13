BAR Weekly: Don't Be Fooled By This Counter-Move

We continue to believe that the real move will be on the upside once the dust settles.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

The sell-off in BAR comes frontally against our bullish expectations, having expected a monthly high of $17.10 per share in March.

However, we think that the sell-off in gold is the counter-move, whereby weak hands get flushed out. We continue to believe that the real move will be on the upside once the dust settles and the Fed turns sufficiently dovish to produce a sustained decline in the dollar and US real rates.

In the face of the storm, we see a low for BAR at $15.30 for the rest of March.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long-term horizon. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed by 50 tonnes its net long position in Comex gold in the week to March 3, which represents around 2% of open interest. The Comex gold spot price edged 0.4% higher between February 25 and March 3.

Despite the wave of speculative selling over the past two weeks, gold’s spec positioning remains stretched on the long side. The net spec length, which is presently at 46% of open interest, is still close to its historical high of 52% of open interest. From this viewpoint, gold could be vulnerable to more speculative selling.

Implications for BAR: The recent sell-off in the Comex gold spot price suggests that speculators have raised short exposure to the yellow metal. Given the heavy long spec positioning, the Comex gold price is vulnerable to marked downward pressure, which is negative for BAR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought gold at a substantial rate of 108 tonnes in the week to March 6, the largest weekly inflow since we began tracking data in 2009.

The substantial surge in safe-haven for the yellow metal was triggered by an unexpected 25bp rate increase in the Fed Funds rate, which was announced in an emergency inter-meeting on March 3, in response to the violent sell-off in US equities in the prior week.

This produced an extremely bullish environment for gold, namely – a depreciation in the dollar and a decline in long-term US real rates. Take a look:

Source for charts: Quandl, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

This, in turn, elicited a noticeable surge in ETF investor demand.

However, the dollar and US real rates have resumed upward pressure since the start of the week, which has hindered ETF demand for the yellow metal.

So far this year, ETF investors have bought around 215 tonnes of gold, which represents an increase of 9% in gold ETF holdings.

Implications for BAR: ETF demand for gold could temporarily contract in case of a further appreciation in the dollar and US real rates until the dust settles. This is, therefore, negative for the Comex gold spot price and BAR.

Closing thoughts

The unexpected Fed rate cut on March 3 resulted in a transient sharp rally in BAR due to a resulting decline in the dollar and US real rates plummeting.

As this was not enough to stabilize sustainably the financial markets, investors have panicked again and rushed to the dollar, which is presently viewed as the "king" in this dollar-centric environment.

The panic in equities so far this week has resulted in a broad-based risk sell-off in which investors sell everything and park cash. The market has proven to Ray Dalio that at times, cash is not trash, on the contrary.

Against this backdrop, our Mar-20 bear-case for BAR is likely to materialize, namely - a decline to $15.30 per share.

However, once the dust settles (and we think it will), the dollar and US real rates should move lower and the Comex gold spot price and thus BAR should resume its long-term uptrend.

