JPMorgan: Investor Day Emphasizes The Franchise Resilience

At ~1.3x tangible book, JPM stock prices in much of the downsides but not enough of the upside.

All in all, JPMorgan (JPM) investor day offered little in the way of surprises. Instead, management continued to emphasize the franchise strength and the consistency of its strategy. Coupled with management's willingness and ability to invest, JPMorgan looks well-positioned to record above-average returns, despite the low rate environment. In particular, industry-leading tech investments should help rationalize the cost base, driving operating leverage, and by extension, pricing power across segments.

Though the investor day presentation was put together before the latest market turmoil, I believe a fair bit of conservatism has already been built into targets, with the medium-term ROTCE target of 17%, despite the 19% ROTCE posted in FY19. Looking past the near-term efficiency pause, I see room for upside to the medium-term ROTCE target on a shrinking cost base and further share gains.

In sum, I believe JPMorgan warrants investor attention, particularly given the challenging operating outlook. Not only does JPM operate a best-in-class universal banking model, allowing it to maintain sustainable profitability and growth through the cycles, but it is also poised to unlock efficiency gains, which should cushion the earnings and returns profile in the medium-term. At ~1.3x trailing P/TBV, I believe JPM stock presents a compelling opportunity for patient, long-term investors.

A Conservative Investor Day Update

JPM's updated financial targets were mostly unchanged from last year's investor day - its FY20 guidance was generally in-line, with the expense ratio and net interest income targets raised. A summary of the headline medium-term targets disclosed at the 2020 investor day is as follows:

Medium-Term Targets 2019 Investor Day 2020 Investor Day 2020 vs. 2019 Investor Day ROTCE ~17% ~17% In-Line Expense Ratio ~55% Below 55% Better Net Interest Income (for 2021E) $58-60B ~$60B Better Fee Growth ~3% ~3% In-Line CET1 Ratio ~12% 11.5-12% In-Line

Source: Investor Presentation, Transcript

Given JPM has already achieved best-in-class global profitability, the medium-term focus for management looks to be maintaining the current levels. For instance, the company maintained its 17% ROTCE target (vs. ~19% in FY19), indicating management is prepared for a challenging operating environment ahead, characterized by higher credit costs and higher capital requirements, among others. Backed by a "fortress" balance sheet, JPM appears well-equipped to not only successfully navigate the challenges ahead, but also drive growth initiatives across its consumer and institutional businesses.

FY20 Outlook Affirmed, With FY21 NII Guide Surprising to the Upside

The latest net interest income (NII) guide of $57B+ for FY20 (implying a 1% YoY decline) incorporates headwinds from lower rates, offset by balance sheet growth and help from trading-related NII. The FY21 guide, set using the 2/21/20 curve (which incorporates two Fed rate cuts), is for NII of ~$60B, on continued growth in card loans and deposits.

Source: Investor Presentation

On the fee side, management guided toward flattish overall growth when considering the 3% volume-related growth and trading-related NII/fee dynamics. Notably, markets revenue for 1Q20 is trending up in the mid-teens YoY. Meanwhile, the adjusted noninterest expense guide stands at ~$67B guide, implying ~2.5% growth for FY20.

Source: Investor Presentation

Longer-term, management alluded to lowering its efficiency ratio below the 55% level (vs. 55% at present), which should be attainable if management successfully taps into future productivity gains. Expense efficiencies have, since 2015, driven a ~5%pts improvement in efficiency.

Source: Investor Presentation

Management's activity on the investment front serves as a testament to JPM's determination in sustaining its growth, returns, and competitive positioning. Specifically, investment spending is set to rise by $1.4bn to $12bn in aggregate, contributing toward a total ~$67bn in adjusted noninterest expense for FY20. Interestingly, management alluded to "another 20% or 30% increase in value from the investments."

So are we getting the value for the $12 billion that we're investing in technology - $12 billion in 2020. And the answer is that the value because it's measurable, the value that we are getting today is by far more what it was four or five years ago, but still a lot more to get here.

Balance Sheet Update

Recall that at last year's investor day, the company guided for lower deposit growth for the industry (~2%) as the effects of higher rates and quantitative tightening weighed on the outlook. Yet, the actual deposit growth in FY19 came in much higher at ~5%, with each subsequent reduction in the federal funds rate accelerating growth. Although total loan growth was down in FY19, this was partly due to rebalancing toward higher-yield loans, particularly credit cards.

