Narrowing Focus During Chaos - Buy Triseo, Olin, And WestRock. Short Ferrari

Source: Prati Management from March 9, 2020

Earlier this week, we published our TOP 10 portfolio ideas (above) on March 10, 2020. Today is Thursday, March 12, 2020, and what a difference a couple of days make. We still believe in the companies and would encourage investors to read it for more background and for a broader base of ideas. (Bullet-Proof Portfolio - Top 10 Ideas). We identified many ideas with great yields and given the decimation of the equity markets this week, those names are even cheaper now with higher yields. While we like all five of our chemical names, we will focus on our top two TSE and OLN. DOW, HUN and Lanxess all offer compelling reasons to buy, but TSE and OLN are the names that we believe will create the most wealth for investors coming out of this complete market breakdown. For those seeking bigger companies that give them more comfort, DOW is the premier chemical company that actually sold down to $22 and change today. That would have been a 12.5% yield. Even now, it has rallied to nearly $24, and this level is silly. HUN has a tremendous "all-weather" balance sheet and is cheap, and Lanxess is the best-managed and perhaps highest quality player around. But for pure raw upside power, and maximizing our returns (with great yields as well), TSE and OLN are the chemical names investors should be buying aggressively at these levels.

Source: Prati Management from March 12, 2020

NARROWING THE FOCUS - OUR FAVORITE 4 IDEAS AND WHAT IS NEW

(1.) Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) - $14.60 - and nearly an 11% Dividend Yield We Encourage Investors to Buy Aggressively

Roughly five years ago, I first wrote about Trinseo shortly after their broken IPO when the stock was ~$13 per share, and heavily shorted Trinseo - Compelling Price, Bain Capital Pedigree, And Excellent Risk/Reward. The stock quadrupled by 2016, and went on be more than a 6-bagger to above $83 per share in 2018, long after I had encouraged investors to take some profits. I wish I had had the foresight to short it. I missed it. That said, it is back to almost the same level as five years ago, and the company has made amazing headway. One cannot even begin to compare Trinseo today vs. five years ago. Even in the past 2-3 weeks, while many stocks have plunged 20%, TSE is down more than 40% and down 61% this year, and 83% from its 2018 high. It is trading as though we are headed for a horrible recession and TSE might go out of business. We believe TSE is rock-solid and chances approach zero that this could happen.

We again see that asymmetric opportunity we saw five years ago and encourage investors to buy aggressively at current levels. At $14 and change per share now, we see upside to $100+ per share. We believe this represents the "ONCE IN A DECADE" opportunity we seek. We never thought there would even be a chance we would see TSE back at these levels. Wholesale derisking is causing stocks like TSE with solid business models and consistent earnings and executions to be sold to extreme levels. I rushed to put out an article on TSE a few weeks ago, as it already seemed obscene in the $20s. To be sure, management agrees. Multiple executives have been purchasing stock in the open market this week in the $16-$17 range. The CEO purchased 12,000 shares in the open market bringing his total to 96,770. The CFO bought 5,500 bringing his total to 41,482. One of the board members bought 17,279 shares on Tuesday and a VP bought a small stock purchase as well. Last time management stepped in big to buy stock last August around $27 per share, the stock ran up ~60% within weeks. Now, we have an activist investor with a 20% stake. The stock is trading at 1.5x cash EPS. Where else can you find a stock this cheap? And TSE has no debt maturities until 2024, for those who have expressed concern.

TSE has generated an EBITDA of $590 million on average from 2015 - 2018 before the sharp contraction in 2019 ($355 million). The consensus has EBITDA falling to $331 million in 2020, which is $6 million above what we estimate the absolute trough is assuming all divisions trough at the same time. In addition to investing heavily to improve the growth profile and the profitability of the portfolio (which has meant CAPEX above $100 million due to a number of specific projects, which are now ending), the company has been a good allocator of capital paying a healthy dividend while reducing the shares outstanding by close to 5% per year (despite much higher prices). We expect the free cash flow to accelerate significantly over the next few years as businesses recover from the cyclical trough, while CAPEX declines and the share count continues to shrink. On a normalized basis (2021/2022), we expect the FCF per share to be $9.94 per share (assumes $523 million of EBITDA, 36 million shares outstanding and $75 million of CAPEX).

(2.) Olin Corporation (OLN) - $9.49 per share with a 8.6% dividend yield. Investors forget that this chemical company has been around for about a century with a history of consistently paying dividends without fail since 1926. The FCF yield is more than 25%. Olin's two chemicals divisions (Chlor-Alkali Products & Vinyls and Epoxy) manufacture and distribute chlorine, caustic soda, and epoxy materials, while its ammunition division (Winchester) manufactures small-caliber ammunition. OLN is the largest Chlor-Alkali player in the world as well as the low-cost operator. Investors should let that soak in. This is COUNTER-CYCLICAL. It is also the most compelling stock we can find in this space. With a $1.5 billion market cap and an 8.6% dividend yield, OLN has paid its $0.80 annual dividend for more than 90 years. During the Great Depression in 1929 when many investors were jumping out of their office windows to commit suicide, OLN performed well and paid its dividends. As a "counter-cyclical" play, Olin's peak profitability was during the financial crisis. OLN will benefit from what is going on because chlorine demand will fall in the US, driving production cuts and much higher caustic prices. This is what happened in 2008. They have plenty of liquidity with no pressure until 2025.

