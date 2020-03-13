Callaway Golf: Industry Leader Can Recover From Coronavirus Disruption

Stock is down by 50% since December which we believe now represents a buying opportunity given favorable valuation dynamics.

The U.S. leader in golf equipment had a record year in 2019 but sees near-term pressures from the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak affecting its global operating environment.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) is recognized as the number one manufacturer of golf clubs in the U.S. and Europe with a tradition of quality in the sport. The company also produces related golf apparel and gear under various brands sold internationally. Last year, the company acquired the German-based outerwear and lifestyle brand 'Jack Wolfskin' in an effort towards diversification. While the company reported record sales and income in 2019, the stock is down by over 50% in the past month amid the current market volatility and a more uncertain growth outlook. We think the recent pullback now represents a buying opportunity in a segment leader that continues to have a positive long-term outlook at a reasonable valuation.

ELY Q4 Earnings Recap

Callaway Golf reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings on February 10th with a non-GAAP EPS of -$0.26, which was $0.03 below estimates. Revenue in the quarter of $311.94 million beat consensus expectations by $6.45 million and was up 72.6% year over year. The

The result was skewed considering the $81 million sales contribution from the Q1 2019 acquisition of Jack Wolfskin. Still, the underlying business presented strong momentum with an "organic" growth of 28% compared to Q4 2018 supported by new golf clubs product launches and strong trends in golf balls. The gross margin reached 41.7% from 38.7% in Q4 2018 based on product mix. One of the reasoning for the Jack Wolfskin deal was to support higher margins and by that measure, the expansion has been successful.

For the year, sales reached $1.7 billion, up 37% y/y and 8% on an organic basis excluding the acquisition. Adjusted EPS in 2019 at $1.10 was up slightly from $1.08 from the year prior with earnings pressured by the acquisition impact.

Overall, it was a positive quarter and year for the company that continued to consolidate its market position ranking number 1 in U.S. and Europe golf club sales with growth above the industry average. The Japanese market is also important for the company as it represents about 15% of the total business where sales grew 8.9% in 2019. From the conference call:

Consistent with our track record, we grew our golf equipment revenues faster than the overall market at approximately 8.5% growth on a currency-neutral basis for the full-year. During the year, we demonstrated strength across the breadth of our club lineup and are proud to be able to claim the number one market share position in clubs in both the U.S. and Europe and the number one foreign brand, but number two overall position in Japan.

The company ended the fiscal year with $106 million in cash and equivalents against $443 million in long-term debt. Overall, liquidity appears solid given a current ratio of 1.5x. The leverage ratio based on net debt to adjusted EBITDA for 2019 reached 1.6x. Callaway Golf pays a small dividend of $0.01 per quarter that yields 0.40%

Golf Industry Outlook

Callaway notes that overall trends in the industry globally in terms of participation and popularity have been stable in recent years. That being said, across the United States, there are 10% fewer golf courses today than there were in 2006. One of the factors is the aging population from a generation of golfers who are no longer playing regularly. While the total rounds of golf played in the U.S. have declined over the past decade and there may be less "avid" golfers, more people overall are participating or spectating the sport in some capacity.

The National Golf Association highlights that on-course participation rates which measure several people that have played at least some golf over one year have remained relatively steady in recent years. Other positive trends in golf include greater diversity with more inclusive demographics along with a record number of beginners in 2018 playing for the first time.

There are also some more positive trends including growth in what's known as 'off-course' golfing options. The off-course golfing options include driving ranges with an emerging industry built around entertainment-focused facilities. One example is 'TopGolf' which combines a driving range, nightclub and dining experience into one venue. Think of this as a hip-bowling alley setting but for golf.

Callaway is an exclusive partner of TopGolf and also holds a ~14% minority interest. The company highlights how this concept is a fast-growing segment of golf and simply adds to opportunities for the consumer to experience the game and potentially purchase equipment down the line. Publicly traded Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is a competitor to TopGolf in this segment.

ELY 2020 Guidance

Callaway Golf management issued full-year guidance targeting net sales between $1.75 billion and $1.78 billion which at the midpoint represents an increase of 3.7% compared to 2019. EPS in a range between $0.82 and $0.92 at the midpoint if confirmed would be an increase of 8% from the result in 2019. Notably, these estimates include a $25 million sales and $13 to adjusted EBITDA impact from the Coronavirus disruptions.

Keep in mind that these estimates from the Q4 earnings release were made back in early February and before the more recent deterioration of the macro outlook.

At this point, the intensity and spread of the Coronavirus outbreak have exceeded any expectations from the early stages when it was simply a China region event. Similarly, we expect current consensus market expectations to face revisions lower. The current guidance is now stale but we mention it here to highlight what was an overall positive underlying outlook for the business in the year ahead.

ELY Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

Along with the broader stock market, the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and historic levels of volatility have decimated ELY stock which is down by over 50% in just the past month. Part of this move in the stock price lower is based on the view that social recreational activities and sporting events are to be avoided as social distancing can slow the spread to the virus. The PGA Players Championship professional golf event has been canceled while the tour is set to stop activities through March. Even as a quasi-individual sport, the current environment is not conducive to the operating environment of this global company.

More broadly, the economic disruption globally to retail is likely to have a significant impact on Callaway sales across its various brands and products in the near term. Still, in attempting to assess the fair value of the stock, we think there is a middle ground between its more exuberant outlook at the end of 2019 compared to current levels that appear oversold. The current P/E on 2019 earnings at 12x compares to a valuation of 24x as recently as early February. While this dynamic can be observed across many areas of the market, we are bullish on Callaway Golf in particular given its leadership position and underlying growth.

We expect that the coronavirus outbreak will eventually be contained and slowly but surely, economic activity can normalize over the next year. Recognizing the near-term challenges, Callaway benefits from its leadership position in the industry and global brand awareness. As long as the future of golf as a sport has a place in society, the company will be well-positioned to capitalize on those trends. We also like the efforts at diversification and think the Jack Wolfskin acquisition was positive at expanding the global operation and remains a long-term growth driver.

Let's take management's current 2020 midpoint EPS guidance and discount at 20% to ~$0.70 for the year as our new estimate considering a potential revision lower to the full-year earnings. In this scenario, assigning a normalized forward P/E of 17.0x arrives at our price target for the stock at $12.00 per share and a 20% upside from current levels. Even at a reduced earnings level in the near term, the stock could trade at a higher multiple if the impacts are seen as transitory highlighting upside for the stock. The stock could benefit from improving momentum later in the year for more upside.

Takeaway

Callaway had a strong 2019 with record sales of golf equipment and apparel. Even with changing dynamics of participation in the sport, trends suggest global popularity is stable including the new growing segment of "off-course" golf options like driving ranges and entertainment facilities. While the ongoing coronavirus outbreak represents an unprecedented disruption to the company's business environment in the near term, we remain bullish on the company that can grow with the future of golf.

The company is profitable with solid fundamentals and we think the recent weakness represents a buying opportunity in an overall solid company. We think recent efforts at diversification beyond golf with the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin is also positive as it expands long-term growth opportunities.

