The Corona Shopping List - Evolved

In this article, I quickly show you 12 companies I'm looking at - all with high investment grades, and all substantially undervalued.

I continue to deploy capital, but my rate of deployment has slowed. I'm far from spent and I've got buying left to do even if we drop 25% more.

While there are psychological ramifications to such a drop, the importance is a continued focus on your investment strategy and long-term goals.

We've entered a bear market quicker than anyone likely would have expected, with a 25%+ drop in less than 4 weeks.

While my last article was specifically not about what to buy, this article will cover what I'm currently looking at. I'm looking at more companies than these, but these companies which I'm going to present to you here represent companies which I consider to be some of the safest long-term investments to be made as the market drops like this.

Are there safer ones?

Sure - this is my list! It's impossible for me to cover all the discounts available. I can show you the ones I consider.

Why no oil companies, travel companies, REITS or shipping? Have I stopped investing in them?

These types of companies still represent a high amount of my investment dollars - and I continue to be long every company - but I've begun weighting investments towards more classically undervalued companies that have become appealing over the past week, which were previously overvalued. So, the answer is I'm still buying oil, but I'm also (and more than before) buying the companies I mention now.

Why exactly these?

Because these companies, as I see them, have some of the most appealing valuation discounts on the market today combined with both a mid-term to short-term safety both in terms of dividends as well as earnings.

Let's get going.

1. Altria (MO)

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Corona will hardly cause people to stop using tobacco/nicotine. Altria is currently trading at less than 9 times earnings, and yielding 9.3% as of the closing bell on Thursday. In terms of relative P/E, this hasn't happened since before the great recession, back in 2003.

I'm buying Altria due to its low valuation, it's Investment-grade credit rating, and well-covered dividend coming to a 11.7% CAGR at trading flatly until 2023.

It's a "BUY", still.

2. Johnson & Jonhson (JNJ)

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

When JNJ becomes undervalued in terms of fair value, you pay attention. At a nearly 7% earnings yield and a 3.03% dividend yield, JNJ is undervalued for the first time in 7 years. With an AAA-grade credit rating, it's time to buy JNJ - and that's what I did yesterday.

To say that you wouldn't lose money even if the company fell to P/E-ratios of ~10 over the longer term, it's currently 14.3X, seems almost ludicrous given the company, but I believe it important to mention these things given what's going on in the world. In a word, however, the potential upside includes a potential 13% CAGR from an estimated earnings growth of 6% annually until 2023.

As long as Johnson and Johnson stay below 15 P/E, I will be loading up on a weekly basis.

It's a "BUY"

3. AbbVie (ABBV)

I don't own a whole lot of pharma/biotech. In terms of my portfolio allocation, it's woefully inadequate at nearly 2.3% allocation. I want to increase this allocation, and this market has given me an excellent opportunity to do so.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

6% yield on AbbVie isn't just good, it's nearly the best it's ever been in recent memory. This is an A- rated company trading at below 9 times P/E with an excellent track record (including and excluding ABT). The potential upside is nearly 35% CAGR until 2022, with analysts never having missed a beat. I also believe that Pharma/Biotech will be one of the sectors least affected negatively by corona, which is part of the reason so many of the companies here are in the sector.

In a word - AbbVie is a "BUY".

4. Caterpillar (CAT)

Not many industrial cyclicals on this list, but a below 9-P/E rated Caterpillar certainly makes the list. With yield at 4.5% and the company at an A-rating, I believe the company at the very least warrants your attention. Even if this stock is volatile and likely to be heavily affected by the virus in terms of short-term earnings cadence, we're talking a 30% CAGR upside until 2022. I believe that if I don't slowly add on my position here, I'll most likely live to regret that in the long term, even though I believe we may go lower.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

CAT, at this time, is most certainly a "BUY".

5. Prudential Financial (PRU)

Financials and insurance aren't the most popular sector right now. Interest rates and Corona, coupled with cost fears, are wreaking havoc right now. What we have to remember is:

a) Banks and financials are in well better shape than they were in 2008.

b) Some of these companies are now trading at P/E-ratios of 2-3, while sporting A-rated credit ratings and very small conceivable long-term risk.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Prudential is the first one, with a 9.5% yield, A-grade credit rating and a 3.92 P/E ratio. Even if Prudential just returns to a 4.6 P/E-ratio, your potential upside could be 22% CAGR.

Combine these factors and you get a "BUY" rating. I'm not worried about the company's long-term safety, and that makes the company very interesting here.

6. Unum Group (UNM)

While "only" at investment-grade BBB rating and with certain slightly more risky short/medium term exposures, Unum group also trades at a 2.5 P/E-ratio, with a potential forward upside of nearly 40% simply on the basis of a return to a P/E-ratio of 4X in 2022.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

I suppose one could make the argument that the novel coronavirus poses a similar risk as did the great recession and the dotcom crash, but I consider such an argument to be wrong.

UNM remains a "BUY", and I'm adding more.

7. Cardinal Health (CAH)

Medical/Pharma suppliers are under stress, and the product is selling as quickly as they can get it into storage. This spells long-term profits for companies like Cardinal Health.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Potential long-term returns for CAH are currently at 30% CAGR on the basis of a return to fair value which I am certain that over time, it will experience.

