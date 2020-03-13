SPXL ETF: Best Current Near-Term Capital Gain Candidate

SPXL's 3x structured leverage adds advantage in recovery periods due from the past 3 weeks intense market decline, since it tracks the most representative market index.

Comparisons with over 2,500 other stocks following hedging-implied price forecasts like today's demonstrate price history of wins 19 out of 20, with 19% gains (+248% CAGRs) in two-month holdings.

The subject ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares, SPXL, is now expected by institutional investors to be a best odds-on next few months capital-gains buy.

Appraisal Trend by Market Professionals

There are times when leverage makes sense. This appears to be one of them, due to a market-public panicked by health fears and electronic media (TV, principally).

The leverage involved is not from margin borrowing to expand a position (financial leverage) which can be subjected to tactics defeating expected gains. It is structured by holdings of derivatives to maintain a rate of price change equal to 3 times the broad market index it tracks.

Ownership of the ETF outright cannot be forced into unwanted divestiture to thwart a profitable position or strategy.

Durations of the market's price-depressing factors are questionable. The health pandemic is already beginning to fade in new infectees at its origin, and alerted world governments are reacting to contain its spread. Energy markets contain economic corrective influences which induce price-recovering actions, and the recent crisis was more political than economic.

The rapid rate of market decline may itself invite a quick rate of recovery, once circumstances appear to be returning to normalcy. The US economy no more than a month ago was in relatively high operating conditions. Most of the economic disruptions appear to have been due to preventive health action concerns. Those might abate as rapidly as they appeared.

Figure 1 illustrates the nature of SPXL's market price experience daily over the past 6 months.

Figure 1

Source: Author

The vertical lines in this picture measure the range of prices for SPXL indicated by the self-protective hedging actions taken each day by an investing community believed to be dominated by market professionals and institutional investors. The upper and lower extremes of that price range currently run from $37.61 to $25.62 surrounding a current market price of $26.81. Upside and downside price change prospects are defined from each day's market close, the heavy dot in each range.

The upper end of the range is an amount which Market-makers see as sufficiently possible to be reached against ETF shares borrowed and sold short in order to provide buyers with shares to fill volume trade orders. Typical average in SPXL has been 5 million shares a day, earlier worth a quarter of a billion dollars, but yesterday, 33.5 million shares were bought at an $835 million commitment.

The SPXL ETF fund has had $887 million of capital committed to it, almost completely traded in yesterday's activity. Market-maker liquidity provisions undoubtedly were a constant presence in yesterday's activity and heighten the credibility of the hedging forecast results.

Sellers of the hedging insurance charged enough to cover the +40.3% upside in SPXL price rise, while making something for themselves in the process. Their exposure prospect in a declining, not rising, market calculates to less than -4% potential further price decline.

Please keep in mind that a +40.3% rise in SPXL requires only a +13.5% gain by the SPX or SPY. Since mid-February, only a few weeks, they are down by -36%.

The average gain previously, by SPXL, when it has seen Range Indexes of today's 9, has been +18.5%. And, 19 of 20 such experiences of the last 5 years have been profitable - in average holding periods of 34 market days, or about a month and a half. Want to get dizzy? Try compounding a 19+% gain 7 or 8 times in a 252-market-day year. That's where Figure 1's +248% comes from.

It is hard to envision an equity investment more soundly based than the S&P 500 under ordinary circumstances, let alone with what appears to be present right now. That makes the leverage involved far more easy to accept.

Our experience urges us to always check what the worst price drawdowns were in any capital gain position during the interim period between commitment and closeout. Because of the leverage involved in SPXL's structure, such drawdowns at their worst points averaged -9.3%. So, you want to be prepared that you're riding a thrill ride. But one that certainly should be worth it.

Conclusion

Don't get greedy. Do take a sensible position, because it may be the best payoff of the year, and there's no reason to miss it - unless you're just not that investor. A buy of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (SPXL) here is a very good bet.

Best wishes for your productive, profitable portfolio strategic actions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPXL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