Source: Investor Presentation

The increased exposure to credit cards should lead to higher dollars of credit losses (guided at $6B+), with the overall net charge-offs (NCO) rate remaining in the low-60bp range. Card losses remain in excellent shape, with the guide still for 3.10% in FY20. Card loan growth is also guided to drive net reserve builds in FY20, along with CECL adoption and the absence of home lending releases ($750m in FY19). Though commercial portfolios are trending positively, both oil & gas and retail have been noted as ongoing watch areas.

Source: Investor Presentation

Tech Investments to Drive Operating Leverage

As discussed earlier, the productivity of JPM's tech investments is trending upward. Part of this is coming through in the overhead ratio within consumer banking, which was down 170bp YoY to 51.7% in FY19. Further productivity should drive this lower - per guidance, management sees a path toward 50% in the medium-term.

Source: Consumer and Community Banking Presentation

All in all, management is guiding toward $700M in benefits from lower "run the bank" costs in 2020, although further reinvestments in the business will likely mask the efficiency gains. Thus, there is a clear runway for JPM to bring the firm-wide expense ratio below the current 55% levels, as these benefits eventually drop through to the bottom line.

Going forward, given the rate-driven headwinds in 2020, we will likely see a slightly higher overhead ratio this year, but in the medium term, the overhead ratio should trend below 55%.

Financial Targets Remain Unchanged

With the priority on both sustainable growth and maintaining the fortress balance sheet, it should perhaps have been of little surprise that the medium-term financial targets remained in-line with FY19. The medium-term target is to achieve a ~17% ROTCE (down from the 19% ROTCE in FY19) with CET1 at 11.5-12%, on the back of a lower <55% medium-term operating efficiency target.

Source: Investor Presentation

Also notable was the updated commentary on buybacks - while management continues to believe repurchases make sense "at or above" 2x tangible book, the approach will be more opportunistic (vs. scheduled repurchases quarterly). Following the recent dip in the stock price, this likely means capital is being redirected towards repurchases - note that JPM still has ~$15.6bn remaining of its buyback authorization over the 2019 CCAR period, paving the way for the buyback ratio to trend further upward in the first half of FY20.

Source: Company Data

What to Do with the Stock

While JPM expects a dip in efficiency in FY20 to weigh on profitability, I think it is important to view things in context - its FY19 ROTCE at 19% was best-in-class by ~4%pts, and a potential dip to 17% in the medium-term would still be highly impressive.

Thus, I would urge investors to look past the near-term efficiency pause, as the industry-leading $12B in planned tech investments should drive a shrinking cost base medium-term, enabling JPM to lower pricing and gain share across segments. All in, I see room for JPM to surprise to the upside on ROTCE with >18% likely over the next three years, though I think there could be a further upside if cost savings kick in sooner than expected.

At current valuations, the market seems to have thrown the proverbial "baby out with the bathwater," and as a result, patient, long-term oriented investors are now presented with opportunities to buy into well-capitalized franchises such as JPM at bargain prices. And with JPM stock now trading at ~1.3x tangible book, management will be able to deploy its ~$15.6bn remaining repurchase authorization into accretive buybacks, given current levels are well below the ~2x P/TBV threshold.

Common Equity 234,337 - Goodwill 47,823 - Other identified intangibles 819 + Deferred Tax Liabilities related to tax-deductible Goodwill 2,381 Tangible Common Equity 188,076

Current equity value 245,295 / Tangible Book value (end of period) 188,076 = Implied P/B multiple 1.30x

Source: Company Data, Market Data as of 13th March 2020

While I am bullish on JPM, I would also point toward several downside risks to the long JPM thesis. For instance, unexpected developments in the interest rate regime, a prolonged US recession, as well as regulatory risks, are potential risk factors. I would contend, however, that the current valuation more than adequately accounts for these risks, while discounting JPM's pricing power, as well as the potential for JPM to gain share amid a challenged banking environment. Therefore, for investors willing to value JPM on a five-year horizon (or longer), current valuations are compelling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.