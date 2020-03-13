Garrison Capital (GARS) CEO Joseph Tansey on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Joseph Tansey - Chief Executive Officer

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 earnings presentation that we intend to refer to on this earnings call, please visit the Investor Relations link on the homepage of our website, www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com, and click on the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 earnings presentation under Upcoming Events.

As more fully described in that presentation, words such as anticipates, believes, expects, intends, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in our forward-looking statements for any reason, and future results could differ materially from historic performance. You should not rely solely on the matters discussed in today's call as the basis of an investment in Garrison Capital.

Please review our publicly available disclosure documents for further information on the risk of an investment in our company. Questions will be taken via the phone during the Q&A session at the end.

Joseph Tansey, CEO

Joseph Tansey

Good morning everybody and thank you for joining the call. I'm joined by Brian Chase, our Chief Operating Officer; and Daniel Hahn our Chief Financial Officer.

On Thursday afternoon, we issued a press release that included financial results for the fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2019 and also posted the earnings presentation to our website and we'll be referring to it throughout today's call. We expect to file our Form 10-K results on Monday after the market closes.

Before I begin today, I want to remind you that GARS has retained KBW and is in the midst of a strategic review process. While we are actively working with KBW to explore all options and are committed to taking actions that will maximize shareholder value, we cannot make assure -- any assurances that the company will be able to execute on any of them.

As we've previously said, we do not expect to comment further or provide any periodic updates until -- to the market until the company's Board of Directors has approved a specific transaction or otherwise deems disclosure appropriate or necessary. And I will not be commenting further or answering questions today regarding the strategic review process.

I'll start today by spending a few moments discussing our financial results and portfolio activity during the quarter and we provide a few comments on the current market conditions before opening up the lines for Q&A.

We reported fourth quarter net investment income of $0.16 per share, which was slightly higher than our fourth quarter dividend of $0.15 per share. Our NII was offset by net losses of $0.54 per share resulting in a drop in net asset value to $8.51 per share. These losses were primarily driven by markdowns taken on six investments and realized losses from our investments in Gold Coast Bakeries and HRI, exiting our investments in Gold Coast Bakeries and HRI Holding Corp.

Both Gold Coast and HRI were non-accrual as of 3Q bringing the number of non-accruals down to two as of December 31, 2016. Finally, the Board declared a dividend of $0.15 per share in the first quarter of 2020 payable on March 31st to shareholders of record as of March 20th.

During the fourth quarter, new additions totaled $12.2 million across eight portfolio companies offset by repayments and -- of $64 million across seven portfolio companies, resulting in a net decrease of $51.8 million. We have used a portion of these net proceeds to repay approximately $40 million of our SBIC debentures in 4Q 2019 and 1Q 2020.

We expect to repay the approximately $20 million of debentures remaining over the next two quarters and intend to wind up the SBIC entity once the debentures been repaid.

Now, turning to current market conditions, we are seeing significant volatility in both credit and overall markets as a result of the COVID-19 headlines. Although it is too early to determine what the overall impact would be on our underlying portfolio of companies, we are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with our portfolio companies as the situation continues to develop.

That concludes our prepared remarks for today's call. And with that, I'd like to open up the lines for questions.

Joseph Tansey

Okay. That will conclude the call. Thanks everybody.

