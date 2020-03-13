Iovance Biotherapeutics: Buy The Dip

Two pivotal readouts (melanoma and cervical cancer) provide us key catalysts to look forward to in the medium term where the bar is set low and previous data quite promising.

Shares have risen by 150% since my recommendation last year, but the recent dip makes a position here appealing again.

Shares of cell therapy pioneer Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) have risen by 150% since my March 2019 recommendation suggested that readers accumulate dips ahead of key data catalysts.

Given that performance is negative year to date shares have recently lost their premium valuation due to buyout rumors and, thesis remains quite derisked with prior data sets (for lead indications melanoma and cervical cancer) I decided to revisit with an eye toward 2020 catalysts

Chart

Figure 1: IOVA daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can observe an impressive gap up in May followed by a strong uptrend (as a result of positive cervical cancer data update and receipt of Breakthrough Therapy designation). Shares then proceeded to peak around the $30 level, from there losing ground and bottoming near the 200- day moving average (pullback was due in part to Adaptimmune Therapeutics announcing partial responses for solid tumor patients, thus confirming the potential of its SPEAR T-cell platform to be a player in solid tumors as well). Iovance's stock again rose in late February due to news that the company was potentially searching for a buyer, only to lose the M&A premium in the recent market selloff.

Overview

In my prior recommendation, I touched on the following keys to our bullish thesis:

The company's exclusive focus on cell therapy for solid tumors was intriguing, as was the history of its TIL technology. While CAR-T has made much headway in hematologic cancers, it was worth noting that of 1.7 million new cases of cancer diagnosed annually in the US 90% are solid tumors. Advantages of the TIL approach included the ability to target multiple antigens and a much improved safety profile.

Lead candidate LN-144 (lifileucel) had yielded positive results in patients with metastatic melanoma. Responses observed thus far had been incredibly durable and gone out to multiple years. This was impressive considering that patients had 3.6 median prior lines of therapy and over 50% of them had elevated LDH (very poor patient population). In most instances a response was observed by the first assessment (at week 6). There was a clear pathway to market here, as completion of Cohort 4 would allow for Biologics License Application to be filed in 2020.

Potential in additional indications was evident given positive data from two phase 2 open-label trials in head and neck and cervical cancers utilizing lead TIL candidate LN-145. For head and neck cancer, I thought ORR of 38% with three partial responders was impressive given patients had median of four prior treatments and all had received anti-PD-1 therapy prior. In two cervical cancer patients durable complete responses were observed at 67 month and 57 month follow up. Cervical cancer indication also appeared to have a clear pathway to market, as sample size for the current phase 2 study was being increased and primary endpoint modified to Objective Response Rate or ORR.

As for a challenges with a complicated manufacturing process, I highlighted the promise of the Gen 2 approach as the necessary five to six weeks had been shortened to just 22 days (infrastructure in place with two manufacturing sites in US and PharmaCell taking care of EU manufacturing). Also, manufacturing success rate with Gen 2 approach was over 90%.

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's move on to recent events to determine how our thesis has been affected and what catalysts we can look forward to this year.

Select Recent Developments

In late May of last year, Iovance Biotherapeutics announced updated data from studies of TIL therapy LN-145 in patients with advanced cervical cancer and TIL therapy lifileucel in advanced melanoma. At 7.4-month median follow-up in patients with advanced cervical cancer, an 11% complete response rate was observed (median duration of response had not been reached). Of 27 patients with recurrent, metastatic or persistent cervical cancer, objective response rate was 44% with disease control rate of 85%.

Figure 3: Best overall response rate in cervical cancer patients (Source: corporate presentation)

At 8.8-month median follow-up in advanced melanoma patients, median duration of response had not been reached either. Results from Cohort 2 demonstrated ORR of 38% in 66 consecutively dosed post-PD-1 patients with Stage IIIC/IV unresectable melanoma (mean of 3.3 lines of prior therapy including anti-PD1 blocking antibody and the patients had a high baseline tumor burden). Disease control rate was 80%.

Figure 4: Deep responses in Cohort 2 patients with advanced melanoma (Source: corporate presentation)

On Nov. 21 the company announced results from a subgroup analysis of Cohort 2 of the phase 2 lifileucel metastatic melanoma study C-144-01 in patients who were primary refractory to prior anti-PD-1/L1 therapy. Objective response rate was 41 percent with median duration of responsenot reached at 12 months of study follow-up (71 percent of responders who are primary refractory to anti PD-1/L1 therapy remained on study).

On Jan. 12, Iovance announced a research collaboration and worldwide license agreement with Cellectis (CLLS) to develop tumor infiltrating lymphocytes that have been genetically edited to create more potent cancer therapeutics. This step enables Iovance Biotherapeutics' use of TALEN technology addressing multiple gene targets to modify TIL for therapeutic use in several cancer indications. Financial terms of the license include the usual development, regulatory and sales milestone payments as well as royalties on net sales of TALEN-modified TIL products.

Lastly, on Jan. 15 the company announced dosing of the last patient in the registration-enabling Cohort 4 of the C-144-01 study of lifileucel in the treatment of patients with advanced melanoma. Cohort 4 has the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) to be read out by an Independent Review Committee, so this event may come by early Q3 or so (keep in mind management still guiding for BLA submission in late 2020).

Other Information

For the fourth quarter 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $312.5 million. Net loss rose to $63.6 million, while research and development expenses more than doubled to $54.2 million. General and administrative expenses rose to $10.9 million.

