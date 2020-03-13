DocuSign: Not The Best Deal In Town

With DocuSign still generating sizable GAAP net losses, and with the stock holding up relatively well since the coronavirus bear market, its current ~9x forward revenue multiple appears rich.

DocuSign is seeing the beginnings of revenue deceleration. Growth slowed to 38% y/y this quarter, two points slower than 40% y/y in Q3.

Many analysts have said that as the market is coming down, it has become a stock picker's market, and investors should be careful to selectively buy names that have room on the upside to bounce back. For other stocks, however, the coronavirus meltdown merely represents a long-needed valuation correction, and until investors' risk appetite improves, these stocks are unlikely to rise alongside the broader market.

Sitting firmly in this category is DocuSign (DOCU), the well-known provider of e-sign software. A perennial investor favorite since its IPO, DocuSign managed to quickly brush off a brief bout of sales execution issues in 2019 and push its stock to surge briefly above $90. Even with the onset of the bear market, DocuSign's ~18% decline from peak has outperformed the broader S&P 500 and vastly outperformed other high-growth SaaS stocks (many of which are down 30-40% from highs), suggesting that investors think DocuSign is relatively insulated from the coronavirus fallout.

Be that as it may, we have to look at DocuSign with fresh eyes and ask: is the company's valuation attractive enough to jump in now, when there are so many other bargains on the market? In my view, the answer is no. Let's put this into perspective another way: since the start of 2019, the S&P 500 has now shed all of its gains, making the ~32% gains of 2019 a distant memory. DocuSign, on the other hand, is still up 80%. Is the stock special enough to warrant such a vast outperformance versus the broader market?

DocuSign just reported fourth-quarter results, and despite beating Wall Street's expectations, DocuSign pointed to further revenue deceleration ahead - and its stock also jumped ~3%, stretching its valuation even further.

A quick check on DocuSign's valuation: at present share prices near $74, DocuSign trades at a market cap of $13.03 billion. After we net out the $895.8 million of cash and $465.3 million of debt on DocuSign's most recent balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $12.60 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against DocuSign's latest guidance:

Figure 1. DocuSign FY21 outlook

Source: DocuSign Q4 earnings release

Here's the issue: DocuSign's revenue guidance of $1.272-$1.276 billion represents approximately 31% y/y growth at the midpoint; its Billings outlook also calls for around 30% y/y growth. Compare this to 38% y/y revenue growth exiting Q4. That's substantial deceleration - and it should have an impact on DocuSign's valuation multiple.

Assuming the midpoint of this revenue range comes to fruition, DocuSign is currently trading at 9.9x EV/FY21 revenues - virtually a double-digit revenue multiple, whereas most other high-flying software stocks have seen considerable compression in valuations since the correction began. For all of DocuSign's imperfections: revenue deceleration, the memory of sales execution issues in early FY20, and stubbornly high GAAP losses, I don't think this leaves DocuSign stock much room to run higher.

Stay on the sidelines here and invest elsewhere to take the most advantage of the current downturn.

Q4 download: revenue continues to decelerate

Let's now parse through the details of DocuSign's fourth-quarter results in greater detail. Take a look at the results below:

Figure 2. DocuSign 4Q20 results

Source: DocuSign Q4 earnings release

Revenues grew 38% y/y to $274.9 million, surpassing Wall Street's estimates of $266.5 million (+33% y/y) by a respectable five-point margin. However, we do note that DocuSign's revenue growth has come down two points from last quarter's 40% y/y growth rate. The quarter prior, DocuSign's growth had been 41% y/y.

It's also unclear, as of now, what the impact of coronavirus will do to DocuSign's results. When asked if DocuSign has seen any material impact from the virus on results, CEO Dan Springer said no. In answer to an analyst question during the Q&A portion of the Q4 earnings call, he commented as follows:

"Look, we think that there's a digital transformation phenomenon that's going to occur. Whether episodes like this tragedy around coronavirus make some companies mildly accelerate that? I suppose it's possible. We think it's the long-term trend that's important and companies are realizing, there's a better way to do business getting rid of the paper-based processes, which are hard on themselves hard on their customers and hard on the environment. We don't think that trend is going to be dramatically moved one way or another by this pandemic. So we have -- it's not leading us at this point change our perspective on the timing."

It would be naive, however, to think that the impact is zero. In particular, we note that one of DocuSign's biggest constituents of customers are banks - which, alongside the energy sector, have been among the hardest-hit in the recent bear market. Amid macroeconomic uncertainty, companies often scale back their capex and IT investment plans, and DocuSign could be on the receiving end of some of this reduction.

DocuSign's two-point deceleration in growth covers a quarter ending in January, so the company was already decelerating before coronavirus kicked in. What's more, DocuSign has a history of inconsistent execution. In June (Q1) last year, DocuSign reported a huge slowdown in billings growth to 27% y/y, citing sales execution issues (the worst words any software investor can hear). Amid such macro uncertainty, it wouldn't be implausible to see DocuSign missing its forecasts.

Furthermore, DocuSign's performance on the profitability front isn't all too reassuring either. While we note that both GAAP and non-GAAP profit margins are up (Q4's pro forma operating margins of 8%, in particular, rose four points over 4Q19's 4% margin), DocuSign is still generating sizable -21% GAAP net margins for FY20 - which, for a company that is now at a >$1 billion revenue run rate, will raise eyebrows in a conservative investment climate that has prioritized tech companies' profits.

Equally key to note is that despite margin gains, DocuSign hasn't been able to translate this into free cash flow improvements. Q4 FCF is actually down -32% y/y, driven by slightly higher capex, while FY20 FCF is down -4% y/y.

Figure 3. DocuSign FCF

Source: DocuSign Q4 earnings release

Key takeaways

The sharp, senseless correction that took the S&P 500 from near 3,400 to just above 2,400 has rendered many previously untouchable names as screaming buys. DocuSign is not one of them. Having only modestly fallen from its February highs, DocuSign's ~10x forward revenue multiple is starting to stand out amid its issues of decelerating growth, possible coronavirus-impacted slowdown, and stubborn GAAP losses. Continue to stay on the sidelines here.

