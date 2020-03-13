Dollar General: An Island Of Calm In A Sea Of Chaos

While DG could drop further along with the market, I would certainly consider nibbling at current levels.

Not only was Dollar General's 4Q19 results strong, the outlook for 2020 was less clouded by uncertainty than I expected.

Dollar General (DG) reported 4Q19 results on March 12, and the numbers couldn't have looked much better.

In addition to the all-around beat, overall 2019 results set new multi-year records on comps and traffic. Also, the company offered a 2020 outlook that largely met expectations within a tight guidance range -- something that would be unfair to expect of most other companies in any sector, given the COVID-19 uncertainties.

Despite the retailer's strong performance, the stock sank nearly 10% on earnings day alongside the broad market, possibly opening up a window of opportunity for potential investors that are currently sitting on cash.

Credit: Dallas Morning News

A look at the numbers

The graph below depicts Dollar General's comp and revenue growth trends since the start of 2017. While the retailer beat fourth quarter expectations on both metrics, they looked relatively soft compared to year-ago levels. At play here was a tough 4Q18 compare that benefited from the pull forward of SNAP payments.

More importantly, both traffic and average ticket improved YOY in the fourth quarter. All product categories saw revenues increase by at least 4% (seasonal items) and by as much as 8% (the largest consumables segment). In addition, the management team reported gains in market share "at an accelerated rate throughout the four, 12, 24 and 52-week periods ending January 25, 2020".

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Further down the P&L (see below), profitability continued to improve, topping consensus at the gross and op margin lines. The trend into 2020 does not seem to be particularly worrisome at this moment despite the virus outbreak, considering that Dollar General's "direct import sourcing exposure is relatively limited, although many domestic vendors also source from other countries".

Still on the fiscal 2020 outlook, the retailer has maintained its plans to "execute approximately 2,600 real estate projects, including 1,000 new store openings, 1,500 mature store remodels, and 80 store relocations". While I understand that plans can change on a dime, especially if the pandemic proves to be more damaging than most hope it to be, such aggressive capital investment targets seem to suggest an island of calm in the discount retail space in the middle of a global economy immersed in chaos.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Bullishness reinforced

Not much about my bullish stance towards DG has changed, following the company's 4Q19 report. The company delivered results that were as strong as I had been expecting, but the outlook for the current year seemed much less clouded by uncertainty than I anticipated.

To be clear, this is not to say that the current health crisis will not impact Dollar General's quarter-to-quarter performance. For example, the stocking phenomenon that took place ahead of the pandemic could very well shift sales around the calendar, possibly leaving a gap in the back end of the first quarter. But I don't believe that investing in DG calls for such scrutiny of short-term results. In the end, I believe that owning this stock serves as a strategic move to help diversify a portfolio and make it a bit more storm-resistant.

Data by YCharts

As the chart above depicts, DG now trades at a forward P/E that sits just below 20x, the most compelling that it has been since 2Q19. Meanwhile, stock price has been down 15% from the all time highs reached in February, which I would argue might be too much of a discount for such a strong name in a cycle-agnostic sub-sector of retail.

While DG could drop further along with the market, now that the pandemic seems ready to enter Dollar General's home country with full force, I would certainly start considering nibbling at current levels. DG currently represents the largest position in my All-Equities SRG, and it has been the fifth best performer in the portfolio YTD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.