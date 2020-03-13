Align Technology: Not Yet A Bargain Despite Sound Financials

Investment Thesis

As low-cost competitors were battling strict regulations amid safety concerns, Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) had merely started its growth recovery. And then came the coronavirus outbreak in China, threatening one of its largest foreign markets. As the virus spreads across the borders forcing the public to delay non-essential treatments, a demand drag looms large for a company already dealing with supply-side issues.

The management forecasts look grim, even excluding the full impact of the outbreak. With a global pandemic, the slowdown will be even sharper this year. Yet, Align looks like a bargain in terms of its forward EV/EBITDA, though our forecasts suggest an overvalued stock with an expensive multiple. Nevertheless, a solid balance sheet and low gearing will insulate the company against a downturn, enabling it to recover the lost volumes faster. Therefore, Align is a 'Hold' for us as the outbreak escalates with no end in sight, clouding the long-term prospects of the company.

The Virus Hits a Leading Market

As DTC (direct-to-consumer) rivals were disrupting the industry dynamics with their low-cost business model, Align's revenue growth was coming under pressure. Backed by tighter industry regulations, it was starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Then came the COVID-19 infection wreaking havoc in one of its largest overseas markets. This year, the stock is down ~37% so far compared to the ~24% and ~20% decline in the S&P 500 and S&P 400 Health Care indices, respectively.

After nearly a twofold rise in revenue in 2018, China made up ~8% of Align's top-line last year, leading its international growth as the domestic market slowed amid intense competition. Home to Align's first fabrication facility outside Mexico, China was fast becoming a vital component in its regional supply chain. Align's international sales rose 32% YoY (year-over-year) in 2019 compared to ~14% for the US, highlighting the importance of overseas expansion as the home market saturates. Now that the virus outbreak has turned into a global pandemic, Align's international sales making up ~44% of its top-line, will be in for a rough ride as the consumers delay their non-essential treatments, at least for now.

However, Align looks cheap with an NTM (next-twelve-month) EV/EBITDA multiple of ~17.3x, its lowest since February 2016. The consensus NTM EBITDA value of ~$778.0M implies ~30% YoY growth for EBITDA for 2020 compared to ~14% YoY growth in 2019 and the margin, assuming the NTM consensus sales forecast of ~$2.8B, stands at ~28% in comparison to ~25% in the previous year. Against a backdrop of a revenue slowdown and rising costs, the consensus forecasts, in our opinion, look unconvincing.

An Underwhelming Forecast

With declining ASP (average selling price) in both 2017 and 2018 unable to arrest the volume contraction over the years, Align's revenue growth slipped to ~22% YoY in 2019, its lowest since 2015. The past four quarters witnessed a much sharper YoY decline in ASP in average terms, though the volume slowdown continued unabated.

Estimating a hit of ~$30M - ~$35M to the top-line from the outbreak in China alone, the company projected ~$615M - ~$630M revenue for Q1 2020, a growth of ~13% YoY at the midpoint, compared to ~26% YoY in Q1 2019. It further estimates that the net revenue growth for the full year, excluding the virus impact, could reach the lower end of the long-term growth target of 20% - 30% YoY. As the virus spreads globally with the number of new infections outside China rising every day, we believe the growth could fall well short of the estimate. Having supplied ~11.7K aligners or ~1% of its total case volumes in 2019, the lapsed agreement with SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) will be another drag on growth. Therefore, we expect Align's revenue growth for 2020 to reach ~18% - ~20% YoY, setting the full-year revenue estimates at ~$2.8B - ~$2.9B.

Source: The Company Earnings Call Presentation for Q4 2019

Optimistic Outlook on Margins

Driven by higher aligners per case, Align's gross margin dipped to ~72% in 2019, the lowest since 2006, and sharply below ~74% recorded in 2018. Despite lower ASP and the idle manufacturing capacity in China, the company estimates the gross margin will remain unchanged in Q1 2020 and reach marginally above that level for the full year 2020. Meanwhile, in 2019, Align's EBITDA margin has declined to 25%, its lowest since 2014, and, for forecasting purposes, we assume it will remain unchanged throughout the year. The EBITDA thus calculated reaches ~$707M - ~$719M at ~18% - ~20% YoY growth compared to ~14% YoY growth in 2019.

Solid Financial Position

With a strong balance sheet, the company can well ride out the slowdown. Despite the sliding growth and contracting margins, the operating cash flow has improved to ~35% YoY from ~27% YoY in the prior year. The total debt to equity ratio stands at ~4% in comparison to SDC's ~46%. Emboldened by the solid financial position, the company last week announced its plans to acquire exocad Global Holdings GmbH to fortify its digital operations. Even though the transaction costs ~$419M, ~48% of its cash and cash equivalents as of 2019, we don't foresee any near-term liquidity issues given the cheaper debt financing in a low interest-rate environment. However, we expect lower investor returns going forward as the prudent capital management could slash share repurchases.

Near-term Outlook Suggests Overvaluation

As shown in the table, our EBITDA estimates for 2020 indicate that Align is overvalued by as much as ~24.0% - ~22.8% using the consensus forward EV/EBITDA multiple for the year. The same estimates with the current EV of ~$13.5B imply ~18.7x - ~19.0x for the forward EV/EBITDA multiples. Therefore, with the revised EBITDA forecast to reflect the near-term uncertainty, the ~8.2% - ~10.0% premium compared with the consensus indicates an expensive multiple. However, that's not to suggest an outright 'Sell' given the long-term prospects of the company.

Capitalizing on Industry Dynamics

As DIY aligners battle customer complaints and tighter industry regulations amid the mounting pressure from dental associations, industry rivalry is slowly receding. Since its IPO in September last year, SDC has dropped ~65% while Align managed a ~2% gain. SDC's dismal stock performance despite nearly a threefold rise in revenue in 2018 is hardly surprising as the revenue growth slumped to ~77% YoY in 2019 with a more than tenfold rise in operating losses.

Meanwhile, Align is starting to capitalize on the intense public and regulatory scrutiny on DIY aligners. Its gradual slowdown seemingly bottomed out last quarter when the quarterly revenue growth picked up for the first time since Q4 2017 with a ~22% YoY rise after ~20% YoY growth in the preceding quarter. Reeling from the legal dispute with SDC when a court decision ordered the closure of its Invisalign locations in 2019, Align is leveraging the web-based applications to lift the customer engagement. After expanding the 'Smile Concierge' program to raise consumer awareness, Align recently upgraded the 'My Invisalign App' and introduced 'SmileView' online tool with potential customers in mind. As patients only delay their treatments amid the ongoing outbreak, such digital interactions will position the company to benefit in an imminent upsurge in demand once the outbreak subsides.

Meanwhile, the 'Invisalign Moderate' launched in Q4 2019 highlights its efforts in customer segmentation to cater to the price-sensitive customers targeted by the low-cost DIY aligners. Despite the negative impact on the average selling price as the product mix shifts to low-cost options, the customer-centric pricing will enable the company to recover the lost market share faster with a minimal impact on margins.

Conclusion

Just as the industry rivalry subsided, brightening its prospects, Align was caught off-guard when the coronavirus outbreak hit one of its largest overseas markets. Even excluding the full impact, another slowdown is on the cards. As the epidemic spreads, what was once mainly a supply-side issue is fast becoming a problem of demand. Our 2020 EBITDA forecast indicates an overvalued stock with an expensive multiple. However, the company, with its solid balance sheet is well-positioned to cater to a sharp rise in volumes once the outbreak recedes. Therefore, a 'Hold' strategy is more appropriate for the long-term investor.