This makes Cardinal Health a "BUY".

8. Walgreens-Boots Alliance (WBA)

Walgreens is another business here, also at a 4.5% yield with a P/E ratio of under 7X at this time and an earnings yield of nearly 14.5%. The issue is that earnings growth going forward is expected to be fairly modest, but at this valuation, you're basically setting yourself up for long-term success no matter what way things tilt.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Such an undervalued business in the pharma/drugstore space and with connections to AmerisourceBergen (ABC) certainly makes the list, and its a "BUY".

9. Whirlpool (WHR)

Whirlpool is another business I've been beating the drum for quite some time. It's no surprise that the business, like others, has cratered and is now traded at a P/E of below 7X.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

At a yield of nearly 4.7%, the company is undervalued in the extreme. Earnings yield, which I prefer to be above 6.5%, is at 15.6%. Potential long-term upside comes to 25% merely on the basis of a return to normal valuation of 11X, in terms of CAGR.

While the market could go lower, Whirlpool at this valuation is nearly at recession-level valuations. If you believe this to be fair, more power to you.

I do not. Whirlpool is a "BUY".

10. General Dynamics (GD)

At a P/E of 11X, GD can't exactly be said to have "cratered", yet the company still sports a valuation which should cause you to pause. At 9.16% earnings yield for a defense contractor which, with already-signed appropriations bills, will provide a 3.33% yield in a volatile environment, this should make you interested.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The company sports an A+ credit rating with a nearly 10% earnings growth annually until 2023. The potential upside for this defensive name stands at 24% CAGR until 2023, just on the basis of a return to fair value. With debt well in hand, a conservative payout ratio and very few risks in the corona context, i think this should be one of your first stops.

GD is a "BUY".

11. 3M (MMM)

A long-time favorite, take a look at what the virus scare and oil scare has done to 3M's valuation as of Thursday market closing.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

For the first time since 2012, the company is touching a fair value P/E. It's a great day to be alive when you can buy 3M at a 4.4% yield, an A+ rated company with growth prospects of 8.29% which are also likely to benefit from Corona due to increased sales and interest for products. At 14.84 P/E, it's one of the highest-valued companies on this list, but 3M nonetheless, I believe, deserves your capital for what the company represents.

3M is a "BUY".

12. Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

TD is one of the highest-quality banks in the entire world, and it's amongst my first-rate picks when I choose foreign banks. It now offers a 5.45% yield at a price of 58 CAD/share.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

It's an AA-rated financial behemoth that offers excellent dividend safety, a 120+ year history, and an overall superb track record. While growth expected is only 3% and could go to zero given Corona, the valuation of 8.69 P/E means that a reversion to the mean of 12.10 P/E would net you 22% CAGR until 2022 if things turn out even remotely as expected.

An upside good enough to salivate over. TD is a "BUY".

Wrapping up

The average of these companies is a P/E of 8.5275 and a yield of 5.61%. I consider all of these companies extremely qualitative, and excellent bets going forward regardless of whether things go up or down. Despite the quality, we're at an average P/E of below 10 and a yield of well below 4%, illustrating just how cheap quality has gotten as a result of this crash.

Going forward, my recommendations may change if more companies become undervalued. I don't consider Disney (DIS) buyable just yet. Microsoft (MSFT) is still far away from any sort of fair value or buyable entry point. While Coca Cola (KO) and Pepsico (PEP) are getting more interesting, they're still at P/E's well above where I'd want to buy them.

Lowe's (LOW) is getting very interesting, nearing a fair-value entry point. Sysco (SYY) is looking very interesting here as well, though I need to do more research on the company. The Genuine Parts Company (GPC) broke through 14 P/E, but due to its comparatively lacking credit rating, I favor other companies. It's the first time in many years that Emerson Electric (EMR) has looked interesting.

In short - this is some good, opportunities. This is what we wanted, if we're conservative and long-term investors. While I don't like watching my portfolio deteriorate in terms of capital value, the fact is that I've found myself to be just as resilient in the face of a market panic as I hoped I would be.

I keep adding, I keep checking for the best, most undervalued, quality deals out there, and I stick to my long term investment strategy.

My portfolio is down over 22%.

My dividends? They're up 14%.

In the end, and in the long-term, since I have a 20-50 year investment horizon, that's what matters.

So, an important point here, however. Note that I haven't included any oil stocks, travel stocks or shipping stocks (or certain other categories). In the current investment climate, I want to focus on equities that I believe either are fundamentally safe, regardless of where this virus goes, or equities that even if they do get affected, will hold to their current plan. Since my goal is dividend safety long term, i do believe that these stocks at some point will be worth banging the table over even compared to other stocks, but investors should exercise care with them at this time.

I believe it likely that oil stocks, REITs, and other companies may cut the dividend or experience a break in their fundamentals, even if just a temporary one. I'm still investing in them, but I do so with the expectation that it might be a hard road to hoe for the next year or three. Please remember this if you go into more volatile stocks at this time.

My stance here is, stick to quality. More than ever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, cAH, CAT, GD, JNJ, MMM, MO, PRU, TD, UNM, WBA, WHR, ABC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.