As for efforts to expand TILs into additional indications, a collaboration with Yale University is targeting patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). The trial is beginning enrollment early this year. A separate trial, this time for IOV-2001, is evaluating this PBL (polyclonal blood-based T cell therapy) for patients with CLL and will enroll up to 70 patients.

As for future catalysts of note, the principal ones of interest to me are pivotal data sets for lead indications melanoma and cervical cancer (the first of which is expected later this year).

Management's presentation at Evercore ISI is a short listen (just 20 minutes) but well worth reviewing for investors who wish to dig deeper. As the cell therapy field is quite crowded, key differentiators mentioned include getting to market soon in lead indications and having dosed well over 200 patients with TILs. TILs use the body's immune system to its own advantage, giving patients back supercharged T cells that should work if the body is not immunocompromised (a natural approach). As for global commercial rollout, management states it can take care of the US and Europe regions with its own resources (licensing deal at some point could come for Asia for example).

As for the market opportunity in advanced melanoma, consider the 9,000 or so deaths per year in the US or even more specifically the over 6,000 patients in 2nd line and nearly 5,000 patients in 3rd to 4th line (progressing after checkpoint inhibitors and BRAF/MEK inhibitors). Cohort 2 data (47 patients, update coming at ASCO with 60 or so patients) was impressive considering there's nothing approved for these patients. Side effects are not unexpected and considered manageable. Eighteen patients responded (ORR of 38%) with 1 CR. Of responders so far fourhave progressed (will be interesting to see updated number at ASCO in June). Compare that to ORR of 4% to 10% for retreatment with checkpoint inhibitors or chemo and we can see the bar is quite low.

For the cervical cancer program, the market is smaller than melanoma at 4,000 deaths per year in the US. Data from a set of 15 patients back in October (all had been treated with 5 prior therapies) was compelling with TIL ORR doubling that for PD-L1+ patients post chemo receiving Keytruda. Updated data is expected at ASCO as well and management has made an intelligent decision to learn from the melanoma program and modify the study.

As for head and neck cancer, the market opportunity is about the same size as melanoma. 31% ORR compares very favorably to mid-teens for anti-PD-1 immunotherapy in 2nd line. Data from the ongoing study is not expected until next year.

Figure 5: Significant market potential in solid tumors (Source: corporate presentation)

As for lung cancer, efficacy signals have been observed in Moffitt collaboration trial and company is running its own studies as well. A basket study was started in May of 2018 (data could be published or produced earlier if a good efficacy signal is observed).

As for institutional investors of note, well-known funds with large positions include venBio, Consonance Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Orbimed Advisors and Broadfin Capital to name a few.

As for nuggets of wisdom from the ROTY Community, Persimmon Tree Investments provided the following commentary:

IOVA - For what it's worth, I still wouldn't rule out M&A. At a $2.8 billion market cap, IOVA would seem to remain in that sub $5 billion (including takeout premium) price tier for an attractive "bolt-on" acquisition. And, Lifileucel is arguably the clubhouse leader in T cell-based I/O... IOVA - However, even if they go it alone, I still find the company attractive as a longer-term play. And this is where the company's recent in house development efforts come into play: 1) In-licensing Novartis' next-gen IL-2 candidate would seem to be a savvy move - recall that lifileucel CTs had included "old" high-dose IL-2 therapy as adjuvant to its TIL infusions, in order to both increase the durability/potency of the TILs themselves as well as perhaps further prime the I/O pump. High dose IL-2 has both safety drawbacks as well as perhaps lesser overall efficacy, so IOVA's securing a foothold in the next-gen, IL-2 landscape is a natural, and welcome move. 2) The next move, signing an exclusive deal for the use of TALEN gene-editing tech for use in TILs (from Cellectis CLLS) is even more interesting. Some shades of FATE's approach here (of course not apples to apples). IOVA's TILs have already proven to be pretty effective in their own right, but the ability to gene modify these TILs to increase their efficacy (perhaps by adding some neoantigen receptors, perhaps incorporating some cytokine "payload") is very intriguing.

As for playing devil's advocate, the one hang up for me is still the complicated manufacturing process for TILs (still takes 22 days even with Gen 2 approach).

Figure 6: Manufacturing process (Source: corporate presentation)

Final Thoughts

To conclude, the thesis is quite simple here as the company is the leader in cell therapy for solid tumors and has shown impressive efficacy in indications where there's a low bar set by currently-approved therapies. Safety profile appears solid, but complicated manufacturing process could mean a few hiccups along the way with commercial roll out. Management deserves major kudos here as well, as they've certainly delivered via speeding lead programs efficiently through clinical studies (now have pivotal data and regulatory submissions in sight). They've also chosen to focus resources on indications that present the right mix of high unmet need and where they are likely to experience success. Iovance is a true pioneer in the cell therapy space as approval in melanoma would be the first approved cell therapy product for solid tumors.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position and accumulating dips near term.

Time Frame For Upside is nine to 12 months, as we await both pivotal data sets for melanoma and cervical cancer indications (Catalyst Idea).

Risks include disappointing clinical data, negative regulatory decision, slow commercial rollout, increasing competition in solid tumor space (including other modalities such as oncolytic virus and other therapies being combined with checkpoint inhibitors) and further dilution at some point to aid with commercial rollout.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking (key traits we look for in ROTY ideas), in this case the current valuation appears supported by promising data for lead indications where the bar is quite low. Optionality exists in additional indications they are pursuing such as lung cancer.

For our purposes in ROTY, Iovance Biotherapeutics is currently a selection on JF's Scorecard (meets our criteria for derisking and downside cushion, along with significant, high probability catalysts in the near to medium term).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.