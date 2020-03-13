EZCorp: Increasing Gold Prices Could Accelerate Revenues

We see EZPW as an indirect way to participate in a possible bull market in gold and hedge against a recessionary environment.

This is not going to be a popular stock pick. Value investors have been thinking EZCorp (EZPW) was a good value play when the stock was a trading at $10 a share not so long ago. A couple of years later, the stock is now trading at $4.44.

News about Phillip Cohen becoming the executive chairman last September didn’t sit well with investors and the stock price reacted accordingly, dropping more than 12% in a single day.

We are long shares in EZPW. At current prices, we are getting an FCF yield of 14% plus future growth. It is selling at a deep discount to peer FirstCash (FCFS). From an operational standpoint, we believe the company is firing on all cylinders. The company should do very well in a recessionary environment and could take advantage of current strong and trending gold prices. Those potential tailwinds could cause multiples to re-rate more in line with its peer.

Business overview

EZPW operates in the pawnshop industry. The industry is very fragmented, consisting mostly of mom and pop shops, and heavily regulated. Pawnshops cannot charge more in interest than what the states they operate in allows them to.

Within the industry, EZPW is the second biggest pawnshop operator with 1018 locations in the U.S and Latin America, behind FirstCash with 2679 locations in the U.S and Latin America.

Pawnshops serve as a financial entity to a percentage of the population that do not have access to regular credit or loans from banks. The idea is to provide a revolving type of credit, in which the customer pawns a personal belonging for cash. This becomes a non-recourse loan protected by the personal belonging as collateral, for which the store charges a fee (interest on the loan).

For the customer to get back his or her belonging, they would need to pay back the loan with the added fees. If they want to extend the loan, they will just keep paying the fee until they have the cash to pay the loan in full. If the customer defaults on the loan, the store keeps the item and sells it to the public. The best-case scenario is for the customer to keep paying the fees as this is 100% contribution margin.

Pawn stores need to strike a balance between growth in pawn loans (as this would increase fees earned) and quick inventory turnover, which would free up cash for generating more loans. You don’t want to have too much inventory in-store because they are depreciating assets and there is the risk of inventory write-offs, which could signal a sub-optimal loan origination practice.

In fiscal 2019 (which ended in September), EZPW had $199.1M in loans on their books for which they earned pawn service charges and accounted for 65% of net revenues. Redemption rates (the percentage of loans that are repaid or extended) stood at 84%.

Why increasing gold prices could be a growth catalyst

After the financial crisis of 2008, gold prices skyrocket. This benefited EZPW tremendously, as gold was the biggest item to be pawned and became a big percentage of revenues. This, of course, makes sense in a recessionary environment, as more people in need of cash would pawn their most valuable items. A high gold price also incentivizes such action. Below is a table representing segment revenues to total revenues:

Source: Company filings

After the economy bounced back from the recession, gold prices started to decline, which forced the company to change its strategy. As we can see from the table above, from 2010 to 2012, jewelry scrapping as a percentage of total sales was about 24% of sales. This compares to a measly 2% of total sales for the last three years.

Source: Company filings

The reason I think increasing gold prices could become a free catalyst for a company such as EZPW is that we are approaching very uncertain times. During these times, gold acts as a safe haven. More demand for gold would see an increase in price and a possible incentive for customers to pawn gold jewelry, which could only help the bottom line.

The difference between 2011 and 2019 in terms of jewelry scrapping sales, having almost the same price per oz of gold, is the economic environment. In 2011, the economy was barely getting back on its feet, while in 2019, we were at a full recovery.

I see EZPW as a way to participate in a possible bull market in gold and hedge against a recessionary environment if it ever happens. Keep in mind, however, that this is a free upside catalyst. The company currently generates FCF, it is profitable and has plans to expand in Latin America, where they see the biggest opportunity to open new stores if they can get an adequate return.

Corporate governance controversy

This is where things get messy and lots of shareholders have been burned before. If you invested in EZPW in the last couple of years, you might be an angry shareholder and lost faith in the company due to bad or even non-existent corporate governance. Here is why:

The company is controlled by Phillip Cohen. EZPW has two types of common stock, Class A and Class B. As you can guess when a company has two types of common stock, it is only one type that has much of the voting power. In the case of EZPW, it is the B class shares owned by Mr. Cohen that have 100% of the voting power.

The controversy revolving Phillip Cohen came from the relationship between his wholly-owned advisory firm Madison Park and EZPW. The company was paying advisory fees to Madison Park of $7.2M in 2013 before the agreement was terminated in 2014. The payment made in 2013 accounted for 21% of net income in that year.

Then in September of 2019, the company announced the appointment of Phillip Cohen as Executive Chairman with a base salary of $1.5M. This appointment gives an added layer of control to Mr. Cohen, which could influence operational decisions within the company.

Overall, every executive in EZPW gets paid very handsomely even though its share price has been falling for more than two consecutive years:

Source: Company filings

So why now?

In my opinion, shares in EZPW are too cheap to pass.

The pawn business is operating at good levels with room to grow and potential catalysts such as a recession and gold price appreciation providing some future tailwinds.

Here is how EZPW stands in terms of FCF generation:

Source: 2020 Annual Meeting

EZPW's market cap is $250M. They have net debt including operating leases of 284M. EZPW's enterprise value is $534M. If we use 2019 FCF of $77.9M, EZPW is trading at an EV/FCF multiple of 7x. That means you get a 14% FCF yield at current levels not counting any potential growth.

FirstCash, its closest peer and competitor is selling for 21x EV/FCF, or a 4.7% FCF yield. They have a twice as big in-store footprint which might be a reason the market is putting a premium on them.

However, I believe the valuation gap is too wide. It all depends on how EZPW starts executing on its growth expansion in Latin America and if they could get the benefit of higher gold prices, there is a high probability of multiple expansion. If the market rerates EZPW shares at a 10x FCF multiple, we could see a potential 44% increase in the share price.

At these prices, we like the odds, which is why we are long shares in EZPW.

Risks

The pawn industry is heavily regulated. Currently, EZPW operates most of its stores in Texas and Florida. These two states have favorable regulatory measures towards the industry. Since there is a maximum amount EZPW can charge as fees on their pawn loans, any changes that would diminish such fees would have a direct impact on gross profitability.

Pawnshops and payday loans operate in industries that are seen as predatory lenders in the public eye. An increase in negative sentiment can increase regulatory measures and decrease investor confidence in the industry, which would put pressure on the stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EZPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.