With respect to Olin, investors have voiced concerns as to (1.) whether or not OLN's dividend is safe, and whether or not they could withstand a sustained downturn. Unequivocally yes and yes. (2.) How should we look at Olin and how should it be valued? Also with that one - Are expectations for Olin to lose money this year? My response - of course not. They will generate a good amount of cash this year. Given the variables and volatility and economic uncertainty, it is tough to be precise, but at this price point, it does not matter. We have this year’s FCF, more than covering their dividend (as of now 8.7%). Olin has never had a negative cash flow. EPS is not relevant for OLN because its CAPEX is much lower than depreciation due to the deal. Free cash flow per share normalized is $6 per share.

We think we have seen the all-time low in OLN at $9 per share. We believed the stock was compelling in the low $20s. We could not have imagined OLN could reach the low teens. In single digits, and now at a $1.5BB market cap, it simply does not make any sense. OLN is a cash flow generating machine. We are at trough both with regard to demand and valuation. It is common to try to calculate "normalized" earnings or free cash flow for cyclicals. OLN is the low-cost and largest producer of Chlor-Alkali. Names like this frequently look expensive (or average) at the bottom and cheap at the top (peak earnings). We estimate the costs to replace OLN's assets would be $16bb. Management would likely tell investors $14-15BB. New capacity would take 3-4 years to bring online if a big player started today. It is not happening. As the cycle turns, OLN's free cash flow will go vertical, and in addition to easily being able to cover their $0.80 annual dividend, they will be able to do a very meaningful share buyback.

So, roughly 10x the price just to recreate what Olin has as the dominant player and low-cost producer of Chlor-Alkali ($1.5Billion market cap but $15Billion to recreate their asset base). Recall they spent $5Billion to purchase DOW's assets in the Chlor-Alkali space about five years ago. While investors rarely speak of the Winchester division, Olin has a new government contract that will cause Winchester revenue to accelerate dramatically this year. Regardless of whether or not the economy slows, Winchester will generate a lot of cash. And caustic soda pricing has been nearly cut in half (see second Bloomberg chart below). All indications point to this as being the bottom for OLN. And even the stock trades sideways from here, investors can collect nearly 9% until the value is unlocked. There are so many more compelling aspects to the Olin story, but we want to hit the highlights so that we can have this article published for investors to take advantage of these levels.

Look at that chart below: Underperformance of OLN equity compared to OLN bonds and the High Yield index is shocking. HY yield index is more leveraged and has direct oil exposure which OLN does not. This divergence makes no sense.

Source: Bloomberg - Olin Equity vs. Olin Bonds vs. High Yield Index

The White line at the top is the High Yield index = -4.9%

The Green line is OLN bonds = -9.5%

And the Yellow is OLN stock = -31.4%

The point here is that credit markets are much better at assessing default risk than the equity markets. And the credit markets are telling us OLN is ok, but the stock is doing the opposite.

OLN - China caustic/alumina

Chinese alumina prices inflecting up recently.

Source: Bloomberg - 7-year chart of Alumina and Caustic Soda pricing

We can see that alumina is turning higher. Alumina has been the main source of weakness for caustic soda – OLN’s main product. Caustic soda will now turn higher to follow alumina.

(3.) WestRock Co. (WRK) - $22.08 per share with a 8.5% dividend yield. A producer of corrugated and specialty consumer packaging, WRK is well-positioned to benefit from the continued expansion of e-commerce and an attractive (oligopolistic) industry structure. While an initiative at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to consolidate and right-size shipping boxes and the disruption of the short-lived tariff trade war created demand headwinds in 2019, the impact of the Amazon initiative has passed, the trade war is de-escalating, and a new initiative for Amazon vendors to use packaging that is ready-to-ship from the warehouse shelf should become a tailwind for corrugated packaging as it gets adopted. WRK still pays a historically hefty ~8.5% dividend yield and generates meaningful free cash flow, and now trading at <5x forward EBITDA.

WRK operates in an oligopoly where the top three suppliers control 80% of the market. They have a clear history of operating as an oligopoly, thereby cutting capacity if demand gets weak. Perhaps one player may lose a small percentage of volume for a period, but pricing is protected. After two years of destocking in containerboard because of the trade war, there is little inventory, which means even if demand slows further from currently low levels, volumes won't decelerate much going forward as the industry no longer has the drag of falling inventories. The Chinese are starting to import containerboard now after completely reducing inventories to nearly zero. Given their new import restrictions on quality for recycled paper, they are starting to import containerboard from the US. Their import gap is 8 million tons, which is 20% of the US market. It would be hard for pricing and volume to go down when this amounts to 20% of US containerboard capacity. Containerboard pricing is likely to go up from here NOT DOWN, with industry participants now taking about a pricing hike in the late summer. While WRK does not have a century-long history, they have ample room to pay the dividend even if earnings were to fall. Their dividend is covered more than 3x currently, so earnings could decline from here and WRK would have plenty of room to pay their dividend.

