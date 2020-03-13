Commodity Prices And Inflationary Expectations

Investors are taking these expectations into other markets, and this is resulting in a spread of the economic and financial dilemma.

Inflationary expectations built into the financial markets have fallen dramatically reflecting the impact of these factors on commodity prices.

Market expectations have collapsed as the spread of the coronavirus wreaks havoc on economies and the Russia/Saudi Arabia oil fight picks up steam.

Prices have collapsed in the commodities market.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index opened on Thursday morning at 66.25. This is down 18.7 percent from the first week in January 2020 when the index was around 81.50.

Inflationary expectations built into bond yields obtained by subtracting the yield on inflation-protected bonds from the nominal yield for a given maturity have also dramatically dropped over the same time period.

For the 10-year maturity of Treasury notes, the inflationary expectations built into the early January numbers were 1.80 percent. Note that even then, the inflationary expectations built into the market numbers were below the target goal of the Federal Reserve System, which was 2.00 percent.

At the close of business on Wednesday, March 11, the inflationary expectation had dropped to 1.00 percent.

So, we have seen the US stock market drop into a bear market.

We are now expecting the economy to drop into a supply side recession due to the spread of the coronavirus.

And now, expectations for future inflation have dropped to a very low level of 1.00 percent for the next ten years.

Oil Prices Add To The Dilemma

The coronavirus situation is not a good thing, but the battle between Russia and Saudi Arabia over the supply of oil only adds additional concern to the whole situation.

Around the first of the year, the price of crude oil was about $63.00 per barrel. The price dropped to around $53.00 by the end of January and remained around there until the last week in February when the price dropped to a little over $45.00 per barrel.

Thursday morning, March 12, the price was less than $31.00.

It appears as if the drop in inflationary expectations did not really fall until after the last week in February. This is when Russia/Saudi Arabia thing really surfaced.

Impact Of Inflationary Expectations On Bond Yields

In the United States, inflationary expectations have been very stable over the past ten years of economic expansion and the continuing rise in the stock market.

A major reason for this has been the steady monetary policy that the Federal Reserve has applied to the US economy and the support it has given to the stock market. The Fed has been there all through the expansion and has continually operated so as to err on the side of too much monetary ease during this time period. The Fed's goal was to make sure the US economy did not fall back into recession and in this, the policy efforts were a tremendous success.

All during this period, inflation remained under control and tended, through much of the time, to remain around or under the Fed's inflation target of 2.00 percent.

Inflationary expectations also remained very steady and, for most of the period, stayed under or around the 2.00 percent level.

Investors maintained this steady picture of inflation throughout the current economic expansion and this contributed to the level of nominal interest rates in the United States during this time period. This also contributed to the fact that US interest rates, in general, remained significantly positive while other nations saw their interest rates drop toward zero, or, even into negative territory.

Now The Picture Is Different

All through 2019, this very serene picture continued to be held by investors.

The US economy remained relatively strong. In fact, many economists, including myself, believed that the economy was actually performing better than the GDP numbers showed because of the changes that had taken place in the economy through technological change.

One piece of evidence here was the fact that the unemployment rate, at around 3.5 percent, was at a fifty-year low.

But, now things have changed. The spread of the coronavirus is a very serious thing and is having significant impacts on supply chains and economic growth. Furthermore, the oil situation only makes the situation worse.

And, we are now seeing how the investment community is responding to these events.

The implications for the future are not good. The good expectations for the economy in 2020 may not be achieved.

What This Means For The Fed

The fact that interest rates are falling is a very important consideration for the Federal Reserve.

Recently, the Fed just cut its policy rate by 50 basis points.

The investment community because the Fed acted alone took this move as a sign that things were worse than thought. From the information we have learned since, it appears as if the investment community was right. Things are worse than was earlier thought.

So, the expectation is that the Fed will move and may continue to move rather dramatically.

Investors Beware

So, investors beware.

The Dow Jones Industrial Index dropped 2,352.60 points on Thursday, the largest one-day percentage drop since 1987.

Expectations are for a pretty bad run here, so keep a close watch out for major movements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.