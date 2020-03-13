Danske Bank FY19 - We Move Forward

Danske is a "HOLD" due to the macro environment and comparatively better deals with less risk being available.

The bank remains a quality institution in the long perspective. I believe coronavirus and other factors have influenced regulatory bodies to tread more with care short term as well.

Danske Bank reported FY19 results and, surprisingly, was one of the banks afflicted by KYC/AML issues which did not cut its annual dividend.

Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNKEY) has one of its roughest years on record. With KYC/AML issues being in the forefront, profits and results have taken a beating with more than one revision. However, at the end of the year, while income definitely took a hit, we're left with an earnings figure that, compared to 2018, and even on an average 2015-2017 basis, looks somewhat interesting.

Let me show you what I mean.

Danske Bank FY19 - How has the bank been doing?

Those who follow my articles may have expected Danske to basically crater in terms of earnings. This was not the case, as quarterlies more or less prepared us for.

(Source: Danske Bank FY19 Report)

For the full year of 2019, Danske reported:

A small decline in net profit, from 15.2B in 2018 to 15.1B DKK in 2019.

in 2019. A small decline in RoE of 20 bps.

Dividend remained identical at 8.5 DKK/share, amounting to ~49% of the bank's annual net profit.

The sale of Danica Pension Sweden, which affected results (and in part, explains the positive numbers here) by 2.1B DKK.

Lending growth of 3%, strongest in the Nordic Banking segment. Remortgaging rates continued to be strong.

Net fee income growth of 3%, and another 3% during 3Q-4Q19 alone, mainly due to the aforementioned remortgaging activity as well as excellent performance in wealth management.

An overall new approach to commercial and retail customers across Denmark, reflecting the macroeconomic outlook and the new, more cautious strategy in terms of operations.

Like with Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF), people were fearful of customers essentially abandoning Denmark's largest bank because of KYC/AML scandal issues. This would, according to their views, have influenced earnings to such a degree that the bank could have become unsustainable. There was also the "risk" of the bank being barred from trading in USD, which would have spelled the death for this bank, at least as a larger banking institution.

As we know now, none of this happened (yet) - not to Swedbank and not to Danske Bank. What has instead happened is that, while the bank has lost some customers in key areas, like NemKonto, the bank's core income streams - mortgages, wealth management, etc. - have remained constant in terms of growth. In certain geographies, remortgaging activity was even up, and as a result of this, NII/NFI was up.

The bank also used 2019 to close down the Baltics and Russia entirely. Going forward, this will represent less of a risk, and the remaining customers are moved to other banks.

So, the point is that the core areas and the bank's capitalization, funding, and liquidity, remain within excellent margins of safety. Danske has a CET1-cap ratio of 17.3%, putting them amongst the best in the world. They also have a total capital ratio of 22.7%, well above the bank's own 20% goal. In part, this is in expectation of fines, but it nonetheless presents an appealing picture.

This positivity is spread across other areas as well. The liquidity coverage ratio is 140%, and soft values like customer satisfaction are increasing as well.

What about negatives? There's plenty of those as well, of course.

Costs are up for one thing. Expenses were at a 10% increase YoY, despite a large donation to the combating of financial crime. Less this, expenses were up even by 17%, and most of this came down from AML-related activities and Estonia case costs.

are up for one thing. Expenses were at a 10% increase YoY, despite a large donation to the combating of financial crime. Less this, expenses were up even by 17%, and most of this came down from AML-related activities and Estonia case costs. FlexInvest customers were forced to be repaid with regards to an error in terms of fees - they were too high. This compensation weighed down results by approximately 400M DKK.

customers were forced to be repaid with regards to an error in terms of fees - they were too high. This compensation weighed down results by approximately 400M DKK. Macro continues to weigh heavily on Danske, like every financial company.

continues to weigh heavily on Danske, like every financial company. Fines/Regulation continue to hang over Danske negatively, potentially affecting profits heavily if any of them are dished out. This isn't exactly based on FY19, but more of a general thing we might expect going forward.

Going forward, the bank expects continued macroeconomic uncertainty and results influenced by these. The ambition is for a 2023E RoE of 9-10%, and this goal remains.

Insofar as Estonia and lawsuits go, Danske Bank, at the time of FY19, remains in dialogue with international authorities, including Estonia, Denmark, France, and US. The bank is cooperating with the DOJ, SEC, Estonian office of the prosecutor general, the Danish SØIK (Economic crimes) and others. Timing and completion here are still subject to uncertainty. There are also a number of civil proceedings ongoing that have been filed in both US and Denmark. There is a class-action lawsuit representing shareholders related to the Estonia case seeking damages - they are currently seeking about $600M-$800M in damages. The completion of these lawsuits is, at this time, uncertain.

Danske Bank - What is the valuation?

So, I'll provide an updated valuation with regards to Danske Bank here - but I want to clarify that, due to external circumstances, these valuations at this time don't matter all that much.

Why?

Because we're in the midst of coronavirus trouble, and both the virus and related effects are pushing finance stocks down a well. So, while Danske Bank, on paper, remains increasingly attractive and at an appealing share price...

(Source: TIKR.Com)

Simply put, we're approaching valuations that haven't been seen since the last recession - as we are in many stocks at the time of writing of this article. So, I can tell you that the valuation for Danske Bank, on paper, remains an appealing one. More than ever, however, the valuation for this bank isn't all that material in relation to the finance sector as a whole.

Financials across the world are on sale in the face of negative/low-interest rates and margin pressures. And the fact is that, while I view Danske bank as a fundamentally appealing bank, it also comes with a number of risk factors that make an investment in the bank tricky.

Previously, making a case for the bank, provided you were loaded up on other financials, wasn't that hard. It was a nice addition, and good potential for capital appreciation in the long term, which I still believe the bank to be.

However, the same is true for many of the financial stocks on the market today. You can buy a large number of stocks at valuations of 3-4X earnings - and we're talking quality businesses, not risky investments in the typical sense of the word.

In the face of that, even Danske Bank, at a 0.57X Price/BV and a bottom-feeding P/E ratio, needs consideration.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Add the fact that Danske Bank is actually trading above the 2019 selloff levels and the thesis for Danske Bank becomes a pretty easy one, as I see it.

Thesis

Danske Bank, in the current macro environment and with everything on sale, is (considering the risks involved) not a buyable company/bank. It is a fundamentally appealing bank. We are international investors, however, and that means considering the market more as a whole. On the market as a whole, we have less risky, conservative, and fundamentally appealing financial businesses at more of a discount than we have Danske. Even a 6X P/E for Danske in this time isn't necessarily all that great a deal when certain companies are trading for 3-4X earnings.

While I'm happy with my limited Danske Bank stake due to its long-term fundamental appeal, there are far better places to invest capital at this time. Because of this, Danske is currently a "HOLD".

If you have capital that you want to invest, and your investment plan involves financial stocks, any of the big Scandinavian banks are a safer and more qualitative bet than Danske at this time. If you're open for international investments, the amount of bargain-level buys currently available is starting to approach ridiculous proportions. I've posted a number of articles on companies I view as investable in the current market climate - and I'm eating my own cooking, basically only investing in the companies I write about or intend to write about in the near future (I also provide all of my buys in regular article updates and monthly portfolio updates).

As we go deeper into this current market trends, purchases should be made with increasing care as to quality and valuation. The human tendency is to panic more the more volatile the market becomes. As value investors, we must do the exact opposite. As valuations drop, we must more carefully than ever choose our investment targets in a market which provides discount not only in dozens of appealing companies but hundreds.

In that context, Danske Bank is, at this time, certainly not one of them, and that makes it a "HOLD".