What about PKG and IP - why do you like Westrock (WRK) better? PKG and even IP, are fine. But WRK is by far the best and most attractive. To sum it up - 1/3 of the valuation, better exposure to consumer packaging which benefits from the transition to more paper-based packaging and the Dividend is twice as high. I am sure investors are aware that there is a big move away from plastic packaging and towards consumer-friendly and recyclable paper-based packaging. WRK is the best-positioned. I encourage investors to buy WRK aggressively at these levels. This valuation is unheard of. The market is in panic mode, and investors are being given gifts.

(4.) Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) - $129.99 - Short the stock. We have written extensively about the challenges facing Ferrari, and why we believe the stock should see 70-80% downside from when we first wrote about it at ~$181 per share. Since that first report "SELL FERRARI" note (How to Destroy a Great Global Brand...), RACE has dropped about 28%. We think this is just getting started and would encourage investors and short-sellers to sell into any rally or strength in RACE. We believe ultimately, the stock will find some support in the $50-$60 per share range and then continue lower. Since our initial report less than a month ago, we have received literally dozens of inputs suggesting that things are falling apart at Ferrari faster than we would have imagined. There is no question the combination of the coronavirus and the oil plunge assisted in this process. (Better lucky than smart sometimes.) Nevertheless, our timing and thesis would have been the same regardless of market sell-off, and concerns of a recession. What amazes us even more, is that the stock remains ridiculously expensive, as bulls try to rationalize the price and that the excellent brand is sufficient to support the $24BILLION market cap or Ferrari. We have confirming inputs we will detail that would suggest Ferrari will see its stock re-rating very soon.

Source: Yahoo Finance

We followed up our initial piece with a more detailed look at exclusivity and examining numbers for Ferrari relative to manufacturers Bugatti and Bentley, as well as why China will not be the big growth vehicle for Ferrari that bulls argue (Short Ferrari Part 2). We believe the perfect storm of catalysts is hitting Ferrari, and the stock will see a valuation more in-line with auto manufacturers such as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), which trades around ~5x P/E. While bulls may argue Ferrari deserves a premium valuation closer to a 10-15x multiple for its exceptional brand creation, we believe a premium beyond that level is unwarranted and unlikely for investors to ascribe such a lofty valuation for long as the problems become evident in the numbers. In a best-case scenario, we see RACE worth $50-$60. More realistically, by our calculations, RACE stock should be closer to the $30-$40 range providing a very compelling return from the current price of $130 per share.

As we explained in PART 2, the "exclusivity" which is so critical to Ferrari's branding is now completely gone. Let me repeat that to clarify this is not hyperbole - Ferrari has lost its exclusivity. While we demonstrated on websites such as "Autotrader" to see all of the super-exclusive "Pistas" that were already being flipped back for sale, the bulls were of course, skeptical. Since then, several Ferrari friends/owners directed us to FerrariChat to see the update. "FerrariChat" website is a site dedicated to "super fans" or those better known as "the cult of Ferrari."

To Ferrari's credit, to have such a great following of enthusiasts that many fans spend hours each day chatting about "all things Ferrari" ranging from auto shows, new editions, and details and minutia about Ferrari. This group, of all groups, has a huge incentive to deny there is any loss of exclusivity or to acknowledge residual pricing declines. After all, they are mostly all Ferrari owners (many have multiple) and to acknowledge Ferrari is over-producing, or competition is better than before, etc., causes the value of their investment to decline. It was very satisfying, as one might imagine, to have someone direct me to the link, where the Cult of Ferrari was discussing my Seeking Alpha articles, and while a few die-hards were attacking my points, most of the "members" agreed with the articles. The article on FerrariChat was entitled, "Ferrari short-seller claims exclusivity is over and Ferrari doomed" and was posted March 4, 2020, with ~3,000 views. Moreover, they actually have a survey posted asking members "Has Ferrari lost its Exclusivity?" (as asserted in our Seeking Alpha article), and the majority responded "YES." When the biggest group of enthusiasts acknowledge that Ferrari has lost its way, and is over-producing, charging too much, and late on technology, cramming too many models too close together, etc., you know the stock is done.

We believe RACE stock is going to fall much further as Ferrari has so many headwinds now working against it. Moreover, the Coronavirus is projected by many to crush overall car sales in 2020. (Coronavirus Expected to Slam 2020 Car Sales) on a global basis. In China, where the coronavirus originated and has created the most cases, deaths and challenges, the fallout is worse. Coronavirus Piles More Pressure on the Struggling Car Industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSE, OLN, WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.